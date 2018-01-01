EnglishFranÃ§ais
Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec 20th

Mostly Cloudy today. A few showers. The snow line between 700 and 1000 meters. Brief sunrays on the plain. Max Temp 8 on the Plateau. 5 in Valais.  -4 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate to strong W-SW winds in the mountains. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau.

Friday
Cloudy. Rainy. Abundant rain on the Jura and in the Chablaisiens Alps. The snow line rising from 1300 to 2000 meters, but lower in Valais. 9 C. 4 in Valais. Strong W winds in the mountains and on the Plateau.

Saturday
Often cloudy with intermittent rain. Snow above 1700 meters. Brief sunrays on the Plain. Max temps 8 to 10 C. Strong W winds in the mountains.

Sunday
Cloudy. Intermittent rain. The snow line near 2000 meters. Weather improving by afternoon. Windy and mild. High around 10 C.

Monday, Christmas Eve
Partly Sunny. Probably dry. Max Temp 9 C.

Tuesday, Christmas Day
Partly Sunny. Maybe a local shower.

Wednesday, Boxing Day
Quite sunny and generally dry.

 
