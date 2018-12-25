News About France - Wednesday, Dec 26th

Turkey warns France 'no benefit' in staying in Syria to protect Kurd militia

France will not gain in any way by retaining forces to protect a Kurdish militia in Syria, Turkey's foreign minister said on Tuesday, after Paris announced it would maintain a presence despite an imminent US withdrawal.

Washington's decision to pull out 2,000 of his ground forces from Syria has stunned most allies including France, but was greeted with approval by Turkey, which will now have a freer rein to target Kurdish fighters from the US-backed People's Protection Units (YPG).

"If France is staying to contribute to Syria's future, great, but if they are doing this to protect the (militia), this will bring no benefit to anyone," Mevlut Cavusoglu said, according to Hurriyet daily, in comments also partially carried by the state news agency Anadolu.

Turkey views the YPG militia as a sister "terrorist" organization of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984. The PKK is blacklisted as a terror group by Ankara, the US and the European Union.

US President Donald Trump last week ordered the withdrawal of US ground forces that had been in Syria to provide training to the YPG under the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance battling against the Islamic State (IS) group.

In a sign of the growing diplomatic rift between the two leaders, Macron said "I deeply regret the decision" by Trump to pull out US troops.

Cavusoglu hit out at France's "support" of the YPG, which he said was "no secret" as he slammed French officials' meetings with leaders of the SDF's political wing last week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey will intervene in the coming months against IS and the YPG.

Cavusoglu said Turkey has "the power to neutralize (IS) alone" amid fears that a US pull-out will hurt the fight against IS.

Forty migrants cross English Channel on Christmas Day

Forty migrants have been picked up in five separate incidents on Christmas Day, in what the UK Border Force describes as “organized crime”.

In the early hours of Christmas Day morning five small boats debarked from northern France in separate attempts to cross the English Channel.

The largest number were traveling in a dinghy. Thirteen migrants were on board including one minor. They got within a few miles of the English coastal town of Deal when the UK Coastguard was alerted by police and a helicopter and Coastguard rescue vessel was dispatched.

Of those on board 11 are thought to be Iraqi, and two are Iranians. The minor is now in the care of UK social services. The adults are being interrogated by the UK Border Force.

Earlier in the morning eight migrants made landfall at Folkestone in the southern English county of Kent. Within minutes the police were called and the migrants were taken into custody. Seven of them are Iraqi men, and one is a female minor from Afghanistan, according to an emailed statement sent to RFI by the UK Border Force.

Staff at the Maritime Operation Centre in Cherbourg, northern France, contacted the UK Border Force at 06:50 and alerted them that a small dinghy with eight people on board was in distress. All eight were rescued, and are currently being interviewed by UK immigration officials.

Two more migrants traveling in a small boat were also en route to southern England according to the UK Border Force, but their fate is not yet known.

British-French cooperation

In another incident, nine migrants were picked up by the UK Border Force after the vessel they were traveling in had engine failure. A French rescue vessel towed the boat back to France. The migrants are being assessed at a Coastguard tent in the UK.

The migrants who crossed the English Channel overnight are all believed to have obtained the vessels they traveled in from France.

There are thousands of migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East living in camps in and around the northern city of Calais. Increasing numbers of them are risking their lives by attempting to cross the English Channel in small boats and dinghies.

“The evidence shows there is organized criminal gang activity behind illegal migration attempts by small boats across the Channel,” Hannah Schraer, a Home Office spokesperson told RFI in an emailed statement. “We are working closely with the French and law enforcement partners to target these gangs, who exploit vulnerable people and put lives at risk.”

Vulnerable to smugglers

Over 40,000 Iranians arrived in the Serbian capital Belgrade between October 2017 and October this year when the two countries had a visa-free regime. Only 10 percent applied for asylum according to the UNHCR. The majority are believed to have left Serbia for European Union countries including Britain and France.

There are between 400 and 450 unaccompanied minors in Serbia currently. The majority are from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran. And like many refugees most unaccompanied minors would like to leave Serbia for EU countries.

"They are particularly vulnerable to people smugglers,' the UNHCR's Mirjana Milenkovski told RFI.

Brexit deadline

Hundreds of migrants have been rescued while trying to cross the English Channel in dinghies and stolen fishing vessels in the past six weeks. Most of them are believed to be from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.

They are being told by people smugglers to make the crossing before the Brexit deadline on the 29th March, 2019. Many pay thousands of euros to smugglers to make the perilous journey.

The embarrassing business trips of Alexandre Benalla

The French president former top security aide made a short trip to Tchad, just a few days before Emmanuel Macron’s visit to meet the French troops in N’Djamena. Macron told the Tchadian president that Alexandre Benalla « was in no way an official or unofficial intermediary » according to French daily le Monde.

A few days before Macron's trip, Alexandre Benalla showed up in Chad, along with half a dozen people. Private plane, luxury hotel, his trip did not go unnoticed, explains Le Monde.

Alexandre Benalla traveled to N'Djamena at the beginning of December for a short trip, where he reportedly met the brother of the Tchadian president Oumar Déby, head of the country's Directorate-General of Strategic Reserves (DGRS), according to La Lettre du Continent.

The former adviser to the president, who is facing two criminal charges after videos emerged of him manhandling demonstrators on May 1 in Paris while wearing a police helmet and armband, has apparently been making a new career in business.

During his trip to Tchad, on December 22nd, Macron made a point of clarifying to Idriss Déby, the Tchadian president, that Benalla was no longer connected to the Elysee… adding: "Only the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the diplomatic adviser to the President, Philippe Etienne, and Franck Paris, the president’s Africa adviser, are representing the head of state.

