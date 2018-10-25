News About France - Monday, Dec 24th

Arrested Yellow Vest leader to appear in court

23-12-2018

Eric Drout speaks to reporters alongside fellow Yellow Vest leader, Priscilla Ludosky, following a meeting with French ecology minister, 28 November 2018.AFP

142 people were detained and 19 taken into police custody in the capital, including one of leaders of the movement, 33 year old Eric Drouet.

A truck driver from the Parisian suburb of Melun, he was to be brought before an investigating magistrate Sunday to be charged with carrying an weapon in the form of a block of wood and "participating in a group formed to commit violence or destruction", according to the police.

He denies the charges.

Key instigator of Saturday's demonstrations

Participation in Act VI of the Yellow Vest demonstrations was significantly down in Paris and across France, following the previous weekends' unrest.

Drouet had initially called on Yellow Vests to assemble in the town of Versailles, causing authorities to shut down the Palace of Versailles, one of France's top tourist destinations, amid fears of unrest.

Drouet subsequently changed plans and called for protesters to dissipate throughout Paris in small groups, some going to the famous Montmartre district. Shops and restaurants in Montmartre were forced to close their doors.

Meanwhile, violent exchanges took place between protesters and police on Paris's Champs-Elysées Avenue.

Vandal or victim?

Eric Drouet is a truck driver from the Parisian suburb of Melun who defines himself as "apolitical" and "grass-roots".

He created a Facebook page in October, calling for a "national strike against rising fuel prices"

The page was followed by hundreds of thousands of people, and is believed to be the catalyst for 'Act I' of the Yellow Vest movement on November 17.

__________________________

President Emmanuel Macron has called for "order and calm" to be restored in France after more violent incidents marred a sixth weekend of Yellow Vest protests, just days before the Christmas break.

Speaking on a visit to Chad where he was visiting French troops serving in the Sahel region's anti-extremist Operation Barkhane, Macron said, "The time has come for order, calm and harmony. Our country needs it.

Macron has struggled to appease the anger of the working poor in small town and rural France over dwindling spending power and policies seen as tilted towards the rich.

Police attacked on Champs-Elysées

Though protests in Paris were largely peaceful, violence broke out on the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue in the evening.

In one incident that caused widespread shock, a group of three police officers on motorbike were forced to make a hasty escape after coming under attack by a group, some wearing yellow vests, who threw electric scooters, paving stones and other objects at them.

Macron has promised "the most severe" punishment for the offenders, while Prime Minister Edouard Philippe denounced the "incredible violence towards the police".

Rise of extremist elements

Two other incidents on Saturday were seen as evidence of growing radicalization and the presence of extremists within the Yellow Vest movement.

Protesters at the Sacré-Coeur Basilica in Paris chanted a song by controversial comedian Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala, who has been convicted of anti-Semitic hate speech.

Others decapitated an effigy of Macron in France's western Charente.

__________________________

Ghosn to remain in detention for Christmas

23-12-2018

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan boss, will spend Christmas and New Year's Eve behind bars after a Tokyo court on Sunday extended his detention until 1 January.

The court's decision is the latest twist in a saga that has gripped Japan and the business world since his arrest in Tokyo on November 19th.

Ghosn's detention could last even longer as prosecutors can apply for a further 10-day extension while they question him on allegations of financial misconduct.

Authorities are pursuing three separate lines of enquiry against the 64-year-old Franco-Lebanese-Brazilian executive.

They suspect he conspired with the American businessman Greg Kelly to hide around half of his income over five fiscal years from 2010.

They also allege he under-reported his salary to the tune of 31 million euros over the next three fiscal years – apparently to avoid criticism that his pay was too high.

The third allegation is that he shifted a personal investment loss made at the height of the financial crisis worth more than 14 million euros to the Japanese automaker with help from a Saudi acquaintance.

Prosecutors have pressed formal charges over the first allegation, but not yet over the other accusations.

Ghosn has denied all the allegations, saying the transactions were done legally.

After his arrest, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors sacked Ghosn as chairman, but Renault kept him on and appointed an interim boss as it waited to assess the legal procedures against him.

