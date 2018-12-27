Boy rescued after 40 minutes under avalanche in French Alps 'miracle'

They’re calling it a miracle. A 12-year-old boy in the French Alps was found alive by a sniffer dog after being buried under snow for 40 minutes, an event his rescuers are calling a true "miracle".

French police in the town of Bourg Saint-Maurice said the boy was skiing off piste at the La Plagne ski resort in a group of seven skiers Wednesday when he was swept away.

The boy started going down ahead of the others and was the only one caught when a large section of snow detached and roared down the mountain, police said. He was dragged at least 100 meters by the force of the avalanche.

Rescue workers flew in a helicopter to the scene, which was at 2,400 meters altitude. A sniffer dog located the boy, whose winter jacket was not equipped with an avalanche detector.

Rescue workers described the operation as "miraculous" because they said chances of survival are minuscule after 15 minutes under the snow. Police said among the reasons the boy survived is that his airways were not blocked by snow.

"We can call it a miracle. A day after Christmas, there was another gift in store," Captain Patrice Ribes said.

The boy, who suffered a broken leg, was sent to a local hospital.

A total of 118 people were swept away by avalanches during last year’s skiing season, resulting in 36 deaths. Fatalities are generally caused by asphyxiation.

Champs-Élysées New Year's Eve bash to go ahead despite 'yellow vest' protests

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 27 December 2018

New Year's Eve celebrations on the Champs-Élysées in Paris will go ahead despite plans for another "yellow vest" anti-government protest on the famed avenue, city officials said on Thursday.

Tens of thousands of tourists and locals traditionally ring in the New Year on the wide shopping boulevard, which ends with the Arc de Triomphe monument.

The Champs-Elysees has since last month been the epicenter of repeated violent protests against President Macron's government, with the Arc de Triomphe ransacked on December 1.

While the numbers turning out at protests across the country have dwindled dramatically, some "yellow vests" have called online for a New Year's Eve protest on the Champs-Elysees.

On Facebook 7,400 people are listed as planning to attend what it calls a "festive and non-violent event".

Paris officials said they would continue as planned with preparations for a fireworks display and sound and light show on the Champs-Elysees under the theme "fraternity".

The avenue is a regular gathering point for national celebrations such as Bastille Day, the Tour de France and France's victory this summer in the football World Cup.

But on recent Saturdays it has been the scene of violent clashes between riot police and "yellow vest" protesters who accuse Macron of favoring the rich with his policies.

The movement sprang up online in October and spiraled into the worst crisis of Macron's presidency, with tens of thousands blocking roads and protesting across France.

Macron sought to defuse the crisis in mid-December by announcing a 10 billion euro package of measures to help pensioners and low-paid workers.

Since then the "yellow vests" have been split between moderates willing to engage in dialogue with the government and others intent on remaining at the barricades.

Blowback after Emannuel Macron’s wife snaps photo with ‘notorious homophobe’

Published time: 27 Dec, 2018 15:11 Edited time: 27 Dec, 2018 15:21

France’s First Lady has found herself in the crosshairs of LGBT activists after posing for a photo with Marcel Campion.

While visiting a popular Paris Christmas market, Brigitte Macron reportedly met with the holiday fair’s organizer, Marcel Campion, and congratulated him for the “very beautiful” event. The resulting photo op – showing the pair standing in front of a life-sized nutcracker – may not have been the most politically prudent decision, however. Campion is currently facing legal trouble over disparaging remarks that he directed at city leaders. Campion was recorded making statements about how Paris was “governed by homos” after he was forbidden by Paris city heads to host his traditional Christmas market at the usual venue, the Champs Elysees.

Campion was angry. In the video that went viral in September, the businessman said: “I usually say ‘queers’, but I was told that I should not say that anymore. So I don’t say queers, I say homos.” He later clarified that he doesn’t have anything “against” gay people, but that the alleged homosexuals who run Paris are “perverted,” he said. The reaction from the city officials accused was swift and caustic. Legal action is certain to follow.

Her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, recently had a photo embarrassment of his own, when he posed in a photo with a reported cocaine dealer and his finger-flipping cousin.

French construction giant Vinci to buy majority stake in London's Gatwick airport

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 27 December 2018

France's Vinci Airports on Thursday sealed a deal to acquire a majority share in London's Gatwick airport, Britain's second biggest, for 2.9 billion pounds (3.22 billion euros).

