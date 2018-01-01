Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Dec 25th

Tuesday, December 25th, Christmas Day

Sunny today, but Status on the Plateau in places, the sommet near 1000 meters. Max Temps 4 to 7 C this afternoon. 0 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate N winds in the mountains, sometimes strong over ridges. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau and Jura at first, weakening.

Tomorrow Wednesday (Boxing Day), Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Mondayâ€¦

Sunny in the mountains. Tenacious Stratus on the Plateau up to near 800 meters. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Cold on the plain. Max Temps 1 to 5 C. But mild in the mountains. +5 to 8 at 1500 meters.

Probably stable, mainly dry weather the first week of the New Year.

Thatâ€™s the weather on this Tuesday, December 25th, from RADIO 74 Â« The Answer Â». I'm Ron Myers.

The RADIO 74 team wishes you a very Happy Christmas!

