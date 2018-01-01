Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec 26th

EnglishFranÃ§ais
Wednesday
A powerful high pressure system covers the Continent leading to stable weather over coming days.

Sunny and mild in the mountains today. Fog or low Stratus on the Plateau this morning up to between 600 and 800 meters, partly dissipating this afternoon. Max Temps 1 to 3 C on the Plateau. Up to 5 in Valais. +5 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak N winds in the mountains.

Thursday
Mostly Sunny, despite some high clouds, sometimes dense, especially afternoon. Morning Fog on the Plateau up to between 600 and 800 meters. Mild in the mountains. +8 at 1500 meters. 0 to 3 on the Plateau. Up to 5 in Valais.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Quite sunny, with high passing clouds at times, thicker along the Jura. Morning Fog on the Plateau. Max Temps 2 to 5 C. +5 at 2000 meters.

Monday, Tuesday and probably all next week:
Continue Mostly Sunny in the mountains. Stratus on the Plateau.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Wednesday, December 26th, Boxing Day in Great Britain.

