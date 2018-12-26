News About France - Thursday, Dec 27th

Pair with fake guns spark panic at Paris airport

Two people holding replica guns sparked a panic at Paris' main Charles de Gaulle airport on Wednesday before they were quickly arrested, sources close to the investigation said.

Passengers were evacuated from Terminal 2 for around 45 minutes after the incident at 8.30 am.

A passenger had raised the alarm saying they had seen "two adults who did not speak French with weapons in a case", one source said.

"There was a wave of panic in Terminal 2 when people saw the weapons," the source added.

A police source said border agents had detained the pair, who spoke Russian and did not have police records. One of the men had just landed, and the other was a friend who had come to meet him at the airport.

An airport source said one of the men was French. The second man said he was a Belarusian national with French residency, the source added.

A security perimeter was quickly set up. A bomb squad had already been at the scene dealing with an abandoned bag.

The guns were "airsoft" pistols, replica weapons used for sport.

French airport authorities consider those carrying them to be "armed", an airport source said.

Hikers clash with John Kerry's family on French Emerald Coast

Hikers demanding right of way along a pristine stretch of coastal France are locked in a legal battle with villa owners in a posh Brittany resort town, who happen to be the family of US statesman and former presidential candidate John Kerry.

Unless the latest round of lawsuits seeking to curtail free access to the Emerald Coast path near Saint-Briac-sur-Mer succeeds, officials say it will be open to all starting next year.

"In Saint-Briac there are more voters than residents -- it's the owners of second homes who make the rules," said former mayor Auguste Senghor, a nephew of Senegal's founding president Leopold Sedar Senghor.

Under French law the country's coastlines must be accessible to all, similarly to Britain's "right to roam" rules.

But for decades Saint-Briac leaders have steadfastly refused to obey via a series of legal moves, in particular Senghor's predecessor Brice Lalonde -- Kerry's first cousin.

Their grandfather James Forbes bought the Essarts castle in Saint-Briac in 1928 and it has remained in the family since, being rebuilt as a villa after it was confiscated and later destroyed by the Nazis in World War II.

According to a French biography of Kerry -- who was US secretary of state between 2013 and 2017 -- his American parents met at the estate before the war.

Kerry speaks French and has regularly spent time at the estate, most recently joining his relatives to celebrate its 90th year in the family last July.

"The path will impact the well-being of residents by knocking down their walls and ruining their privacy," Lalonde told AFP in a statement.

He said he was also concerned about "terrorist risks" for Essarts if coastal access is unfettered, "since it will be fairly easy to target members of my family who are politically active".

Such claims are dismissed by right-of-way advocates.

"Laws must be followed... and anybody who doesn't follow them is a thug," said Patrice Petitjean, a former prosecutor who now heads the regional ACR 35 hiking association.

"All the communities along the coast of the Ille-et-Vilaine department have adopted the law, except Saint-Briac," he said.

As the legal wrangling continues, so does work on opening the path, which now goes through a breach opened in one home's garden wall, and alongside a private swimming pool.

"The state is advancing methodically and with determination," said David Harel, the government's deputy director of ocean and coastline management for the region.

France drops probe into attack that sparked Rwanda genocide: legal source

French judges have dropped their long-running investigation into the deadly 1994 attack on former Rwandan president Juvenal Haby-ari-mana, which sparked the country's genocide, a legal source told AFP on Wednesday.

The probe has been a major source of tension between the two countries after seven people close to current Rwandan President Paul Kagame were charged in the French investigation.

Philippe Meilhac, lawyer for Haby-ari-mana's widow Agathe, told AFP that plaintiffs in the case would appeal the decision to scrap the investigation.

French prosecutors had requested the probe be dismissed in October due to insufficient evidence against the seven suspects.

At the time, lawyers for Habyarimana's widow called the prosecutors' move "unacceptable" and "largely politically motivated".

Habyarimana, an ethnic Hutu, was killed in a missile strike on his plane near Kigali's airport in April 1994.