Ghosn's fall from power at Nissan has exposed a deep rift in the three-way alliance – which outsold all of its rival groups last year.

The tycoon was once revered for his role in turning around Nissan and forging the fractious alliance, in which Renault remains the dominant shareholder.

Some executives at Nissan – which now contributes more profits than Renault to the group pot – were said to bristle at the French company's leadership position.

__________________________

Muslims in Europe Becoming Less Secular, More Radical

Breitbart 20 Dec 20183,358

Professor emeritus of the University of Louvain, Felice Dassetto, has claimed the number of secular Muslims in Europe is in steep decline and more are becoming radicalized.

Professor Dassetto said the secular world and its values are becoming less attractive to contemporary Islam and that Muslims are turning toward more reactionary forms of the faith, Il Giornale reports.

“There is a bit of disaffection, but there is no mass abandonment of the faith, the phenomenon affects at most 10 to 15 percent,” Dassetto said, noting that at least 80 percent of Muslims across Europe now claimed to be religious.

Dassetto also noted that Friday prayers in various mosques were seeing more younger Muslims participate and noted that younger Muslims, particularly those in poorer areas, were far more prone to radicalization.

“Salafism, more than the Muslim Brotherhood, is investing in the socialization of children and women,” he noted, and added that radical Salafists were using materials to “promote a soft Salafism” centered around the needs of the community and poor which he warned could entice and radicalize young people.

On the topic of integration, Dassetto said that it was failing despite repeated attempts by governments, saying: “studies say that even the third and fourth generation youngsters, the children of parents born here, they maintain a certain hesitation about their belonging.”

The professor’s comments echo those of scholar of radical Islam Professor Gilles Kepel, who has warned that without proper integration programmes countries in Europe could face the possibility of civil conflict.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart London, Kepel suggested that for France the answer to the problem was for the government to help foster a French identity through the school system.

French sociologist Olivier Galland also warned earlier this year about the radicalization and religious fervor among young Muslims, revealing the results of a survey he had conducted that showed 20 percent of Muslim students advocated religious violence.

_____________________________

UK reveals details on pension rights after Brexit

Connexion

State pension uprating for Britons living in EU countries after a no-deal Brexit would depend on ‘whether reciprocal arrangements with the EU are in place’, says the UK government.

The statement is in a document on ‘UK nationals in the EU: benefits and pensions in a ‘no-deal’ scenario’ that was put out this week, not in the Brexit section of the government’s site but under the heading of ‘Benefits entitlement’.

It is unclear why the government did not place it in its main collection of papers on areas that would be affected by a no-deal scenario, of which there are now more than 100.

It says the government commits to making uprated (annually increased) pension payments in 2019-2020 but does not guarantee it after that.

It also says that UK nationals will continue to be able to receive exported benefits in the case of no-deal.

This comes as the UK revealed also that it has signed a separate deal with the EEA/Efta countries, which includes a guarantee for the post-Brexit rights of Britons in those countries in the case of no-deal, even though no such guarantee is on offer for Britons in EU countries like France.

British campaigners in Europe continue to demand that the rights part of the UK/EU deal, which UK Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to obtain sufficient support for, be ‘ring-fenced’ from the rest of the deal, effectively giving Britons in countries like France and Spain the same reassurance as has now been given to those in Iceland, Liechtestein, Norway and Switzerland.

The benefits and pensions paper also addresses concerns that there could be difficulties for Britons in the EU receiving private pension payment after Brexit, however it says that ‘your firm should have made plans to make sure you can still get payments’, and it invites people to check with their providers. Such plans could include them establishing branches on the continent.

____________________________

Partial government shutdown likely to extend past Christmas

https://www.apnews.com/3e58f7b112094e7cb71142dbb9f50bad

The federal government was expected to remain partially shut down past Christmas as Senate Democrats refused to budge Saturday over President Donald Trump’s request for funds to begin building a border wall with Mexico, about 215 miles worth.

President Trump says he will not sign the current Congress-approved temporary spending bill unless it includes as least $5.7 billion to begin building a secure wall. Meanwhile Senators have gone home for Christmas and won’t return for a full session until Thursday.



