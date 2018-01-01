EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Newslettre

Weather Forecast - Friday, Dec 28th

Friday

A well established and powerful High Pressure system over Western Europe will assure stable, dry weather over the next week or two.

Stratus this morning on the Plateau up to near 800 meters. Partly Sunny in the mountains. Cloudier in the Alps. Max Temps 1 to 5 C. +3 at 2000 meters. Weak NW winds in the mountains.

Saturday
Tenacious Stratus on the Plateau. The upper limits near 1000 meters. Sunny above and in the mountains. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Highs 2 to 5 C.

Sunday and Monday
Cloudier over the Alps, more dense in Eastern Switzerland. Patches of Stratus clouds on the Plateau. Quite sunny in Valais. Max Temps 2 to 6 C.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
Stratus clouds or Fog on the Plateau. Sunny elsewhere. Highs 2 to 6 C.

The extended outlook through January 10thâ€¦
More of the same stable weather. Sunny. But Stratus clouds covering the Plateau. Temperatures near normal for the season.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Friday, December 28th.

____________________

Good News! A donation for 10,000 CHF arrived this week. That reduces our year end deficit to near 45,000 Eurosâ€¦ about the same as last year. Thank you for donating to keep RADIO 74 strong and solid. Donate at: www.radio74.org Or call to request a BV 022 501 78 65. In France ring us on 045 043 74 74.

Ask your bank to set up a regular monthly donation to RADIO 74 during 2019.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 11 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2018. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.