His assassination triggered 100 days of bloodshed that left an estimated 800,000 people dead, mostly members of the Tutsi minority.

Kigali has long accused France of complicity in the genocide by supporting the Hutu regime, training the soldiers and militiamen who carried out the killings.

The French probe into Habyarimana's execution was opened in 1998 on the request of relatives of French crew members killed in the attack on the plane.

The first judge to lead the probe, Jean-Louis Bruguiere, backed the theory that it was Tutsi militants from the former rebellion led by Kagame, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (FPR), who shot down the plane.

The French probe was closed but eventually reopened in 2016 before hitting a series of legal obstacles over the past two years.

A Rwandan commission had in 2009 found Hutu extremists responsible for the assassination of Habyarimana.

"I will reveal all" - an angry Benalla speaks out about his Chad trip

President Macron's former security aide Alexandre Benalla is in the limelight again after having personally led a business delegation to meet Chad's President Idriss Deby. "They want to hunt me down", Benalla said to French daily Le Parisien, claiming he had informed the French presidency about his visit.

A recent visit to Chad by Emannuel Macron has fanned the flames of 'Benallagate' yet again.

A private plane and generous credit card

French daily Le Monde revealed that a few days before Macron's latest trip to visit French troops in Chad, Alexandre Benalla visited the country with a group of 12 businessmen.

The delegation arrived in a private plane and paid expenses with a credit card.

On Wednesday, the French presidency told French TV channel LCI that Benalla "never informed them of his trips, except on December 20 (for Chad), when he realized everyone would end up knowing about it”.

Benalla not official intermediary, says French government

This came as a further embarrassment for the Elysée Palace amid a time of political turmoil.

The president's former security aide already faces two criminal charges after a video emerged this summer showing him manhandling demonstrators in Paris wearing a police helmet and armband.

During his trip to Chad on 22 December, Macron reminded President Idriss Deby that Benalla “was in no way an unofficial or official intermediary" of the French government

"Only the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the President's special counsel Philippe Etienne and Franck Paris represent the head of state on this trip", the Elysée Palace clarified.

However, Benalla said he had always informed the French presidency before or after any of his trips. “In the case of Chad, I informed them afterwards”, he confirmed.

He told LCI he was "shocked" and "scandalized" by statements from the French presidency.

"I will reveal all", an angry Benalla told the press on Wednesday.

Benalla to create jobs in Chad?

Benalla’s inner circle also informed French news channel LCI that Benalla made “dozens of trips to Africa over the last weeks, and had several African presidents”, including Chadian president Idriss Deby.

According to them, Benalla was travelling with investors from the Middle-East that he met in 2012, before working with Macron.

The former bodyguard told LCI he is trying to “rebuild his professional life”.

« I am a consultant for companies in Chad, aiming to create 3.000 jobs in N’Djamena » he said.

Children in custody - How does France compare with the US?

Worldwide media have hyped the story of the death on Christmas Eve of an eight-year-old Guatemalan migrant held in a US detention centre. But are France's laws for keeping minors in custody any better?

In France, associations have been denouncing the consequences of keeping child migrants in custody.

In 2017, there were around 300 children detained with their family in mainland France, according to David Rohi from Cimade, a migrants' rights association.

The same year, in the overseas French territory of Mayotte, 2,500 children were detained.

“Detention provokes deep traumas. I've seen children who started bedwetting, stopped eating and shut themselves up, as well as mothers whose milk had dried up…” David Rohi told RFI.

Children in detention centers are likely to witness violent scenes, Rohi added.

Age verification procedures criticized by associations

Unlike in the US, where an estimated 15,000 minors are in custody, an unaccompanied minor who has immigrated to France cannot be locked up alone in a detention center, nor expelled.

However, if his status as a minor is not recognized by French authorities, he may be imprisoned and expelled.

Age verification procedures for unaccompanied foreign minors have been criticized by several associations.

David Rohi says he witnessed cases when people detained were later recognized as minors when the initial decision was appealed.