Vinci said it would hold a 50.01-percent stake in Gatwick, which is Europe's eighth biggest airport with a total passenger traffic of 45.7 million in 2018, by the first half of next year.

The other 49.99 percent will be held by Global Infrastructure Partners, the current owners.

Gatwick was forced to close its only runway repeatedly between last Wednesday and Friday due to reports of mystery drone sightings nearby, impacting nearly 140,000 passengers.

"The transaction represents a rare opportunity to acquire an airport of such size and quality and fits extremely well with Vinci Concessions' long-term investment horizon," a company statement said.

Gatwick "operates the busiest single runway in the world. In 2017, it hit a world record of 950 flights in a day. The airport constantly innovates in all areas of operations (for example passenger self-baggage drop, aircraft queuing systems, parking products) and reaches very high level of operational efficiency," the statement said.

"The whole Vinci Airports network will benefit from Gatwick Airport's world-class management and operational excellence, which has allowed it to deliver strong and steady growth in a very constrained environment," Nicolas Notebaert, Vinci Airports chief said.

With the latest acquisition, Vinci Airports will control 46 airports in 12 countries with a total traffic of 228 million passengers a year.

The French firm recently acquired airports in Brazil, Japan and Serbia.

Social charges, taxes and fuel: How your wallet was affected in France in 2018

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 27 December 2018

It's been a turbulent year for spending power in France. Here's a look at how the money in your pocket was impacted in 2018.

According to a report by France's national statistics agency INSEE, spending power in France increased by an average of 1.4 percent in 2018.

While multiple taxes and a rise in the cost of fuel, which sparked the "yellow vest" protests, were among the factors making 2018 a more expensive year for the French, there was also an overall wage increase which helped to ease the hit, the report revealed.

INSEE also said that spending power should jump by another 2 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

Here's a look at the factors that affected your wallet in France 2018.

CSG "social charge" rise

In 2018, the government increased the CSG - a levy deducted from salaries that goes towards paying for France's social security system, by 1.7 percentage points.

The rise was introduced in two stages, first in January and then in October.

Some reports suggest that the much-criticized measure has had the greatest negative impact on the purchasing power of the French during 2018, particularly on retirees.

Some 60 percent of pensioners lost out in 2018, with the 1.7 percentage point hike in the CSG social charge coming out of their pensions. Only those with an income of less than €1,289 a month were be exempt. All the others will be paying around €25 more a month.

However not everyone has suffered from the increase.

While private sector workers saw the CSG "social charge" increase on their payslip, it was outweighed by the gain they receive in the cutting of the other contributions (for illness and unemployment).

This resulted in private sector employees seeing their net salary rise, with an average salary increase of 250 euros over the year for those on minimum wage working in the private sector.

A large number of people who are self-employed in France also benefited from the drop in contributions.

Phasing out the taxe d'habitation

The government's plan to phase out the residence tax called the taxe d'habitation saw many households in France better off in 2018.

Next year some 80 percent of France's 17 million households will see the tax, which roughly depends on the size of the house or flat you live in and where you live, reduced by 30 percent.

Those that benefit from the saving will be single-households where the individual earns less than €27,000 a year, couples who earn less than €43,000 a year and a couple with children earning less than €49,000 a year.

The tax will be phased out completely for many lower income earners over the coming years.

However unfortunately the report by INSEE showed that the drop has not had the desired effect on spending power due to the fact that the drop in a tax paid just once a year is not as effective as increasing people's net income over the year.

Cigarettes and fuel

The rising costs of everyday products, such as cigarettes and particularly fuel have been at the heart of the debate on purchasing power in France in 2018.

While the French government has cancelled the tax on the price of fuel which was set to come into force in 2019 as part of a string of concessions after the "yellow vest" protests, fuel prices are still higher than this time last year.

As of January 1st fuel taxes increased by 7.6 cents per liter of diesel and 3.9 cents per liter of gasoline in France and these are increases that some "yellow vests" would still like to see removed.

The increase in tobacco taxes has also been controversial.

In March and July 2018, the government introduced price hikes which pushed up the average price of a pack of cigarettes by one euro in just a few months.

Today, prices range between 7.60 and 9.30 euros per pack, compared to 6.70 euros to 8.10 euros a year ago.

