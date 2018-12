Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Dec 25th

Tuesday, December 25th, Christmas Day

Sunny today, but Status on the Plateau in places, the sommet near 1000 meters. Max Temps 4 to 7 C this afternoon. 0 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate N winds in the mountains, sometimes strong over ridges. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau and Jura at first, weakening.

Tomorrow Wednesday (Boxing Day), Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday…

Sunny in the mountains. Tenacious Stratus on the Plateau up to near 800 meters. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Cold on the plain. Max Temps 1 to 5 C. But mild in the mountains. +5 to 8 at 1500 meters.

Probably stable, mainly dry weather the first week of the New Year.

That’s the weather on this Tuesday, December 25th, from RADIO 74 « The Answer ». I'm Ron Myers.

The RADIO 74 team wishes you a very Happy Christmas!

Call us if you’re alone and would like to chat. I’m also alone here at the radio station. In Switzerland 022 501 78 65 or in France 045 043 74 74.