News About France - Friday Dec 21st

Winter Solstice comes tonight at 23:23 CET (11:23pm) officially beginning the winter season here in the Northern Hemisphere.

Ninth person dies in Yellow Vest protests

By RFI Issued on 20-12-2018 Modified 20-12-2018 to 14:40

A ninth person has been killed in Yellow Vest protests, after being run over by a lorry.

Authorities say a 61-year-old man was run down by a truck at a roundabout in Agen, southwestern France, where several thousand people are still holding demonstrations despite police efforts to dislodge them.

A truck was parked near a gas station when a second, in a bid to overtake it, accidentally hit the victim who had come to support other Yellow Vest protesters at the roundabout due to be cleared.

Police say the driver has been taken into custody, while a counseling service has been set up for those under shock.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner called for calm during the holidays.

Concessions adopted

Further demonstrations have been planned for tomorrow, Saturday December 22nd, even as the movement for economic justice appears to be losing momentum, notably after government concessions.

The measures announced a week ago by President Macron include tax cuts and a rise in the minimum wage.

Lawmakers rushed to approve them in next year's budget that was voted in parliament on Thursday.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has acknowledged that the concessions, worth some 10 billion euros, would mean France will breach the public deficit cap of 3% of gross domestic product set by EU rules. Notwithstanding, the budget extension was approved by 182 votes to 52, with three abstentions.

'Yellow vests' Act VI: Versailles Palace to close on Saturday amid protest fears

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @eviebt 20 December 2018

This Saturday could see yet more action from the 'yellow vests' in France, with certain elements of the protest group mooting further demonstrations in Paris and threatening to block goods at the country's borders. The Palace of Versailles has announced it will close out of precaution.

The "yellow vest" protest movement seems to be calming down but that doesn't mean they're giving up just yet.

In fact, there are some plans for protests this Saturday, including in Paris, although the expectations are that the so-called "act 6" will be nothing like on the scale seen in recent weeks.

On Thursday the Palace of Versailles announced it would close on Saturday out of precaution, with a possible plan by protesters to invade the famous cultural site to the south west of Paris.

The move follows calls on certain Gilets Jaunes (yellow vests) Facebook pages for protesters to meet at the palace on Saturday. Around 8,000 suggested they were interested in going to one of the more prominent pages.

The closure "is down to a preventative measure on the recommendation of the local authority" the palace told AFP. More details about police are expected to deal with any protest at Versailles will be made public today.

At the moment "yellow vest" social media groups suggest protests could take place in three locations in the French capital: Place de l'Etoile, Opera and la Defense.

However others are saying that the city's roads will be too cramped and they would rather protest elsewhere in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France.

Is the French government too intelligent?

RFI By Tony Cross Issued on 20-12-2018 Modified 20-12-2018 to 14:22

President Emmanuel Macron's government has been "too intelligent", the parliamentary leader of ruling Republic on the Move party said this week, sparking uproar. Is this symptomatic of a style of management that has led to the stormy Yellow Vest protests?

Gilles Le Gendre this week told an interviewer that the government had "probably been too intelligent, too subtle, too technical" in explaining policies he insists will improve French people's living standards in the long term.

Speaking to RFI, trade union leader Pierre Martinez made no effort to hide his irritation.

Its contempt but it’s in the tradition of this government," he said. "They have to follow in the footsteps of the president, who tells an unemployed man that he’ll find work if he crosses the road. We’re supposed to be too stupid, not intelligent enough to understand what the government’s doing. On the contrary, we understand very well. It’s up to them to think again, it’s not up to us to go back to school or get management training.”

Marseille residents demand justice after buildings collapse

By RFI Issued on 20-12-2018 Modified 20-12-2018 to 13:08

Some three hundred people have broken up the final meeting of Marseille city council to express their anger, more than a month after the collapse of three dilapidated buildings that killed eight people.

Marseille residents faced off with dozens of police outside the city council Thursday, demanding that those responsible be brought to justice.

Demonstrators carried eight fake coffins made out of cardboard, to evoke the number of victims that died.

Despite authorities launching a public inquiry into the collapse of three buildings last month, many are skeptical that it will ever deliver justice.

On 5 November, two buildings containing apartments on Rue de l’Aubagne in the rundown Noailles district of the Mediterranean port suddenly collapsed. A third building, partially crumbled a few hours later.

Two of the three buildings were empty and boarded up but nine of the 10 flats in the third were inhabited.

Neglect and anger

One demonstrator denounced the "neglect of the council and its mayor," Jean-Claude Gaudin.

Residents say they had warned that the buildings were structurally unsound for years, but accused city authorities of doing little.

Under pressure, Mayor Gaudin opened Thursday's final council meeting with a minute of silence in tribute to the eight victims.

"I have heard your pain, your anger and criticism (...)," he told councilors and a carefully selected group of individuals.

"It is easy for some of us to want to take justice into our own hands," he said, urging residents to wait for the conclusions of last month's public inquiry into manslaughter.