The partial shutdown will have little effect on government operations. Parks and tourist areas will be most affected.

The disruption will only affect 800,000 of the millions of federal employees. Roughly 420,000 workers who are deemed essential were expected to work unpaid. An additional 380,000 were to be furloughed, meaning they will stay home without pay. Yet in previous such controversies, workers eventually get back pay, whether they have worked or not. The Senate had already passed legislation ensuring that workers will receive back pay, and the House was likely to follow suit.

How long will the shutdown last? Nobody can tell. Unlike other shutdowns, this one seemed to lack urgency, coming during the long holiday weekend after Trump had already declared Monday, Christmas Eve, a federal holiday. Rather than work around the clock to try to end the shutdown, as they had done in the past, the leaders of the House and the Senate effectively closed up shop. But they didn’t rule out action if a deal were struck.

“I am in the White House, working hard,” tweeted President Trump, who canceled his Florida holiday vacation. First lady Melania Trump was flying back to Washington to be with her husband for Christmas.

Trump’s re-election campaign sent out a fundraising email late Saturday launching what he called “the most important membership program ever - the OFFICIAL BUILD THE WALL MEMBERSHIP.” The president urged donors to sign up.

Democrats are set to take control of the House on Jan. 3, which will handicap the president’s agenda for at least the next two years. He had campaigned on the promise of building the wall. If it doesn’t happen, he’ll be able to blame Democrats, which could boost his chances of re-election in 2020.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York met with Vice President Pence on Saturday at the request of the White House, according to Schumer’s office. But the senator’s spokesman said they remained “very far apart” on a spending agreement.



The dispute is not so much over the relatively small amount of President Trump’s request of $5 billion… less than the amount spent by the US military in just three days. (681 billion in 2019). The fuss is about building the wall at all. Most Americans generally favor the protection a wall would bring. Democrats are opposed since most immigrants, once naturalized, vote for Democrats.

Senators approved a bipartisan deal earlier in the week to keep the government open into February and provide $1.3 billion for border security projects, but not the wall. Then as President Trump faced criticism from his electoral base for “caving” on a campaign promise, he pushed the House to approve a package temporarily financing the government but also setting aside $5.7 billion for the border wall.

A test vote in the Senate on Friday showed that Republicans lacked the 60 votes needed to bring the revised bill to the President’s desk for signing, and avoiding a shutdown. Six Democrats would have to switch sides to make it happen, and the prospects of that happening seem remote.

__________________________

Trump Discusses Firing Fed's Powell After Latest Rate Hike, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has discussed firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as his frustration with the central bank chief intensified following last week’s interest-rate hike after months of stock-market losses, according to four people familiar with the matter.

White House spokespeople declined to comment, as did Fed spokeswoman Michelle Smith. Such a move would represent an unprecedented challenge to the Fed’s independence.

The name, “The Fed”, or rather the “Federal Reserve”, is a misnomer in that no level of the US Federal government has any real jurisdiction over it operations and decisions. The Fed operates under a veil of secrecy and its actions and books have never been fully scrutinized. Congress could move to control and audit the Fed, but has lacked the will to. The Fed came into existence in 1913.

Meanwhile, equities just recorded their worst week since 2011, with the S&P 500 falling 7.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite descending into a bear market. Trump has laid much of the blame on the Fed, saying at one point in October that the central bank was “going loco” for raising rates.

Some of Trump’s ire has been directed at Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for his part in persuading the president to select Powell to lead the Fed.

Less than two weeks ago, before the Fed’s latest rate decision, Trump said Powell was “being too aggressive…” He told Reuters the central bank “would be foolish” to proceed with a rate hike. Powell signaled he’ll be more cautious about tightening next year. But investors’ concerns over the chairman’s comments led to U.S. equities to record their steepest declines for any Federal Open Market Committee announcement day since 2011. ©2018 Bloomberg L.P.

_________________________

U.S. Postal Service Allegedly Canceled Christmas Stamps for Being Too Religious

20 Dec 20185371

You can celebrate Christmas, but just don’t get too religious about it!

