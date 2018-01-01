EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Newslettre

Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Dec 25th

Tuesday, December 25th, Christmas Day
Sunny today, but Status on the Plateau in places, the sommet near 1000 meters. Max Temps 4 to 7 C this afternoon. 0 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate N winds in the mountains, sometimes strong over ridges. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau and Jura at first, weakening.

Tomorrow Wednesday (Boxing Day), Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Mondayâ€¦
Sunny in the mountains. Tenacious Stratus on the Plateau up to near 800 meters. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Cold on the plain. Max Temps 1 to 5 C. But mild in the mountains. +5 to 8 at 1500 meters.

Probably stable, mainly dry weather the first week of the New Year.

Thatâ€™s the weather on this Tuesday, December 25th, from RADIO 74 Â« The Answer Â».   I'm Ron Myers.

The RADIO 74 team wishes you a very Happy Christmas!

Call us if youâ€™re alone and would like to chat. Iâ€™m also alone here at the radio station. In Switzerland 022 501 78 65   or in France 045 043 74 74.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 13 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2018. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.