News About France - Tuesday, Dec 25th

Financing of terrorism: a record 50 mn euros fine for a French Bank

24-12-2018

France's banking regulator fined the banking service of the national postal operator, Monday, 50 million euros for failures in its systems that are designed to prevent the transfer of money to terrorists. Banque Postal will appeal the fine.

It is the most severe sanction ever imposed on a bank by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR), which regulates the banking and insurance sectors.

The ACPR said the Banque Postale system was “not in conformity with the applicable obligations in this field and (…) not in line with what is expected from a large size organization, furthermore one belonging to the public sector”.

Even though the French Bank has identified weaknesses in its cash transfer operations, “no corrective measures had yet been put in place at the time when APCR checked, from March to July 2017, the statement adds.

The ACPR said it had discovered 75 transfers carried out by the Banque Postale from 2009 to 2017 involving 10 people whose assets had been frozen, nine of them in the wake of anti-terror investigations.

This national cash transfer service, which was accessible to anyone, even if they didn’t have an account at the bank, was cancelled by the Banque Postale in January 2018.

The Banque Postale said it would appeal the ruling, adding that subsequent verifications had determined that "none of the operations themselves constituted money laundering or terrorism financing".

British drug kingpin Robert Dawes jailed in Paris over cocaine shipment on Air France flight from Venezuela

21 December 2018

A French court on Friday jailed British drug kingpin Robert Dawes for 22 years for large-scale cocaine trafficking at the end of a two-week trial.

Dawes, 46, was convicted of arranging for 1.3 tons of cocaine to be smuggled into France on an Air France flight from Venezuela to Paris in 2013.

Dawes had denied organizing the shipment ever since police arrested him at his luxury villa on the Spanish Costa del Sol in 2015.

"I continue to claim my innocence," the 46-year-old said in his final statement to the special non-jury court hearing the case before the five judges retired to consider their verdict.

But Spanish police secured a video filmed at a Madrid hotel in which they say he claimed ownership of the drugs. They extradited him to France shortly after his arrest.

The state prosecutor had sought a 25-year prison term for aggravated drug trafficking.

"Far from a small-time fall guy, today we are judging men in the highest ranks of organized crime who supplied European networks," prosecutor Isabelle Raynaud told the court during the week.

Dawes had hoped to get the video dismissed on legal grounds, but prosecutors discovered his defense team had submitted a forged Spanish document trying to prove the recording was illegal.

He then surprised the court - and evidently his lawyers - by saying his claims in the video were "just a made-up story" intended to provoke the police into arresting him so that he could prove his innocence.

Dawes, from Sutton-in-Ashfield outside Nottingham, central England, had never previously been convicted of drug trafficking.

But police believe he became one of the largest drug importers to Europe, with alleged links to the Italian mafia and South American cartels.

At the time of his arrest, Spanish police said Dawes "headed up the biggest criminal organization in Britain and Europe devoted to drug trafficking, money laundering and murder".

He is also accused of buying large amounts of drugs from Italy's secretive 'Ndrangheta mafia, which is thought to run much of Europe's cocaine trade from Calabria.

His alleged empire stretched from Portugal, France and Belgium to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Venezuela and Mexico.

Dawes maintains that he and his family made their money from a variety of businesses in Spain, including furniture and window manufacturing, management consulting and property investments.

The cocaine found on the Air France flight from Caracas was stuffed in 30 unregistered suitcases, and had a street value of some 240 million euros.

The discovery caused a stir in Venezuela where the interior minister admitted the suitcases had gone through security scanners that had clearly showed the presence of drugs.

Venezuelan police arrested 25 people, including members of the military, which manages security at Caracas's airport, and an Air France manager.

More than 1.6 million sign petition to sue France over climate inaction

24/12/2018

More than 1.6 million people have so far signed an online petition launched by alarmist environmental groups last week calling for the French state to face court for not doing enough to fight climate change.

Greenpeace, Oxfam and two French environmental groups launched the petition last week and received an outpouring of support in just a few days, including from French film stars Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche.

“The more we are, the harder it will be for the government to ignore us," Greenpeace France director Jean-François Julliard told FRANCE 24.

"What we want, in the end, is that a court ruling requires France to do more in its fight against climate change,” he said, ideally with “a binding decision”.

A similar effort in the Netherlands was eventually successful, with an appeals court ruling in October that the Dutch government must do more to reduce emissions. Similar court cases are being eyed in several other countries, the Guardian has reported, including in the UK, Norway, New Zealand and Uganda.