Finally, while electricity costs have remained relatively stable, the price of gas in the home has risen by almost 20 percent.

Wages go up faster than inflation

The really good news for people's pockets this year in France was that in general wages increased faster than inflation, suggesting that the economic recovery which has been witnessed over the past two years is starting to pay off.

This year, salaries rose by 2.5 percent for executives - as in 2017, and 2.2 percent for non-executives - up slightly, according to an annual study by Deloitte.

Meanwhile inflation was recorded at 1.9 percent for the previous year in November.

God’s Dietary Laws: Why Grass-Fed Animals Are Better For You

Written by: Susan Patterson Off-Grid Foods

The dietary laws presented in the Bible were instituted to separate God’s people from the rest of the population on Earth. The Scriptures are clear on why the dietary laws were necessary. In Exodus, God chose the nation of Israel for a special purpose.

Now therefore, if you will indeed obey my voice and keep my covenant, you shall be my treasured possession among all peoples, for all the earth is mine; and you shall be to me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation. These are the words that you shall speak to the people of Israel. Exodus 19:5-6 (ESV)

The dietary laws were specifically created to set Israel apart from other nations. God even told Moses why he was giving them the laws. He had a special purpose for Israel. They were to be a model nation — the example to the rest of the world.

You shall therefore separate the clean beast from the unclean, and the unclean bird from the clean. You shall not make yourselves detestable by beast or by bird or by anything with which the ground crawls, which I have set apart for you to hold unclean. You shall be holy to me, for I the Lord am holy and have separated you from the peoples, that you should be mine. Leviticus 20:25-26 (ESV)

God separated the people of Israel from others so that the blessings of His laws would serve as a witness to other people who would be drawn to Him. His hope was that other nations may follow the example set by the Israelites when they saw the benefits that were derived from following God’s instructions. This included physical well-being and freedom from disease.

Therefore you shall keep his statutes and his commandments, which I command you today, that it may go well with you and with your children after you, and that you may prolong your days in the land that the Lord your God is giving you for all time. Deuteronomy 4:40 (ESV)

For centuries, these instructions have been the source of much controversy and confusion among various groups of professing Christians. Some feel that the laws clearly express God’s will and note that they are reasonable and beneficial guidelines that show God’s love for His people. Others see that they serve no useful purpose or have been abolished. However, God himself said that His laws were for our good and to prolong our lives.

Oh that they had such a heart as this always, to fear me and to keep all my commandments, that it might go well with them and with their descendants forever! Deuteronomy 5:29 (ESV)

…and to keep the commandments and statutes of the Lord, which I am commanding you today for your good? Deuteronomy 10:13 (ESV)

The dietary instructions in the Bible were also meant to promote wise stewardship of the environmental resources which God entrusted to mankind. In Genesis 1:28 and 2:15 God told man to “tend and keep” the earth.

So, if we know that God has done and does do everything for our good, and the good of His creation, it makes sense to study closely what He has to say about diet as it relates to our understanding and desire to live a long and healthy life and to preserve the integrity of our environmental resources while glorifying Him.

The Importance of Grass

In Leviticus 11: 1-3, God spoke to Aaron, stating “These are the animals which you may eat among all the beasts’ that are on the earth… whatever divides the hoof having cloven hooves and chewing the cud.’” These animals are plant-eating mammals or herbivores known as ruminants. Ruminants have a very special digestive system and split hooves. Their four-chambered stomachs convert grasses that humans and other animals can’t eat into nutritious protein products such as meat and milk that people can use as a food source. Examples of these clean animals include sheep, goats, bison, moose, cows, caribou, deer, gazelles and giraffes.

From an environmental perspective, using ruminants for food makes sense as so much of the earth is covered in rangelands where food crops like corn and wheat are very hard to grow. Not to mention the fact that grass-fed animals are healthier to eat, providing tremendous nutritional resources to the human body, than grain-fed animals.

Note: Keep in mind that much of the factory farmed meat today is laden with GMOs, pesticides, antibiotics and other toxins that we are not intended to consume. It is best to eat only grass-fed, organic meat.

