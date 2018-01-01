Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec 20th

Mostly Cloudy today. A few showers. The snow line between 700 and 1000 meters. Brief sunrays on the plain. Max Temp 8 on the Plateau. 5 in Valais. -4 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate to strong W-SW winds in the mountains. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau.

Friday

Cloudy. Rainy. Abundant rain on the Jura and in the Chablaisiens Alps. The snow line rising from 1300 to 2000 meters, but lower in Valais. 9 C. 4 in Valais. Strong W winds in the mountains and on the Plateau.

Saturday

Often cloudy with intermittent rain. Snow above 1700 meters. Brief sunrays on the Plain. Max temps 8 to 10 C. Strong W winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Cloudy. Intermittent rain. The snow line near 2000 meters. Weather improving by afternoon. Windy and mild. High around 10 C.

Monday, Christmas Eve

Partly Sunny. Probably dry. Max Temp 9 C.

Tuesday, Christmas Day

Partly Sunny. Maybe a local shower.

Wednesday, Boxing Day

Quite sunny and generally dry.