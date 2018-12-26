News ABout France - Wednesday, Jan 2nd

Upbeat Macron vows to do better amid 'yellow vest' protests

The French government "can do better" at improving citizens' lives, President Emmanuel Macron said in his New Year's Eve address as "yellow vest" protesters again took to the streets across the country.

"We can do better and must do better," Macron said in a 16-minute televised speech from the Elysee palace while urging the French to "accept the reality" that increased public spending was not the answer to their problems.

Macron's speech had been keenly awaited, coming at the end of a torrid six weeks for the beleaguered President, whose leadership has been severely rattled by demonstrations that have repeatedly turned violent.

On Monday, he attempted to turn the page on the crisis and start 2019 on an upbeat note.

"I believe in us," he said.

Citing hopes for more "truth, dignity and hope" in 2019, he urged the French: "Let's stop running ourselves down and making believe that France is a country where solidarity doesn't exist."

"We live in one of the biggest economies in the world, with some of the best infrastructure in the world, we pay little or nothing for our children's schooling and we are treated by excellent doctors at some of the lowest costs in the developed world," he said.

While acknowledging the need for improved public services, particularly in rural areas where the yellow vest movement sprang up over anger at fuel taxes, he noted that public spending already amounted to over half of the country's output.

As he spoke, demonstrators clad in high-visibility yellow vests again gathered in Paris and other big cities to demand more measures in favor of the working poor and a greater say for ordinary people in the running of the country, in the form of citizen-sponsored referendums.

Nearly 150,000 police were on duty around France on New Year's Eve when "yellow vest" protesters have called for another round of anti-government demonstrations.

Several dozen protesters joined tens of thousands of tourists gathered on the famous Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris -- the scene of pitched battles between protesters and police on several consecutive weekends before Christmas -- for a New Year's fireworks display.

In the southwestern city of Bordeaux, dozens of "yellow vests" occupied a major bridge.

'No leniency'

Macron took aim at the radical fringe of the yellow vests and their supporters on the far right and hard left, saying "some who claim to speak in the name of the people" merely acted as the "megaphones of a hate-filled crowd".

"Republican order will be ensured with no leniency," he vowed, listing "lawmakers, the security forces, journalists, Jews, foreigners, homosexuals" as being the objects of physical and verbal attacks.

He also vowed not to be swayed from his reform agenda, which was thrown into question after he jettisoned his controversial fuel tax hike and announced 10 billion euros in aid for the low-paid to try to tame the revolt.

Among the priorities he listed for 2019 were trimming the bloated public sector, as well as the unemployment and pension systems.

With an eye on European Parliament elections in May, he also announced plans to put forward a "renewed European project" based on "regaining control of our lives", citing fiscal justice, agriculture, migration and security as areas where joint EU action was needed.

A new poll out on Monday showed that 31 percent of respondents had a positive opinion of Macron, down one point in a month.

The figure was sharply higher than other polls, however, some of which show him with an approval rating in the low 20s.

The president faced fresh embarrassment on Monday from his disgraced ex-bodyguard who revealed that he continued to exchange messages regularly with the president even after he was forced out of his job in July over a scandal.

Alexandre Benalla caused severe embarrassment for Macron after he was caught on video roughing up protesters at a demonstration in May while wearing a police helmet.

Last week it was revealed that, despite being sacked from his job, he has continued to travel widely on a diplomatic passport.

Anti-gilets jaunes call march in Paris

Connexion

The "STOP. Maintenant, ça suffit." movement is claiming that the gilets jaunes are attacking France

A march for those who think the gilets jaunes protests has gone too far is to take place on Saturday January 27 in Paris, organized by a collective called 'Stop now, that's enough'.

Dubbed the “Marche Républicaine des Libertés”, the event is supported by anti-gilets jaunes group les foulards rouges and is scheduled to take place in Place de la République at 2 pm on January 27.

On the event’s Facebook event page, so far more than 6,300 people have said they will take part, and 19,000 say they are “interested”.

The foulards rouges (red scarves), which has 37,000 members in its main Facebook group, say they are apolitical, but want a return to public order and respect for individual liberties.

They are calling for “an end to the blockades and unrest caused by the gilets jaunes over the past few weeks”, and “the return of dialogue between gilets jaunes and the government, in a calm environment”.

The movement also says it is opposed to the gilets jaunes’ demand for a popular referendum system in France, as it calls the idea “an attack” on national institutions and the economy.

The government is also calling for a stop to what it says is “fake news” perpetrated by “political maneuvering to incite anger”.

French police nab 14 migrants at Channel port harbour

French police caught 14 migrants trying to steal a fishing trawler in the Channel port of Boulogne, a local prosecutor said Tuesday.

It was the latest in a string of incidents in which migrants have tried to use French vessels to attempt the Channel crossing to England.

"Those seeking to help them on their way were busy breaking into the trawler" to let them aboard when harbor authorities called police, Pascal Marconville told AFP.