Lack of housing

Gaudin also said he would ask the state to classify the collapse in Noailles district as a natural disaster.

Marseille city council had initially attributed the incident to heavy rain, provoking anger from residents, who want improvements to housing.

Local campaigners accuse the council of preferring prestige projects and attracting better-off residents. "20 million is spent on renovating the Plaine [a fancy neighbourhood], and not a single penny is spent on Noailles," a demonstrator told AFP news agency.

"12,000 people are sleeping rough," he said.

Ghosn may get bail as court quashes extension bid

By RFI Issued on 20-12-2018 Modified 20-12-2018 to 09:40

Carlos Ghosn could soon be freed on bail after a Japanese court threw out a bid by prosecutors to extend his detention, in a move nearly as unexpected as the auto tycoon's sudden arrest.

The ruling paves the way for the former Nissan chairman to be released as early as Friday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Ghosn has been in a Japanese detention centre since his arrest on 19 November for under-reporting his compensation in the company's financial statements over a period of five years.

Prosecutors formally charged him on 10 December along with Nissan itself for submitting the official documents that under-reported the income.

But in a surprise move, the Tokyo District rejected prosecutors' bid to extend his detention.

Ghosn, who headed the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, has previously denied the accusations.

His arrest on 19 November unleashed a firestorm through the three-way auto alliance, which together sold more vehicles than any other group last year.

Shaky alliance

Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors promptly sacked the tycoon as chairman but Renault kept him on, and appointed an interim boss as it waited to assess the legal procedures against him.

On Monday, Nissan failed to agree a replacement as chairman amid growing tensions with the French firm.

Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan, but the Japanese company now makes more money, leading to rifts within the tie-up that Ghosn forged and that he was credited with holding together.

In addition to the formal charge of financial misconduct, the 64-year-old Franco-Brazilian-Lebanese executive has been accused of a variety of other unproven allegations, including using Nissan funds to purchase a string of luxury homes around the world.

Ghosn's lawyers are expected to request bail while prosecutors will lodge an appeal against Thursday's court decision, according to local media.

P&O can refuse French chick shipments for British hunts, says court

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance

20 December 2018





A French court ruled Thursday that British ferry operator P&O had no obligation to transport baby pheasants and partridges to Britain, where they are often destined to become prey on hunting estates.

P&O stopped accepting the shipments last June after Britain's League Against Cruel Sports published a video decrying the fate of the baby pheasants and partridges.

Brittany Ferries and Denmark's DFDS were among the other operators to stop transporting the chicks.

Claiming to be victims of discrimination two major French producers of both chicks and eggs, Gibovendee and Envol de Retz, sued the three shipping companies in separate courts.

A court in the French fishing port of Boulogne-sur-Mer heard their complaint against P&O.

"We don't deny that much of our production is sent to farmers who raise them as game for hunting parties. But our business is perfectly legal," Gibovendee's CEO Denis Bourasseau told the court, adding that exports to Britain had previously accounted for roughly 45 percent of his sales.

"If we lose all our transporters one after the other, we're destined for bankruptcy," the plaintiffs' lawyer Alexandre Varaut warned.

But the court sided with P&O, which argued that it had the right to limit the transport of live animals and to take measures to protect its reputation.

France hands Uber €400,000 fine over huge data breach

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 20 December 2018

France's data protection agency said Thursday that it had fined the US ride-hailing group Uber 400,000 euros over a 2016 data breach that exposed the personal data of some 57 million clients and drivers worldwide.

Uber drew the wrath of users and regulators after the company waited a year before revealing in November 2017 that hackers had infiltrated its systems.

The French Data Protection Authority said the breach would have been prevented "if certain elementary security measures had been in place."

Uber has already paid $148 million to US authorities to avoid a potentially embarrassing court case, and vowed to improve its security efforts.

Last month, the Netherlands imposed a 600,000 euro fine over the breach and Britain ordered Uber to pay nearly 450,000 euros.

The company, which is widely expected to launch a public stock offering next year, has been trying to burnish its reputation after a series of scandals over executive misconduct and its competitive practices.

Uber was informed about the breach by the hackers themselves, and the firm paid them $100,000 to keep quiet about their exploit and destroy the data.

The company said it has learnt lessons from its mistakes in the incident and has hired top-notch security experts.

France vows to stay in Syria even after US leaves

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 20 December 2018

France will maintain its participation in the coalition fighting Islamic State forces in Syria, government officials said Thursday after President Donald Trump surprised Washington's allies by ordering US troops home.

France has stationed fighter jets in Jordan and artillery along the Syrian border in Iraq as part of the US-led coalition, as well as an undisclosed number of special forces on the ground.

On Wednesday Trump said in a Twitter video that "We've won against ISIS," another acronym for the Islamic State group, and that it was time to bring the roughly 2,000 US soldiers fighting the jihadists home.