'My second family': French protesters band together for Christmas

The protests against President Emmanuel Macron may have eased in the run-up to Christmas, but dozens of demonstrators camped out at roundabouts across France are vowing to keep up the pressure, with no plans to head home for the holidays.

Devilled eggs, foie gras and a traditional buche de Noel cake for dessert: "We wouldn't have all this if we celebrated Christmas at home," said Xavier, a 44-year-old at a roundabout in Somain, northern France.

He was among some 30 people having dinner ahead of Christmas Eve mass on Monday night, savoring the generosity of supporters who donated the delicacies, as well as the new found camaraderie forged in the "yellow vest" movement.

"At the beginning we were protesting against fuel prices, but we've become friends and tell ourselves, 'We're not all alone'," added Christine, 51.

Since erupting on social media in October, the grassroots campaign has ballooned into widespread anger over rising costs of living and Macron's perceived neglect of struggling families in rural and small-town France.

Mass demonstrations launched on November 17 have spiraled into vandalism and violent clashes in Paris and other cities, posing the biggest challenge for Macron since his May 2017 election.

"The thing which brings us all together is that we're sick and tired of struggling," Alexandre, a 38-year-old laborer, said at the roundabout in Somain, alongside his wife and two children.

A new protest has been called for December 31 in Paris on the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands of tourists and locals traditionally gather to ring in the new year.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has promised to "restore order" after the latest violence Saturday night, when three police on motorcycles had to flee dozens of attackers on the capital's iconic avenue.

'Bring people together'

The protests have enjoyed widespread public approval, especially in areas like Somain, which has been hit hard by the decline of coal mining and other heavy industry in northern France.

Protesters themselves say their movement has fostered a new found sense of community and solidarity.

"It's my second family," said Laurent, brandishing a French flag around a fire next to his 19-year-old son, Kevin. "We've gotten used to seeing each other every day for a month now."

"At the beginning I didn't know anyone, but we've become a family -- that's the only good thing Macron has done, to bring people closer together," added Christophe Damiens, next to a sign saying "Macron, Scram!"

"The more he squeezes us, the more people will be here, even more united."

Macron says he has heard their demands, and cancelled fuel tax increases set for January while offering a minimum wage hike along with other financial relief.

But many yellow vests, so-called for the high-visibility safety vests drivers must keep in the cars, say it's not enough, calling for further tax cuts, Swiss-style citizen referendums -- and Macron's resignation.

"That guy, he eats caviar with the soldiers, but he should come see his citizens, and listen to us," said Jean-Luc Leclerc, a retired forklift operator, referring to Macron's Christmas visit to French soldiers in Chad last weekend -- though no press coverage mentioned caviar.

But Macron has struggled to shake off his reputation as an elite Parisian "president of the rich," unable to understand the monthly struggle of millions to make ends meet.

Father Joseph Nurchi, donning a yellow vest, assured the Somain protesters that "the Church is on the side of the losers" as he prepared to celebrate a mass on site late Monday.

"I wanted to be next to the most vulnerable tonight," he added. "It's a revolt that has moved me."

Syria airstrikes continue despite Trump withdrawal announcement

www.axios.com

The U.S.-led coalition airstrikes against ISIS in Syria are continuing, and the coalition announced that attacks Dec. 16-22 "severely degraded" the group's facilities and "removed several hundred ISIS fighters from the battlefield," per CNN.

It's a sign that the coalition's military strategy hasn't changed since President Trump announced last week that the U.S. would withdraw from Syria. There's also an unspoken message: the coalition doesn't consider the terrorist group to be defeated.

Law to forbid selling cats and Dogs at Pet shops



Suppose you wanted to obtain pet… say a cat or a dog…where would you expect to go get one? The Pet Shop of course. But not in Britain!

Would you believe it? Britain is planning to forbid puppies and kittens from being sold by pet shops.

The government said it will roll out the legislation next year after holding public consultations that showed 95-percent support for the ban.

"This will mean that anyone looking to buy or adopt a puppy or kitten under six months must either deal directly with the breeder or with an animal re-homing centre," the Department of Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said on Sunday.

The measure is commonly called Lucy's Law in honour of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who was rescued from a puppy farm in Wales in 2013.

She had spent most of her life in a cage and was no longer able to breed because her hips had fused together from lack of movement.

A woman named Lisa Garner took her home and launched a social media awareness campaign that changed the way Britons get their pets.

The government believes the ban will keep "high volume low welfare breeders" -- both licensed and unlicensed -- from flooding pet shops with puppies and kittens raised in unethical conditions.

Shops will only be allowed to deal with animal welfare shelters or the primary breeders of the pet.

The British government has unfurled a number of animal welfare initiatives in the past few months that activists want other European countries to adopt.

One law in October banned licensed shops from dealing in puppies and kittens under the age of eight weeks.

Defra is now looking at legislation requiring all non-commercial rescue and re-homing centers to have a license.

Low gas prices are leading to record holiday travel. Why the savings won’t last.

Gasoline prices have been steadily falling since October and continue to drop.

In the USA, on Christmas Eve, the national average was $2.32 per gallon, setting a low for 2018, according to AAA. In North Carolina, the average was $2.20 per gallon — more than $0.12 cheaper than this time last year, AAA reports.

The Charlotte area has among the cheapest gas prices in the state, where many last-minute shoppers will fill up their tanks for less than $2 per gallon.

The savings also may contribute to more holiday traffic, as travelers opt to pack up the car and drive to visit family or winter vacation spots.

This year, the national average gas price peaked at $2.97 per gallon over Memorial Day weekend. A somewhat warmer autumn can be credited to a global surplus of crude oil. The Energy Information Administration reported last month that domestic oil production is at an all-time high.

Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst at Gas Buddy, said that the trend will accelerate in the coming weeks as oil prices keep falling.

Read more here: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article223516275.html#storylink=cpy