God’s Dietary Laws: Why Pigs, Crabs And Lobsters Are Bad For You

Written by: Susan Patterson Off-Grid Foods

God’s dietary laws prohibit eating carnivorous animals. Just as God created clean animals for food and by-products that humans could use, he created unclean animals for other reasons. Carnivores are prey animals that help to control the populations of other animals. Such is the case with mountain lion and wolves who keep deer populations in check. This helps keep the deer population down and weeds out the old and sick members of the herd naturally. This is just one good reason why we should not eat carnivores — sick animals could transmit disease.

Leviticus 11:7-8 and Deuteronomy 14:8 mention specifically that pigs are unclean and unfit for human consumption. Domesticated pigs have been used for a very long time as scavengers and will eat anything from garbage to dead animals and human wastes. Today, pigs in America consume more than 20 percent of the corn harvested in the country. Feeding corn, wheat and barley to pigs puts them in direct competition with food crops. This is probably one good reason why God declared them unfit to eat. Jesus even allowed a herd of pigs to run off the edge of the cliff after He cast demons into them. This showed how little regard he had for them – or just how invaluable he found them to be.

Pigs, along with other unclean animals, can also transmit trichinosis to humans. This is caused by a small roundworm that finds its way into animal and human muscle. Bear meat, walrus and pig have all been a major player in transmitting infections to humans.

Fish

In Leviticus, the laws concerning aquatic creatures are addressed:

These you may eat of all that are in the water: whatever in the water has fins and scales, whether in the seas or in the rivers—that you may eat…. Whatever in the water does not have fins or scales—that shall be an abomination to you. Leviticus 11:9, 12

Science reveals what may have been God’s reasons for declaring certain sea creatures unfit for human consumption. Clean fish are those that swim in bodies of water while unclean sea life is comprised mostly of predatory scavengers or bottom dwellers. The fish and sea life that do the ocean cleaning are full of toxins and can be harmful to human health. Poisonous fish are generally covered in bristles, spiny scales, thorns or spines and do not have any true scales.

Even though the Biblical dietary laws would have us eat the safest of fish we must still be very careful. Many of these fish are now polluted with heavy metals, as the health and balance of ocean ecosystems becomes disrupted — mostly due to overfishing, toxic chemical spills and other pollution.

What about shellfish, crabs and lobster?

Shellfish such as crab and lobster do not have fins or scales and are therefore prohibited for human consumption under biblical dietary laws. However, shellfish is a multi-billion dollar business and eating such aquatic life considered a delicacy in most parts of the world. We know that everything God created has a purpose; so what is the purpose of shellfish, then?

Lobsters are nocturnal bottom walkers and scavengers that scavenge for dead animals and debris on the ocean floor – they are like the vultures of the oceans. Lobsters have even been seen burying dead fish and digging them up a little at a time to eat. Crabs will eat just about anything and are known as professional garbage hunters.

The Encyclopedia of Aquatic Life tells us that crabs, common shrimp and lobsters all feed off of dead and decaying matter. Therein lies their role —

they were created to be the cleanup crew for the bottoms of lakes, rivers and oceans. They were not intended to be eaten by human beings. Eating raw or undercooked crabs, crayfish, shrimp or snails puts anyone at risk of a severe parasitic infection.

Filter feeders

Closer observation of oysters, mussels, scallops and clams shows us that God also had a very significant purpose for these creatures. They are found in streams, coastal areas and lakes and are considered filter-feeders. They are stationary — meaning they do not go hunting for their food but rather pump large amounts of water over their gills, trapping small pieces of silt, bacteria, viruses and plant debris for their dinner. The International Wildlife Encyclopedia tells us that mussels and other filter-feeders are the ultimate scavengers of the sea. They are the detail cleaners, so to speak. Their role is to purify the water.

Now, you have to ask yourself, once you really understand the role that these creatures play in their natural habitat, do you still want to eat them? Eating scavengers and filter-feeders resembles eating whatever is in your vacuum cleaner bag or septic tank. When scavenger and filter feeders make meals out of dead, decaying material along with pathogenic viruses, heavy metals and nerve toxins and we eat them — we are also eating all that they have eaten!

According to the FDA, raw oysters, mussels and clams are responsible for 85 percent of all illnesses caused by eating seafood. Such conditions as hepatitis A, salmonella, Norwalk virus, cholera and paralytic shellfish poisoning are just a few of the problems that are often linked to shellfish consumption. The more waste we dump into our oceans, lakes and streams, the greater the risk of getting sick from eating shellfish and other aquatic scavengers.

