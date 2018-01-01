Weather Forecast - Monday, Dec 24th

Monday



A cold front is crossing our region.

Cloudy this morning. Rainy. Abundant precipitation in the Alps and PreAlps, gradually ending this afternoon followed by brief sunrays. The snow line lowering from 2000 meters this morning to 1300 meters by mid-day. Skies clearing this evening, especially in the mountains. Temperatures dropping from 7 C. down to 3 C. by this evening. At 2000 meters elevation, dropping from +2 to -3 C today. Strong to gale force NW winds in the mountains, weakening 2nd half of the day. Gusty W to NW winds on the Plateau and in the Rhone Valley.

Tuesday, Christmas Day

Stratus Clouds covering the Plateau, up to near 1000 meters. Sunny above and elsewhere. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Highs 5 to 8 C.

Wednesday

Patches of tenacious Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to 1000 meters. Sunny elsewhere. Colder. Max Temp on the Plateau 2 C. 5 In Valais. +7 at 1000 meters elevation. Light Bise winds.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Continued tenacious Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to 800 meters. Partly Cloudy above and elsewhere. Max Temp on the Plateau 2 C. 5 in Valais. +7 at 1000 meters.

The extended outlook through January 6th.

Stable weather. No significant precipitation. Sunny in the mountains. Hazy on the Plain. Cold temperatures, near normal for the season.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Monday, December 24th, Christmas Eve.



The RADIO 74 team wishes you all the best for the Holiday Season. Merry Christmas everyone!