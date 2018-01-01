Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Dec 19th

Wednesday

A series of weather disturbances will cross our area over coming days. Lots of snow in the mountains, but this will NOT be a white Christmas on the plain.

Precipitation this afternoon and evening. The snow line near 1100 meters, but locally 600 to 800 meters during more intense precipitation. Overnight low temperature +3 C. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau. Strong in the mountains.

Thursday

Cloudy. Intermittent rain, more frequent north of the Alps. The snow line near 900 meters. Brief sunrays on the plain. Max Temp 7 C. -4 at 2000 meters. Moderate to strong W-SW winds. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau.

Friday

Cloudy. Rainy. Locally abundant on the Jura and in the Alps. The snow line rising from 1300 to 2000 meters. Much lower in Valais. Max Temp 9 C. on the plain. 4 in Valais. Strong W winds in the mountains and on the Plateau.

Saturday

Intermittent rain. The snow line near 1700 meters. Brief sunrays on the plain. Max temps 8 to 10 C. Strong W winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Very cloudy. Intermittent rain. The snow line rise to near 2000 meters. Weather improving from the West during the day. Windy and mild. High 10 C.

Monday, Christmas Eve

Partly Sunny. Quite sunny in Valais. Maybe a shower North of the Alps. 9 C.

Tuesday, Christmas Day

Partly Sunny. Chance of showers.

Tuesday, Boxing Day

Quite sunny and generally dry.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Wednesday, December 19th.