Think about this: Pregnant women, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are warned against handling uncooked shellfish. If God’s dietary laws prohibiting the consumption of anything without fins or scales were followed, there would be no reason for such a warning.

Birds and Bugs

God did not leave birds, reptiles and insects uncovered in His laws. Carnivorous birds are obviously very important to controlling the populations of other groups of animals. Because these birds eat the flesh and blood of their prey, they become possible agents for transmitting disease and are unclean. Birds that prey on fish also accumulate a large amount of toxic chemicals in their bodies and are also prohibited.

Leviticus 11: 29-30; 42-43 tells us that reptiles are also unclean. Only insects from the locust and grasshopper family are permissible and have been used as a food source in the Middle East for thousands of years. John the Baptist is recorded to have eaten a diet comprised of honey and locusts.

___________________________

God’s Dietary Laws: Are They For Today?

Written by: Susan Patterson Off-Grid Foods

Editor's note: This story is part 3 in a 3-part series. The views are those of the author.

God clearly wants what is best for all the inhabitants of the earth — both man and creature as well as for the earth itself. These are all part of His creation. The laws are simple, rational and affirmed by modern science. God truly knows what is best and indicated this long before mankind was able to investigate disease-causing microorganisms, the life cycles of parasites or issues of environmental concern. God revealed principles to our ancient forefathers that would protect all that He made if we would be willing to follow the rules.

So, the question remains … if these laws, which were clearly in the best interest of the Israelites thousands of years ago, are clearly still in our best interest today, why do so many people challenge that they have been abolished? Why are so many professing Christians leading this notion? The answer appears to rest in the interpretations of Scripture found in Mark 7 and Acts 10.

In Mark 7, Jesus was asked by the Pharisees why His disciples ate without washing their hands (which was a ceremonial tradition). Some translations (as seen below) add words to the answer that Jesus gave:

…since it enters not his heart but his stomach, and is expelled? Mark 7:19 ( ESV) (Thus he declared all foods clean.)

However, it is important to note that the addition in brackets is not found in preserved Greek texts. What Christ was saying was that to eat dirt does not spiritually defile a person since it does not get to the heart and influence attitudes. This is the whole context of verses 18-23 but when it is taken out of context it seems to be talking about something else — especially when additional text is added.

If Peter had understood that the dietary laws regarding meat were abolished (in Mark 7), why was he still under the impression in Acts 10 that eating unclean animals was wrong? In Peter’s vision God was attempting to show the plans for the future Church and gave him a vision including a group of unclean animals which he was instructed to eat. God presented this group three times – and each time Peter said he would not eat them because it was wrong.

Remember, Peter had been with Christ for over three years at this point, learning all of His ways, but he was still unclear of what the vision meant until three Gentle men came to his door to ask him to explain the Gospel. The vision began to make sense as these men would have normally been considered outside of the covenant community and Gentiles were seen as unclean. Clearly what God was showing Peter was that he could not call any man unclean and all were welcome in the Church of God.

And he said to them, “You yourselves know how unlawful it is for a Jew to associate with or to visit anyone of another nation, but God has shown me that I should not call any person common or unclean. Acts 10:28 (ESV)

Weak evidence?

The biblical evidence that Christ or any of his disciples abolished the dietary laws is really non-existent. Apart from Scripture that has clearly been taken out of content or added to, it is clear that God did not withdraw these rules for eating. But if this is so why is there so much controversy around them? Some say that the reasons why talks of abolishment even began are rooted in social, political and religious factors that influenced second century church doctrine.

Early Christians appeared to continue to observe the laws of Moses but as more Gentiles came into the Church they were met with very strong anti-Jewish feelings that permeated the Roman Empire. Jewish customs were attacked by both Latin and Greek authors and many Christians broke their ties with Judaism.

Gentile Christians wanted to be different from the Jewish people and went way out of their way to make sure that they were distinct and separate from the Jews. New customs, borrowed from the surrounding pagan culture were introduced.

Unnecessary suffering

Humans have been eating animals that God declared unfit for quite some time and the result has been that many have suffered and died. Satan. The father of deception would have us believe that it is OK to continue to consume food that God so lovingly and clearly directed us not to eat.