Tavia Hunt was only looking to print some nice stamps for the family Christmas cards. But what she found might become a pivotal Supreme Court case testing the deep state’s war against Christmas.

Lawyers for Hunt on Thursday sent a letter to the U.S. Postal Service demanding an explanation for a policy adopted in early 2017 that allegedly bars “all religious content” from being used on U.S. postal stamps, even those created privately through third-party printers authorized to create customized stamps.

A bar on religious imagery in stamps would be unconstitutional, according to Tavia’s lawyers at First Liberty Institute, a legal group dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

Hunt is the wife of Clarke Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs. Earlier this year she decided to have custom stamps made from a picture of her family taken in front of the easily recognizable onion-shaped minarets of St. Basil’s Cathedral. It’s a cute if familiar image: American tourists, standing in front of St. Basil’s in silly fur hats. Hunt and two of her daughters are holding a flag reading “Chief’s Kingdom” in the team colors.

A few days after she had uploaded the photo to Zazzle, a company licensed to create customized stamps, Hunt learned that her order had been cancelled. The company said the image violated its content policy.

When Hunt asked Zazzle to clarify what was wrong with the image, she was told by a company representative that it was the prominence of the cathedral that violated the content policy. The company backed off of that position when Hunt said in an email that this appeared to be a “ban on religion.” The next day it told her that her order was approved and would be shipped soon.

But when Hunt tried to track her shipment online, she learned it had been cancelled again. This time Zazzle told her to make inquiries with Stamps.com, which it said is responsible for all content decisions, according to Hunt’s lawyers.

Stamps.com initially claimed the rejection had nothing to do with Hunt’s religious devotion or the image of St. Basil’s. Instead, it said the stamps were rejected because the image included the logo of the Kansas City Chiefs. To prove she had the rights to the logo, Hunt signed an affidavit and had it delivered to Stamps.com and Zazzle.

Which is when Zazzle returns to the story. Zazzle called to say that the original explanation was correct–this was all about St. Basil’s. In a December 10 email, Zazzle confirmed that the rejection was “due to the prominence of St. Basil’s Cathedral on the background.” The order would be approved if “the image is cropped so that the cathedral is not obvious,” the company added.

Later, Stamps.com told Hunt’s assistant Ashleigh that “all religious content is forbidden no matter the intent or faith.”

In other words, Zazzle and Stamps.com were not rejecting Hunt’s stamps because of their policies. They were rejecting them because of what they understand to be a regulation of the United States Postal Service. As Postal Service vendors they are obligated to follow rules set by the government.

The letter from Hunt’s lawyers sent Thursday morning seeks clarification on what the Postal Service’s rule actually is. If it has been misinterpreted by vendors, the Postal Service should clarify its position. If it is being correctly interpreted as a ban on religious content, then it is likely an unconstitutional restriction on the free exercise of religion, Hunt’s lawyers say in the letter.

Zazzle has recently told Hunt that it has suspended all printing of stamps customized with images while it tries to sort “multiple variables involving federal guidelines.”

In other words, they want Hunt to cancel her Christmas stamps this year while they figure out how much of the world-famous cathedral can be included on a stamp.

Hunt isn’t giving up so easy. Her lawyers conclude their letter by saying they are willing to take the matter to court if necessary:

Mrs. Hunt considers these stamps to be an essential aspect of her Christmastime message for friends and family and is withholding sending the cards until this issue is resolved. For these reasons, we ask that the USPS contact its approved vendors Stamps.com and Zazzle no later than 12:00pm Central Time, Friday, December 21, 2018, to clarify that Mrs. Hunt’s image does not violate USPS guidelines from customized postage. If you insist that Mrs. Hunt’s photo contains “religious content” in violation of the USPS guidelines, then the guidelines raise significant First Amendment concerns and we will consider appropriate legal remedies to vindicate Mrs. Hunt’s constitutional rights.

It’s not too late for the Postal Service to explain this has all been a terrible misunderstanding, but that might take a real Christmas miracle. Or at least a lawsuit defending the right to express a belief in the original Christmas miracle.