Along with several associations, Cimade has launched a petition to stop putting minors in custody in France.

Frenchman sets sail across Atlantic in a barrel

A 71-year-old Frenchman set sail across the Atlantic on Wednesday in a barrel-shaped orange capsule, hoping to reach the Caribbean within three months thanks to ocean currents alone.

"The weather is great -- I've got a swell of one meter and I'm moving at two or three kilometers an hour," Jean-Jacques Savin told AFP by telephone after setting off from El Hierro in Spain's Canary Islands.

"For the time being my capsule is behaving very, very well and I've got favorable winds forecast until Sunday."

Savin had worked on his vessel for months in the small shipyard of Ares on France's southwest coast.

Measuring three meters long and 2.10 meters across, it is made from resin-coated plywood, heavily reinforced to resist waves and potential attacks by orca whales.

Inside the capsule, which weighs 450 kilograms when empty, is a six-square-metre living space which includes a kitchen, sleeping bunk and storage.

A porthole in the floor allows Savin to look at passing fish.

A former military parachutist who served in Africa, Savin has also worked as a pilot and a national park ranger.

He has stowed away a block of foie gras and a bottle of Sauternes white wine for New Year's Eve, along with a bottle of red Saint-Emilion for his 72nd birthday on January 14.

Savin hopes currents will carry him naturally to the Caribbean without the need for a sail or oars -- "maybe Barbados, although I'd really like it to be a French island like Martinique or Guadaloupe," he quipped.

"That would be easier for the paperwork and for bringing the barrel back."

Along the way, Savin will be dropping markers for the JCOMMOPS international marine observatory to help its oceanographers study the currents.

And he himself will be the subject of a study on the effects of solitude in close confinement.

Even the wine onboard will be studied: He is carrying a Bordeaux to be compared afterwards with one kept on land to determine the effects of months spent tossed on the waves.

Savin has a budget of 60,000 euros for his expedition, covered in part by barrelmakers and a crowdfunding campaign.

German Supreme Court Rejects Anti-Child Marriage Law as Unconstitutional

The German Federal Supreme Court has made a new ruling on a child marriage case which could have implications on the way child marriages conducted legally overseas are treated in the country.

The ruling comes from a case involving a Syrian man who was separated from his underage “wife” when the pair arrived in Germany as asylum seekers in August 2015, Die Welt reports.

The pair, cousins, were married in February 2015 while the man was aged 21 and the girl aged only 14 in a marriage procedure that was done under sharia legally in Syria, but was considered invalid by German authorities where the marriage age was 16 at the time.

After his “wife” had been taken into separate care due to her status as a minor, the Syrian man complained to German courts which initially granted him weekend access to her with a district court claiming the marriage had not been forced.

The case was then sent up to the Federal Supreme Court which has now ruled that the marriage between the pair should be examined on the basis of its legal status in Syria. Such cases in the future should be looked at on an individual basis, the court said, instead of a blanket refusal to recognize them — as was the procedure previously.

In Germany, protection of marriage and family are enshrined in the Basic Law, as well as the principle of equal treatment, and both could be violated under the ban on child marriages.

Since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015, Germany has seen a huge surge in the number of child marriage cases with at least 1,000 cases being known as far back as 2016.

Germany passed a law to raise the marriage age to 18 last year to combat child marriages but the new ruling could be a blow to the legislation.

Sweden, which also took in a large number of migrants since 2015, has also banned child marriages and has had somewhat more success having recently convicted a couple in 2018 for attempting to force their underage daughter into an arranged marriage.

ICE Releases Hundreds of Migrants in Texas over Christmas

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has released hundreds of migrants in El Paso, Texas over the past few days, including 186 on Christmas Day.

The local CBS affiliate reported that ICE has released 400 migrants.

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), who lost his Senate bid to incumbent Republican Ted Cruz, is cited in the story as being instrumental in making sure ICE informs city officials of impending releases.

“As a result, nonprofits were a bit more prepared for the large intake,” CBS4 reported.