The migrants, including a mother and her two children, said they came from Iraq.

Police were still looking for two people they suspected of being the people smugglers involved in the incident, Marconville added.

In mid-November, a fishing vessel stolen from the harbor was intercepted with migrants aboard off the southern English coast.

A second stolen vessel was stopped with 16 migrants aboard on December 23 just after making it out to sea from Boulogne harbor.

Britain and France have agreed to boost cooperation to try to stop the increase in numbers, which began in October, the Britain's Home Office said Sunday.

They plan to increase Channel patrols and increase awareness of the dangers of trying to cross what is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Britain said Monday it would deploy two border patrol ships in the Channel in response to the increase in migrants crossing from France in dinghies.

French paper under fire for 'depicting Macron as Hitler'

By RFI Issued on 30-12-2018 Modified 30-12-2018 to 19:32

Photo of Le Monde magazine's front coverFrance 24

French newspaper Le Monde has apologized to its readers for publishing a controversial cover photo of President Emmanuel Macron in its weekly

M magazine, that some have compared to Nazi Germany’s Hitler.

The cover issued on Saturday featured a black and white photograph of Macron standing against a red background, with an image of Yellow Vest protesters surging towards the Arc de Triomphe.

The magazine’s readers were quick to draw comparisons between the photo and an illustration of Adolf Hitler by artist Lincoln Agnew.

In 2017, Agnew portrayed the Nazi leader against a similar black-white-red background, with crowds saluting him, in an article by Harper's magazine.

The choice to depict the magazine's M logo in a black, Gothic font, similar to the Nazi swastika, also drew the ire of critics.

On social networks, users expressed their sense of bewilderment at the cover's intentions, including the President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand.

The magazine insisted that it had no intention to compare Macron to the Nazi leader.

And not everyone saw the Hitler likeness. Some Twitter users suggested Le Monde was actually comparing Macron to Communism ideologist Karl Marx.

French Resistance hero who saved hundreds of Jewish children dies aged 108

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 29 December 2018

French Resistance hero Georges Loinger, who used his ingenuity and athletic prowess to save the lives of hundreds of Jewish children during World War II, has died in Paris at the age of 108.

A talented athlete and cousin of the famous mime artist and fellow Resistance member Marcel Marceau, Loinger would smuggle the children in small groups across the Franco-Swiss border by throwing a ball and telling them to run after it.

Another of his ruses involved him dressing children up as mourners and taking them to a cemetery whose wall abutted the French side of the border.

With the help of a gravedigger's ladder the "mourners" would clamber over the wall and head for the border just feet away.

The children saved were under the responsibility of the Oeuvre de Secours aux Enfants, a children's aid society founded in St Petersburg in 1912.

Loinger, who was awarded the Resistance Medal, the Military Cross and the Legion d'honneur, was born in Strasbourg in 1910.

Between April 1943 and June 1944, OSE workers and other rescuers helped hundreds of children escape to Switzerland across the lightly guarded border. He alone is credited with saving at least 350 children.

Nine long weekends from French national days in 2019

Connexion

The French are known for their long, leisurely holidays and other days off work.

The year’s planning always begins by first of all marking down the many holidays, which can add up to 6 weeks of time. Work must be squeezed in around these sacred days of fun, frolic and travel.

2019 will have an exceptional number of days off. Many national holidays will take place on weekdays this year, leading to four three-day weekends, and many chances to “bridge” to four- or even five-day breaks.

In France, national holidays or bank holidays (“jours fériés”) are taken on the day they fall, rather than being moved to the nearest weekend, or the nearest Monday, as happens in the UK.

This leads to a practice called “faire le pont” - literally “doing the bridge”.

This happens when the national holiday falls just one day before or after the weekend, such as on Thursday or Tuesday.

Workers may choose to take an extra day off to “bridge” or join the national holiday to the weekend, giving them four days off in a row (the national holiday, the extra day off, and the weekend).

Some workers may even choose to take two extra days off, for example, when the national holiday falls on a Wednesday, giving them five consecutive no-work days.

In some cases, the extra day or days off may be deducted from the worker’s holiday allowance, but in others the company may give staff one day “free”.

This year, only the July 14th national day takes place on a weekend (Sunday).

Three days

Four three-day weekends will be possible: the Easter weekend of April 22 and Pentecost on June 10 fall on a Monday; while Toussaint on November 1, and the Armistice of November 11, both fall on a Friday.

Four days

Two four-day “bridges” from Thursdays will be possible: the Ascension (May 30) and the Assumption (August 15).

Five days

For those wanting even more, three five-day “bridges” from Wednesdays will be possible, as the Fête du Travail (May 1), 1945 Victory Day (May 8), and Christmas Day (December 25) all fall mid-week.

So if you live in France, get ready to play. That’s what life seems to be all about in this amazingly wonderful country!

