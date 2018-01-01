Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec 27th

Thursday

A powerful High Pressure system over the continent remains stationary and will bring stable weather over the comings week.

Stratus clouds on the Plateau again this morning up to near 800 meters, locally dissipating during the day. Above and in other areas, most sunny, but some high clouds this afternoon. Max Temps 0 to 3 C., 5 in Valais, +6 at 2000 meters. Weak NW-N winds in the mountains.

Friday

Mosty Sunny in the mountains. Stratus on the Plateau, thick at times. Max temps 1 to 5 C. Mild in the mountains. +5 at 1500 meters.

Saturday

Tenacious Stratus on the Plateau up to near 1000 meters. Sunny above and elsewhere. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Highs 2 to 5 C.

Sunday

Only Partly Sunny north of the Alps. Cloudier in Eastern Switzerland. Patches of Stratus on the Plateau. Quite sunny in the Alps. Max Temps 2 to 5 C.

Monday

Fog or Stratus on the Plain. Sunny above. Cloudier in the East of the Country. Highs 2 to 5 C.

Tuesday New Yearâ€™s Day and Wednesday

Quite sunny in the Mountains. Fog or Stratus on the Plateau.

The extended outlook through January 9th

More of the same stable weather. Temperatures near normal for the season.

That's RADIO 74 weather on Thursday, December 27th.