______________________________

Winner of CNN’s ‘Journalist of the Year’ Award, Faked Stories for Years

20 Dec 20184,873

German magazine Der Spiegel apologised to readers on Wednesday for publishing “invented stories” and content with “distorted facts” by one of its reporters. It identified Claas Relotius, a recent winner of CNN’s “Journalist of the Year” award, as confessing to the production of fake news.

Der Spiegel‘s management wrote:

In recent years, DER SPIEGEL published just under 60 articles by reporter and editor Claas Relotius. He has now admitted that, in several instances, he either invented stories or distorted facts.

Claas Relotius, a reporter and editor, falsified his articles on a grand scale and even invented characters, deceiving both readers and his colleagues. This has been uncovered as a result of tips, internal research and, ultimately, a comprehensive confession by the editor himself.

Relotius’s deception was discovered after Juana Moreno, who worked with Relotius on a fabricated story of an American vigilante group paroling the U.S.-Mexico border entitled, “Hunter’s Border,” shared his suspicions of his colleague’s mendacity with Der Spiegel.

Der Spiegel’s management added:

Claas Relotius committed his deception intentionally, methodically and with criminal intent. For example, he included individuals in his stories who he had never met or spoken to, telling their stories or quoting them. Instead, he would reveal, he based the depictions on other media or video recordings. By doing so, he created composite characters of people who actually did exist but whose stories Relotius had fabricated. He also made up dialogue and quotes.

“I am sick and I now have to allow myself be helped,” Relotius told Der Spiegel in his confession. “It wasn’t because of the next big thing. It was fear of failing. My pressure to not be able to fail got ever bigger the more successful I became.”

The Guardian reported:

[Claas Relotius] resigned after admitting to the scam. He had written for the magazine for seven years and won numerous awards for his investigative journalism.

…

Earlier this month, he won Germany’s Reporterpreis (Reporter of the Year) for his story about a young Syrian boy, which the jurors praised for its “lightness, poetry and relevance”. It has since emerged that all the sources for his reportage were at best hazy, and much of what he wrote was made up.

CNN awarded Relotius its 2014 “Journalist of the Year” award.

Der Spiegel‘s motto is “Say it like it is.”

__________________________

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Not Banning Those Who Violate 'Our Morality' 'Is a Sin'

December 4, 2018

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is openly gay and who supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, defended the banning of certain speech and news media on Apple platforms when they violate the "values" of the company. He added that to not ban what is "wrong" is irresponsible and "a sin."

However, as with Facebook, Apple leader Cook did not define what he termed "those who seek to push hate, division, and violence," leaving the door open for a wide swath of future censorship and banning of ideas and voices that Cook doesn't like.

Cook made his remarks in New York City on Dec. 3 at an event sponsored by the liberal Anti-Defamation League, which presented Cook with the "Courage Against Hate" award.

When it comes to working in the technological arena, “perhaps most importantly it drives us not to be bystanders as hate tries to make its headquarters in the digital world," said Cook.

"At Apple, we believe that technology needs to have a clear point of view on this challenge," he said. "There is no time to get tied up in knots. That’s why we only have one message for those who seek to push hate, division, and violence: You have no place on our platforms."

"You have no home here," he said. "From the earliest days of iTunes to Apple Music today, we have always prohibited music with a message of white supremacy. Why? Because it’s the right thing to do."

However, Cook did not mention that Apple Music sells myriad hip hop and rap "music" that promotes gun violence, violence against women, endless use of the N-word, gangs, sexism, narcotics trafficking, and drug use.

Cook continued, "And as we showed this year, we won’t give a platform to violent conspiracy theorists on the app store. Why? Because it’s the right thing to do. My friends, if we can’t be clear on moral questions like these, then we’ve got big problems."

Apple, along with Facebook, Google, YouTube, and Twitter singled out and banned Infowars this year, which was founded by journalist Alex Jones.

“At Apple we are not afraid to say that our values drive our curation decisions," said Cook. "And why should we be?”

“I believe the most sacred thing that each of us is given is our judgment, our morality, our own innate desire to separate right from wrong," he said. "Choosing to set that responsibility aside at a moment of trial is a sin.”