The good news is that when Christ returns there will be a restitution of all things and everyone will see why God established laws and how well they work for our good when they are followed. However, you do not have to wait until the second coming to begin to reap all of the marvelous benefits of eating a clean diet and carrying out God’s request that we be the best stewards of all that He has given us to manage.

Sears may be down to its last 24 hours. Iconic retailer likely liquidates if no bid comes in tomorrow

The company's last shot at survival is a $4.6 billion proposal, put forward by Chairman Eddie Lampert.

The bid, largely composed of outside capital, has faced challenges from the start.

The 125-year-old company has more than 68,000 employees.

CNBC.com Lauren Hirsch































Sears, the 125-year-old store icon, has 24 hours to survive.

The employer of more than 68,000 filed for bankruptcy in October. Its last shot at survival is a $4.6 billion proposal put forward by its chairman, Eddie Lampert, to buy the company out of bankruptcy through his hedge fund, ESL Investments. ESL is the only party offering to buy Sears as a whole, people familiar with the situation tell CNBC. Without that bid or another like it, liquidators will break the company up into pieces.

But as Lampert stares down a deadline of today, Dec. 28, to submit his offer, he is quickly running out of time. As of Thursday afternoon, Lampert had neither submitted his bid, nor rounded up financing, the people familiar said. Should Lampert submit a bid, Sears' advisors would have until Jan. 4 to decide whether he is a "qualified bidder." Only then, could ESL take part in an auction against liquidation bids on Jan. 14.

It is possible Lampert, Sears' largest investor, secures financing in time to meet the deadline, these people said. The hedge fund manager turned retailer has managed last-minute feats before. Due to requirements by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Lampert will be required to make his bid public. That stipulation that could sway him to prolong the filing until its exact deadline of 4:00 p.m. ET today Friday.

Nonetheless, the quickly approaching cutoff puts Sears the closest to death it has ever been. Should Lampert miss the deadline, it would put Sears and Kmart on the path to liquidation. That process would take weeks, according to the guidelines laid out by the bankruptcy court. But the process has also already slowly begun, with the retailer weighing the closure of 50 to 80 more stores, CNBC has reported.

The people familiar with these developments requested anonymity because the talks are confidential.

Sears was the Amazon of the 1930s.

Sears filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15 with a little under 700 stores. At that time, it said it would close 142 unprofitable stores. In November it announced the closure of 40 additional stores.

Sears in bankruptcy has, therefore, continued a trend that far preceded its chapter 11 filing, a slow-paced liquidation.

Once the nation's biggest retailer, it was also its first "everything store," stocking everything from jewelry to clothing, from hardware to prefabricated homes. But the department store industry has struggled over the past half-decade, as the mall has become less convenient and apparel more casual.



Rival J.C. Penney is also feeling the pressure of this trend, on Wednesday its shares dipped below a $1 for the first time.

_________________________________

Markets plunge after record-breaking rally

Stocks closed higher on Thursday, adding to the massive gains from the previous session, after a strong surge in the final hours of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 260.37 points, or 1.1 percent, at 23,138.82. The S&P 500 closed 0.86 percent higher at 2,488.83 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.4 percent to 6,579.49.

At its lows of the day, the Dow had fallen 611 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell as much as 2.8 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

The major averages started surging after 2 p.m. ET, around the time they all hit their lows of the day.

Art Cashin, director of floor operations at UBS, said market-on-close orders went from $200 million to sell to more than $2 billion to buy late in the day. "That started the early rally," he said. "They thought they were going to be huge sellers, now they're huge buyers."

Earlier in the day, stocks fell amid renewed tensions between China and the United States.

Reuters reported, citing three sources familiar with the situation, that President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to ban U.S. companies from using equipment built by Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE. This executive order would come at a time when the two largest world economies are trying to strike a permanent trade deal. Earlier this month, China and the U.S. agreed to a 90-day grace period to come up with an agreement.

"The uncertainty will continue to weigh on the market," said Dave Campbell, principal at BOS. "I think that's going to help drive the volatility as we roll forward because I don't think it's going to be a clean path to an agreement or some kind of resolution."

"China has recognized they're a little more vulnerable in this trade negotiation with the U.S. because they have more at stake than the U.S. does, from a bilateral stance," Campbell said. "I think there will be a resolution, but it's going to be a rocky path, which to me means a lot more volatility both up and down."