“They’re coming from immigration cells, so they’re coming hungry, they’re coming thirsty, most haven’t bathed in a long time. The situation is really difficult for them,” Dylan Corbett, executive director of Hope Border Institute, said in the CBS4 story.

The report also includes comments from “Ingrid,” who is from Honduras and brought her 4-year-old son with her to the U.S. border.

“I mean, it’s unreal, like a dream,” Ingrid said. “They gave us clothes, food, everything. I really didn’t expect this, thank you so much.”

The CBS4 report included a statement from ICE:

After decades of inaction by Congress, the government remains severely constrained in its ability to detain and promptly remove families with no legal basis to remain in the U.S. To mitigate the risk of holding family units past the timeframe allotted to the government, ICE has curtailed reviews of post-release plans from families apprehended along the southwest border. ICE continues to work with local and state officials and NGO partners in the area so they are prepared to provide assistance with transportation or other services.

O’Rourke tweeted his support for hundreds of undocumented people into American communities.

The CBS4 story includes photos of children eating Christmas cookies and candy.

Geological Evidence Sodom/Gomorrah Melted By “Superheated Blast From The Sky”

New geological evidence shows the site of the ancient cities of Sodom and Gomorrah was utterly obliterated by an explosive meteor blast.

“Radiocarbon dating and unearthed minerals that instantly crystallized at high temperatures indicate that a massive airburst caused by a meteor that exploded in the atmosphere instantaneously destroyed civilization,” says archaeologist Phillip Silvia.

This new evidence lends even greater credibility to the Biblical account where these cities of sin were destroyed by God.

Archeologists have found evidence of Bronze Age settlements in the region north of the Dead Sea that were destroyed approximately 3,700 years ago.

The area, a 25-kilometer-wide circular plain believed to be the site of Sodom and Gomorrah, was so desolated that people did not return to resettle the region for 600-700 years.

At the sites, every single building was destroyed leaving behind only their stone foundations.

The outer layers of pottery found at the site were melted to glass by temperatures scientists say were as hot as the sun.

Spherical mineral grains appeared to have rained down from the sky indicated enormously high force winds.

This “cosmic blast” would have instantly killed the estimated 40,000 to 65,000 people who lived in the region at the time.

Scientists have documented similar evidence at sites destroyed by meteors that have exploded in the atmosphere upon entry.

According to Science News, “An apparent meteor blast over a sparsely populated Siberian region in 1908, known as the Tunguska event, killed no one but flattened 2,000 square kilometers of forest. And a meteor explosion over Chelyabinsk, Russia, in 2013 injured more than 1,600 people, mainly due to broken glass from windows that were blown out.”

But this blast was far more powerful and destructive than those seen in recent history.

Not only is there evidence of the destruction of these cities, but samples of the soil have found a high level of salt which destroyed once fertile soil with what scientists called “a super-heated brine of Dead Sea anhydride salts.”

Scientists say these salts could have come from the Dead Sea as the blast washed waves of salty water over the land.

However, as you may recall, a key part of the story of Sodom and Gomorrah’s destruction was when God turned Lot’s wife into a pillar of salt.

“Then the Lord rained down burning sulfur on Sodom and Gomorrah—from the Lord out of the heavens. Thus, he overthrew those cities and the entire plain, destroying all those living in the cities—and also the vegetation in the land. But Lot’s wife looked back, and she became a pillar of salt.”

This study was conducted by a team of scientists from New Mexico Tech, Northern Arizona University, NC State University, Elizabeth City (NC) State University, DePaul University, Trinity Southwest University, the Comet Research Group, and Los Alamos National Laboratories.

The team set out to answer the question about how, “the most productive agricultural land in the region, which had supported flourishing civilizations continuously for at least 3,000 years, should suddenly relinquish, then resist, human habitation for such a long period of time has begged investigation.”

It might not have been such a mystery if they had been reading their Bibles.

More and more scientific and archeological studies are finding evidence to prove the Bible’s stories true.