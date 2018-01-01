Weather Forecast - Friday, Dec 28th

Friday

A well established and powerful High Pressure system over Western Europe will assure stable, dry weather over the next week or two.

Stratus this morning on the Plateau up to near 800 meters. Partly Sunny in the mountains. Cloudier in the Alps. Max Temps 1 to 5 C. +3 at 2000 meters. Weak NW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Tenacious Stratus on the Plateau. The upper limits near 1000 meters. Sunny above and in the mountains. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Highs 2 to 5 C.

Sunday and Monday

Cloudier over the Alps, more dense in Eastern Switzerland. Patches of Stratus clouds on the Plateau. Quite sunny in Valais. Max Temps 2 to 6 C.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Stratus clouds or Fog on the Plateau. Sunny elsewhere. Highs 2 to 6 C.

The extended outlook through January 10thâ€¦

More of the same stable weather. Sunny. But Stratus clouds covering the Plateau. Temperatures near normal for the season.