It was a stunning reversal of a US policy which had vowed its support for Kurdish allies who have been key fighters against IS forces in Syria.

US allies have warned that despite losing most of the territory it once controlled during the bloody Syrian civil war, the IS threat has not been totally eradicated.

French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Twitter Thursday that the group "has not been wiped of the map."

"We must definitively defeat the last pockets of this terrorist organization," she said.

Friday’s winter solstice 2018 features a full moon and meteor shower

New York Post - By Michelle Ganney December 20, 2018 | 9:58am | Updated

The winter solstice falls on Dec. 21, 2018, the moment at which Earth’s axis tilts the Northern Hemisphere farthest from the sun’s warmth. It happens once a year in each hemisphere. The winter solstice is particularly special this year as the upcoming December full moon, named the Cold Moon, will be visible in the night sky along with the Ursid meteor shower.

What is the winter solstice?

The winter solstice, also known as midwinter, is the shortest day of the year and the longest night of the year. It occurs when the sun appears at its most southerly position. The earliest people on Earth built monuments to follow the sun’s yearly progress, for example, Stonehenge in England. At sunrise at Stonehenge on the longest day of the year, the rising sun appears behind one of the main stones, creating the illusion that the sun is balancing on the stone. Stonehenge was closed for 16 years after rioting broke out between police and revelers for several years at solstice gatherings. The site was reopened to the public on the solstice in 2000.

When is the winter solstice and how long is it?

This astronomical event officially arrives Friday at 5:23 p.m. EST. At this time of year, each day is about 24 hours, 30 seconds long. It’s because Earth is nearing its closest point to the sun in its elliptical orbit.

Why winter solstice 2018 is unique:

1) December full moon

The moon will appear full both Friday and Saturday nights. The names of the moon originate from the Native Americans, who marked December’s full moon as the beginning of the coldest part of the year. The Long Night Moon is named after the longest night of the year on the winter solstice.

2) Ursid meteor shower

The American Meteor Society says the Ursids should be visible in the mid-Northern Hemisphere. At the peak there should be about 11 sporadic meteors per hour just before dawn. The shower gets its name because its meteors appear to emanate from Ursa Minor, also known as the Little Dipper. Unfortunately, due to the aforementioned full moon, the meteors might be hard to spot.

3) Mercury/Jupiter conjunction

In the southeast before sunrise Friday, you can see Mercury and Jupiter appearing as if they’re about to collide in space, despite being hundreds of millions of miles apart. They will be 0.9 degrees apart, which is about two moon-diameters. They will only be visible in a sky illuminated by bright twilight.

STONEHENGE IS ALIGNED TO THE SUNSET ON WINTER SOLSTICE

The primary axis of Stonehenge, the megalithic monument, is oriented to the setting sun, while Newgrange, another structure built around the same time as Stonehenge, lines up with the winter solstice sunrise.

The Sun likely had religious significance to the people who built Stonehenge, while other theories hold that the monument is constructed along natural features that happen to align with it. The purpose of Stonehenge is still subject to debate, but its importance on the winter solstice continues to attract tourists.

THE MYSTERY OF ULTIMA THULE:

When NASA's New Horizons spacecraft flew past Pluto three years ago, mission scientists watching the first close-up images were shocked. Despite being stuck in the deep freeze of the Solar System 6 billion km from the sun, Pluto was not the frozen-stiff world many expected it to be. The geography of the dethroned 9th planet was alive with mountain ranges, windswept dunes, bladed terrain and much more. In one quick flyby, New Horizons turned planetary science on its head.



Get ready to be shocked again. New Horizons is less than 2 weeks away from a new world even more mysterious than Pluto.

Its name is "Ultima Thule" (2014 MU69), which means means "beyond the borders of the known world." Indeed, the little space rock is profoundly unknown. Located almost a billion kilometers farther from the sun than Pluto, Ultima Thule has never been much more than a faint speck of light in telescopes. It inhabits the distant Kuiper Belt where, seemingly, almost anything is possible.



"Really, we have no idea what to expect," says New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern, of the Southwest Research Institute. "Will it have an atmosphere? Will it have rings? Will it have moons? Any of that could be possible, and soon we'll know the answers."



On New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, New Horizons will swoop three times closer to Ultima Thule than it flew past Pluto in July 2015, shattering previous records for the most distant body explored by a human spacecraft. First images will be posted on a web site set up by the New Horizons' team: SeeUltimaThuleNow.com

We already know one thing about Ultima Thule. Its shape is elongated and strange. In 2017, astronomers watched a distant star pass behind Ultima Thule. Starlight winked in and out in a pattern suggesting two lobes with diameters of 20 and 18 km, respectively. Ultima Thule could be a small binary system.



"Ultima Thule is 100 times smaller than Pluto, but its scientific value is incalculable," says Stern. "From everything we know, it is 4 billion miles from the sun. It has been stored at that enormous distance from the sun, at a temperature of nearly absolute zero, ever since..."

___________________________