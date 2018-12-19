News About France - Thursday, Dec 20th

On this day in 1990 the world’s first website and server went live on line at CERN. Who hasn’t heard the name Sir Timothy John Berners-Lee (TimBL for short)? …the English computer scientist who applied hypertext technology to TCP and a domain name system to create the World Wide Web. The Web first worked in Geneva 28 years ago today.

_______________________

Police stations closed as French officers demand £248m of unpaid overtime in day of protest

The Telegraph David Chazan, Paris 19 December 2018 • 7:27pm

According to labor unions, French police officers have won a concession from the government and will receive a pay hike of on average 120 euros per month net, up to 150 euros per month for highest level police.

The move by the government comes in the wake of a police strike yesterday. Police stations closed and long queues forming at passport control booths as officers staged a “black day” of protest to demand better working conditions and pay.

Several police unions urged officers to occupy their stations and refuse to work except in response to emergency calls. At France’s busiest airport, Charles de Gaulle in Paris, and the capital’s second airport, Orly, border police engaged in go-slows.

Officers complain that they have been overworked, deprived of days-off and forced to work unpaid overtime during the Yellow Vest protests as well as in an unprecedented mobilization against the terror threat following the 2015 Paris attacks.

Union leaders dismissed an offer of a one-off €300 (£270) bonus for 111,000 officers on duty during more than four weeks of “yellow vest” protests as “insufficient”.

Police officers are also angry over what they say is ageing equipment, including helmets and riot control gear, rundown barracks and proposed budget cuts for 2019.

Frédéric Lagache, deputy leader of the Alliance police union, said: “In the face of irresponsibility (by the government), we are forced to be irresponsible in our actions.”

The unions have come under fire from critics who complained that their much-publicized go-slow was a green light for criminals and even terrorists, but leaders responded that they would still be ready to respond rapidly to any emergency. Police do not have the right to strike under French law.

_______________________

'Yellow vests' Act VI: What the protesters have planned in France on Saturday

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @eviebt 19 December 2018

This Saturday could see yet more action from the 'yellow vests' in France, with certain elements of the protest group mooting further demonstrations in Paris and threatening to block goods at the country's borders.

The "yellow vest" protest movement seems to be calming down but that doesn't mean this grass roots movement has ended.

In fact, there are some plans for protests this Saturday, including in Paris, although the expectations are that the so-called "act 6" will be nothing like on the scale seen in recent weeks.

At the moment "yellow vest" social media groups suggest protests could take place in three locations in the French capital: Place de l'Etoile, Opera and la Defense.

However others are saying that the city's roads will be too cramped and they would rather protest elsewhere in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France.

For example, "yellow vest" spokesperson, Eric Drouet, who is known for controversially having called on protesters to "storm the Elysee" at the height of the protests, wants to demonstrate at Versailles.

Elsewhere in France, cargo trucks could be blocked at the borders.

Some 'yellow vest' groups on social media have discussed blocking the northern coastal city of Dunkirk, Tourcoing on the Belgian border, as well as Maubeuge and Bettignies, which are both near France's border with Belgium.

Similarly in the east, Strasbourg and Gambsheim next to the German border could be blocked and in the south east, there was talk of blockading the seaside town of Menton and Chamonix, which is near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.

Meanwhile in the southwest, Perthus and Boulou near the Spanish border could be blocked and freight trucks could also have some difficulty entering the ports of Brest in Brittany and Saint-Nazaire in the Loire-Atlantique department of western France.

Some "yellow vest" groups are even planning to celebrate the New Year on the Champs-Elysees.

While some gilets jaunes are busy making plans for this Saturday and beyond, however, French police have been busy clearing "yellow vest" protesters from several occupied roads as President Macron hopes to turn the page on more than a month of often violent anti-government protests.

This week it was reported that the French government is set to rush tax cuts and a rise in the minimum wage through parliament as part of a series of measures worth €10 billion in a bid to end the protests.

It remains to be seen whether this has proved to be enough to put a pin in the anger of "yellow vests".

_______________________

Migrants in France 'suffering unprecedented abuses'

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 19 December 2018

Undocumented migrants living in makeshift camps in northern France have been subjected to an "unprecedented" violation of their basic rights over the past three years, France's human rights om-buds-man said in a report Wednesday.

