Weather Forecast - Friday Dec 21st

Friday - Full Moon tonight

Frequent rain today, abundant precipitation on the Jura and along the West of the Valaisan Alps. The snow line rising from 1000 to 2000 meters, maybe 2200 meters elevation. But snow at low levels in Valais. Max Temps 9 on the Plain. 5 in Valais. -2 to +2 at 2000 meters elevation. Strong to gale force SW winds in the mountains. Moderate on the plain. Strong N winds on the Plateau. Moderate Foehn winds on the Plain in Chablais.

Tomorrow Saturday

Thick clouds. Some rain, especially in the morning. Snow above 1600 meters. Sunrays in Valais. Strong to gale force W winds in the mountains. Highs 8 to 12 C.

Sunday

Continued cloudy. Some rain probable during the day. Frequent rain in the PreAlps. The snow line up at 2000 meters. Highs 8 to 12 C.

Monday, Christmas Eve

Frequent rain. Abundant in the PreAlps. The snow line lowering to 1400 meters. Max Temps 9 to 12 C.

Tuesday, Christmas Day

Stratus on the Plateau. Otherwise Quite Sunny. Bise Winds. Max Temp 9 C.

Wednesday, Boxing Day and Thursday

Fog or Stratus. Quite sunny above. Cooler. Highs 2 to 6 C.

The extended outlook through New Yearâ€™s Day. Generally dry. Frequent Stratus or Fog. Temperatures near normal for the season.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Friday, December 21st.

Follow us on the web. www.radio74.org and on FaceBook.



The RADIO 74 team wish you a gloriously happy Christmas Holiday!