In other words, Apple has set itself up to be the new standard of morality on the planet. Not to ban what violates Apple's "values" is irresponsible and "a sin."

The problem though is that Apple's "values" and morality seem to be irrational and entirely subjective, which is perhaps why Cook didn't define those "values" during his speech at the ADL event.

Apple is against white supremacy, which of course makes sense. But it is totally in favor of hosting and selling products that relentlessly use the N-word. Isn't allowing your company to promote and sell people who relentlessly use the N-word a sin too?

And what about all the music and videos available through iTunes that treat women as pieces of meat? Is selling products that treat women as nothing more than walking T&A (tits and ass) not a sin too?

And what about Christians, conservative Jews, and Muslims who believe homosexual behavior is a sin? Is that a hateful belief? Will ideas and products that promote that belief be available on Apple platforms in the future?

It's not clear. But as Tim Cook said, "we only have one message for those who seek to push hate, division, and violence: You have no place on our platforms."

h/t @RealSaavedra

___________________________

In Europe, Speech Is an Alienable Right

A human-rights court upheld an Austrian woman’s conviction for disparaging the Prophet Muhammad.

Oct 27, 2018

Graeme Wood Staff writer at The Atlantic

A board at a tram stop reads "Human rights" in front of the European Court of Human Rights in StrasbourgVincent Kessler / Reuters



Graeme Wood writes from the US in an oped:

A few years ago, I appeared on a live Egyptian television show hosted by a conservative Muslim with jihadist sympathies. He lured me on by offering to answer any question I had about Islam, including, he said, “whether the Prophet Muhammad was a child molester.” The host seemed awfully open-minded, I thought, given how humorless jihadists tend to be about the Prophet. When the lights went up and the program began, I mentioned the child-molester issue, and the host remained true to his word, neither bursting into a rage nor chiding me for my impertinence.

Around the same time, a woman referred to as E.S. was convicted in Austria for, in effect, not phrasing her identical curiosity in the form of a question.

On Thursday (Oct 25, 2018), the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) upheld her 2011 conviction for “disparagement of religious precepts,” a crime in Austria. The facts of what E.S. did are not in dispute. She held “seminars” in which she presented her view that Muhammad was indeed a child molester. Dominant Islamic traditions hold that Muhammad’s third wife, Aisha, was age 6 at the time of their marriage and 9 at its consummation. Muhammad was in his early 50s. The Austrian woman repeated these claims, and the Austrian court ruled that she had to pay 480 euros or spend 60 days in the slammer. The ECHR ruled that Austria had not violated her rights.

Predictably, the ECHR decision has rekindled old debates about freedom of expression, the perceived inability of some Muslims to handle polemics against their religion with grace, and—an issue that has gained new salience since Brexit—pan-European legal institutions and their tendency to foist outrageous decisions on member states.

If you believe, as I do, that the free expression of ideas, including bad ideas, is a human right that no government can legitimately infringe, then you will probably find the ECHR decision appalling, and a bad sign for civil liberties in Europe. You can share this concern whether or not you think Europe’s Muslims will riot at hearing an unkind word about the Prophet.

What you should not believe, however, is that the ECHR’s decision represents a sudden change in European norms and laws about free speech. Those norms and laws have been rotten since long before Europe’s refugee crisis, before the vilification of the European Union by nationalist parties, before anyone thought that digging up dirt on a seventh-century Arabian trader was a matter of political urgency in modern Vienna. European laws (and, indeed, laws in most of the world) have long treated freedom of speech as a dispensable, very much an alienable right…

The ECHR judgment summarizes the Austrian court’s reasoning, which deserves quotation in full:

By accusing Muhammad of pedophilia, [E.S.] had merely sought to defame him, without providing evidence that his primary sexual interest in Aisha had been about her not yet having reached puberty or that his other wives or concubines had been similarly young. In particular, [E.S.] had disregarded the fact that the marriage with Aisha had continued until the Prophet’s death, when she had already turned eighteen and had therefore passed the age of puberty.