Jacques Toubon said that migrants camped out along France's northern coast and in Paris were "in a state of extreme destitution, deprived of all shelter and preoccupied with trying to fulfil their basic needs: to eat, to drink and to wash".

In 2015 he had already sounded the alarm over the plight of migrants in the squalid Jungle shantytown at the port city of Calais, which at its peak was home to around 10,000 people hoping to stow away on trucks crossing the Channel to Britain.

The camp was razed in October 2016 and the migrants taken to shelters around the country.

Since then "the situation has in fact significantly worsened", Toubon said in his report on camps in Calais, Grande-Synthe and Ouistreham -- all ports on the Channel coast -- as well as in Paris.

He accused the authorities of "trying to make (migrants) invisible" by regularly tearing down their camps without providing them with viable alternatives.

President Macron has taken a dual approach to migration, speeding the asylum claims of people deemed to be bona fide refugees while vowing to speed up the deportation of so-called economic migrants.

Toubon, a former justice minister under centre-right president Jacques Chirac, accused the authorities of adopting a policy founded essentially on "'policing foreigners', reflecting a form of criminalization of migration".

He was particularly critical of the methods used by police to prevent the emergence of new settlements, including the use of tear gas during clearance operations.

The situation was leading to an "unprecedented deterioration" in the migrants' health, including their mental health, he said, expressing particular concern for unaccompanied minors.

Last week, four leading migrant charities in Calais issued a report documenting allegations of police violence made by scores of migrants, including the alleged use of tear gas on 153 occasions between November 2017 and November 2018.

The prefect in charge of public security in the region, Fabien Sudry, accused the charities of drawing on hearsay.

Around 500 migrants are estimated to be presently living in the Calais area, with hundreds more living in Paris.

______________________

France could take temporary state control of Ford plant

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 19 December 2018

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday that he was open to the possibility of the state becoming temporary owner of a doomed Ford plant to prevent large-scale job losses.

Around 850 jobs are on the line at the Blanquefort plant in southwest France, which has been turning out gear boxes for Ford since 1972.

Ford last week rejected an offer for the plant, where it plans to halt production by August 2019.

That decision infuriated the French government, which has been involved in negotiations to try to find a buyer, leading Le Maire to accuse the firm of "treachery".

On Wednesday he said he was ready to consider having the state step in to keep the site open.

Asked whether the state could buy the factory from Ford and then sell it to Franco-Belgian equipment manufacturer Punch Powerglide, whose offer was spurned by the US automaker, he told BFM television: "Why not? I'm open to this kind of solution".

"I'm open to the most original solution that guarantees the survival of a successful industrial site, which has a good [potential] buyer and workers that are fully committed," he said.

The Ford plant has become another battleground between French trade unions and American multinationals seeking to pare back their French operations.

Punch Powerglide offered to take on 400 workers, with unions agreeing in return to a three-year pay freeze and flexible working hours.

But Ford's local subsidiary FAI said that it did not find Punch's business plan convincing and that it would offer workers a redundancy plan instead -- a decision labelled "hostile and unacceptable" by President Emmanuel Macron.

Le Maire said he had spoken by telephone Tuesday with the head of Ford's Europe operations, Steven Armstrong, for the second time since the announcement.

He warned that Ford risked "losing a lot in terms of reputation" in the affair.

The standoff is the first major spat between the government and a multinational since Macron, a pro-business centrist, came to power last year.

His Socialist predecessor Francois Hollande became embroiled in a drawn-out row with steel giant ArcelorMittal over the closing of a blast furnace in the eastern Lorraine region.

______________________

French court sentences Buddhist monk to 12 years in jail for rapes

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 19 December 2018

A court in eastern France on Wednesday sentenced a Buddhist monk originally from Bhutan to 12 years in prison over a series of rapes at a communal living compound, including minors.

Karma Tshojay, 56, was found guilty after four women, disciples at the "Temple of 1,000 Buddhas" or their children, accused him of multiple rapes and sexual assaults in the 1990s and 2000s.

One of the victims was raped from 11- to 13-years-old, while another was just nine when she was sexually molested, the court heard.

Tshojay, known as the Tempa Lama at the site in La Boulaye, has denied the claims since his arrest in 2012. He spent two years behind bars before being freed on bond.

He continues to live in the region with his wife, but has been excluded from the community, which claims to have the first Himalayan temple built in Europe.

But the court acquitted a second monk, also from Bhutan, who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor under 15-years-old.

_____________________________

'This is my daily life on public transport': Video of man masturbating on Paris Metro stirs anger

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 19 December 2018

A video taken by a woman of a man masturbating on the Paris Metro has been viewed over a million times and judging by the testimonies of other female commuters the incident might be shocking but not that rare.

The video was posted by a young woman on Twitter on December 12th and has since been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

The clip shows a man sitting opposite her repeatedly rubbing his genitals.

"This is my daily life on public transport. A week doesn't go by without something like this happening. I'm not even exaggerating," wrote the 20-year-old women named Safiétou on Twitter.

"This time I wanted to film it to show how bad it is."

She then encouraged other women to come forward and share their own stories to highlight the problem of sexual harassment on transport.

"Girls, if you have ever been the victim of sexual harassment on public transport, please share your story below this tweet. Don't hold back, tell everything and we'll see who is who," she said, encouraging women to share the "dirty" faces of the harassers.

The account echoes those of many women who told The Local of their experiences of being groped and pestered on the Paris Metro.

Her tweet was retweeted over 35,000 times and it received 2,000 comments many from women who had experienced sexual harassment on transport.

"You did the right thing. It happens all too often. If the family of this man recognizes them then it would be the perfect punishment," replied one woman.

"When it happens to me I say in a loud voice or sometimes scream: 'Beware ladies there is a groper or exhibitionist on board'" so people look at him.

Encouraged to take her video to the police the young woman lodged a formal complaint and prosecutors in Paris have now opened an investigation into the incident. The incident echoes the case of a French lieutenant who was caught masturbating on the Paris Metro earlier this year.

A 2017 survey shows just why the tweet prompted such a response.

At least 267,000 people, mostly women, were sexually abused on he public transport in France over a two-year period, the study revealed.

The study by France's official crime data agency ONDRP also shows that 44 percent of these people suffered "several acts of the same nature" including forced caresses, sexual exhibition and intimate touching and this is considered to be a "low estimate" of the situation.

The statistics are a reminder that despite the wave of revelations seen in 2017 across France following the allegations of the sexually predatory behaviour by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, there's still a lot more to be done.

Earlier this year France brought it a new law that punishes sexual harassment in public spaces.

The new law allows for on-the-spot fines for behavior including comments on a woman's looks or clothing, catcalling, intrusive questions, unwanted following and "upskirting" -- taking pictures under a woman's dress without her knowing.

_____________________________

Invasive beetle set to wipe out palm trees of French Riviera

The Telegraph David Chazan, Paris 19 December 2018 • 7:16pm

Almost all of the iconic palm trees of the French Riviera are likely to wither and die, the agency charged with their protection has admitted, after it failed to counter the ravages of an invasive beetle.

The French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety (ANSES) announced on Wednesday that it is too late to save the trees from the pest that has already turned hundreds into husks.

“It is now impossible to eradicate the red palm weevil on the southern coast [of France],” an agency report concluded. It advised that palms, which can reach 15m-tall, be replaced with an alternative, less vulnerable species.

Residents of Nice and Cannes, whose palm-lined seafronts have long been an emblem of Mediterranean glamour, complained that the government had wasted time in confronting the threat.

“Not only did the authorities not act in time, but they didn’t put enough money or resources into it. A lot of us are angry and disappointed,” Françoise Lagarde, a 63-year-old retired teacher in Cannes, told the Daily Telegraph.

Larvae of the weevil crept into France in a consignment of ornamental palms around 12 years ago.

The insects, which burrow into the heart of the tree, kill any specimen they reach they reach within months.

After chemical treatments failed, scientists turned to a fungus that poisons weevil larvae, and then a predatory worm - but the beetles kept on multiplying.

In areas where the weevil has only recently arrived and palms are relatively sparse, such as Normandy and Brittany, there may still be time to counter its spread, the ANSES report said. But pest has resisted all attempts to control it on the southern coast, claimed the agency.

________________________

That’s RADIO 74 News About France on Thursday, December 20th . I’m Ron Myers.