Having sex with a child is not pedophilia, in other words, if the child’s prepubescence is not your biggest turn-on, or if you also have sex with adults, or if you continue having sex after the child reaches maturity. (Am I alone in finding the Austrian court’s reasoning offensive?

Muhammad lived in late antiquity, when January-December marriages were common. The Austrian judges have no such excuse. A decade ago, Austria was laboring to shed its reputation as the “land of sex dungeons.” I don’t think “land of narrowly defined pedophilia” is much of an improvement. On this basis, the court said E.S.’s statements were “untrue facts,” and fair game for prosecution.

The ECHR also judged E.S.’s claims “capable of arousing justified indignation given that they had not been made in an objective manner.” I have little doubt that her politics led her to a skewed view of an old controversy. Muslims have dealt with the issue of Aisha’s age for a very long time, and I see no evidence that E.S. cared to acquaint herself with the history of polemics and counter-polemics. (There is, for example, a tradition that says Aisha was older. But that tradition is weak and presents theological challenges of its own.) That an Austrian court presumes to say what constitutes balance in a case like this is itself a shocking encroachment on E.S.’s freedom of belief. Moreover, Muslim apologists also present a skewed view of the controversy, seemingly without fear of prosecution.

But here’s what’s most appalling: The ECHR’s decision was not wrong, however foolish in its reasoning. E.S. “aimed at demonstrating that Muhammad was not a worthy subject of worship,” the court held, and intended to “disparage religious precepts.” If that is a crime—and in Austria it is—then she is guilty, and it falls to the people of Austria to revise their laws to protect her rights, and theirs.

The relative infrequency of prosecution under these statutes has lulled many into believing that they do not exist, or that they are nullities, on the books only for antiquarian reasons. E.S.’s case shows that they are not.

In Denmark, the law does not even protect demonstrably true, factual public statements if those statements tend to incite racial or religious hatred.

In Ireland, a referendum rid the country of blasphemy laws only recently.

(Friday, October 26, 2018). The United Kingdom abolished its blasphemy law only in 2008.

A James Kirkup poem was the subject of the last British prosecution, in 1977. It reads of gay sex with Jesus or about necrophilia.

Non-Europeans and Europeans alike shred the human right to freedom of conscience and expression on a regular basis. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has repeatedly urged countries to criminalize defamation of religion, which in practice means outlawing nearly anything that hurts the sensibilities of a believer.

The European Convention on Human Rights specifically reserves the right of its signatories to force citizens to shut up if their statements threaten “public safety” and “health or morals” or might cause, intentionally or otherwise, “disorder or crime.”

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which is signed and ratified even by the United States, carves out an exception that allows infringement of speech “for the protection of public order, health, or morals.” Although under U.S. law most attempts to limit speech would be unconstitutional, other countries have provisions to force your silence if what you say will hurt people’s feelings or make them mad enough to commit violence.

To call restraint on speech “the heckler’s veto” is all too dainty: It’s more like the murderer’s veto. Defenders of the murderer’s veto point out, correctly, that all societies limit some speech—in the U.S., true threats and direct incitement to imminent lawless behavior, for example, are illegal. But if societies really care about freedom of expression, they need to safeguard that right especially in difficult situations, and not undercut it at the slightest sign that someone might be indignant, let alone violent, over something another person said. The Austrian court purported to balance this right against other legitimate social concerns. But if European courts assess freedom of speech at barely a feather’s weight, as it appears in this case, they should spare us their sanctimony and admit that they do not value free expression at all. Have the courage to admit your cowardice.

The previous cause célèbre over free speech in Austria was the English historian David Irving’s incarceration for Holocaust denial in 2005. Too few came to Irving’s defense, for the obvious reason that no one wanted to have to go through the metaphorical delousing process that association with that man entails. But note the trajectory: He was thrown in jail for lies, and now E.S.’s conviction is upheld not even for lying but for taking up one side of a controversy whose facts will almost certainly never be determined.

The American system of virtually limitless debate has proved highly capable of discrediting Irving, and of allowing Islamophobes and Islamists to yap at each other. It blames violence on the violent. It is a model sadly un-replicated in the world, and its time has come on other continents.