News ABout France - Wednesday, Jan 2nd

Upbeat Macron vows to do better amid 'yellow vest' protests

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 1 January 2019

The French government "can do better" at improving citizens' lives, President Emmanuel Macron said in his New Year's Eve address as "yellow vest" protesters again took to the streets across the country.

"We can do better and must do better," Macron said in a 16-minute televised speech from the Elysee palace while urging the French to "accept the reality" that increased public spending was not the answer to their problems.

Macron's speech had been keenly awaited, coming at the end of a torrid six weeks for the beleaguered President, whose leadership has been severely rattled by demonstrations that have repeatedly turned violent.

On Monday, he attempted to turn the page on the crisis and start 2019 on an upbeat note.

"I believe in us," he said.

Citing hopes for more "truth, dignity and hope" in 2019, he urged the French: "Let's stop running ourselves down and making believe that France is a country where solidarity doesn't exist."

"We live in one of the biggest economies in the world, with some of the best infrastructure in the world, we pay little or nothing for our children's schooling and we are treated by excellent doctors at some of the lowest costs in the developed world," he said.

While acknowledging the need for improved public services, particularly in rural areas where the yellow vest movement sprang up over anger at fuel taxes, he noted that public spending already amounted to over half of the country's output.

As he spoke, demonstrators clad in high-visibility yellow vests again gathered in Paris and other big cities to demand more measures in favor of the working poor and a greater say for ordinary people in the running of the country, in the form of citizen-sponsored referendums.

Nearly 150,000 police were on duty around France on New Year's Eve when "yellow vest" protesters have called for another round of anti-government demonstrations.

Several dozen protesters joined tens of thousands of tourists gathered on the famous Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris -- the scene of pitched battles between protesters and police on several consecutive weekends before Christmas -- for a New Year's fireworks display.

In the southwestern city of Bordeaux, dozens of "yellow vests" occupied a major bridge.

'No leniency'

Macron took aim at the radical fringe of the yellow vests and their supporters on the far right and hard left, saying "some who claim to speak in the name of the people" merely acted as the "megaphones of a hate-filled crowd".

"Republican order will be ensured with no leniency," he vowed, listing "lawmakers, the security forces, journalists, Jews, foreigners, homosexuals" as being the objects of physical and verbal attacks.

He also vowed not to be swayed from his reform agenda, which was thrown into question after he jettisoned his controversial fuel tax hike and announced 10 billion euros in aid for the low-paid to try to tame the revolt.

Among the priorities he listed for 2019 were trimming the bloated public sector, as well as the unemployment and pension systems.

With an eye on European Parliament elections in May, he also announced plans to put forward a "renewed European project" based on "regaining control of our lives", citing fiscal justice, agriculture, migration and security as areas where joint EU action was needed.

A new poll out on Monday showed that 31 percent of respondents had a positive opinion of Macron, down one point in a month.

The figure was sharply higher than other polls, however, some of which show him with an approval rating in the low 20s.

The president faced fresh embarrassment on Monday from his disgraced ex-bodyguard who revealed that he continued to exchange messages regularly with the president even after he was forced out of his job in July over a scandal.

Alexandre Benalla caused severe embarrassment for Macron after he was caught on video roughing up protesters at a demonstration in May while wearing a police helmet.

Last week it was revealed that, despite being sacked from his job, he has continued to travel widely on a diplomatic passport.

_______________________________

Anti-gilets jaunes call march in Paris

Connexion

The "STOP. Maintenant, ça suffit." movement is claiming that the gilets jaunes are attacking France

A march for those who think the gilets jaunes protests has gone too far is to take place on Saturday January 27 in Paris, organized by a collective called 'Stop now, that's enough'.

Dubbed the “Marche Républicaine des Libertés”, the event is supported by anti-gilets jaunes group les foulards rouges and is scheduled to take place in Place de la République at 2 pm on January 27.

On the event’s Facebook event page, so far more than 6,300 people have said they will take part, and 19,000 say they are “interested”.

The foulards rouges (red scarves), which has 37,000 members in its main Facebook group, say they are apolitical, but want a return to public order and respect for individual liberties.

They are calling for “an end to the blockades and unrest caused by the gilets jaunes over the past few weeks”, and “the return of dialogue between gilets jaunes and the government, in a calm environment”.

The movement also says it is opposed to the gilets jaunesdemand for a popular referendum system in France, as it calls the idea “an attack” on national institutions and the economy.

The government is also calling for a stop to what it says is “fake news” perpetrated by “political maneuvering to incite anger”.

___________________________

French police nab 14 migrants at Channel port harbour

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 1 January 2019

French police caught 14 migrants trying to steal a fishing trawler in the Channel port of Boulogne, a local prosecutor said Tuesday.

It was the latest in a string of incidents in which migrants have tried to use French vessels to attempt the Channel crossing to England.

"Those seeking to help them on their way were busy breaking into the trawler" to let them aboard when harbor authorities called police, Pascal Marconville told AFP.

The migrants, including a mother and her two children, said they came from Iraq.

Police were still looking for two people they suspected of being the people smugglers involved in the incident, Marconville added.

In mid-November, a fishing vessel stolen from the harbor was intercepted with migrants aboard off the southern English coast.

A second stolen vessel was stopped with 16 migrants aboard on December 23 just after making it out to sea from Boulogne harbor.

Britain and France have agreed to boost cooperation to try to stop the increase in numbers, which began in October, the Britain's Home Office said Sunday.

They plan to increase Channel patrols and increase awareness of the dangers of trying to cross what is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Britain said Monday it would deploy two border patrol ships in the Channel in response to the increase in migrants crossing from France in dinghies.

_____________________________

French paper under fire for 'depicting Macron as Hitler'

By RFI Issued on 30-12-2018 Modified 30-12-2018 to 19:32

Photo of Le Monde magazine's front coverFrance 24

French newspaper Le Monde has apologized to its readers for publishing a controversial cover photo of President Emmanuel Macron in its weekly
M magazine, that some have compared to Nazi Germany’s Hitler.

The cover issued on Saturday featured a black and white photograph of Macron standing against a red background, with an image of Yellow Vest protesters surging towards the Arc de Triomphe.

The magazine’s readers were quick to draw comparisons between the photo and an illustration of Adolf Hitler by artist Lincoln Agnew.

In 2017, Agnew portrayed the Nazi leader against a similar black-white-red background, with crowds saluting him, in an article by Harper's magazine.

The choice to depict the magazine's M logo in a black, Gothic font, similar to the Nazi swastika, also drew the ire of critics.

On social networks, users expressed their sense of bewilderment at the cover's intentions, including the President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand.

The magazine insisted that it had no intention to compare Macron to the Nazi leader.

And not everyone saw the Hitler likeness. Some Twitter users suggested Le Monde was actually comparing Macron to Communism ideologist Karl Marx.

French Resistance hero who saved hundreds of Jewish children dies aged 108

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 29 December 2018

French Resistance hero Georges Loinger, who used his ingenuity and athletic prowess to save the lives of hundreds of Jewish children during World War II, has died in Paris at the age of 108.

A talented athlete and cousin of the famous mime artist and fellow Resistance member Marcel Marceau, Loinger would smuggle the children in small groups across the Franco-Swiss border by throwing a ball and telling them to run after it.

Another of his ruses involved him dressing children up as mourners and taking them to a cemetery whose wall abutted the French side of the border.

With the help of a gravedigger's ladder the "mourners" would clamber over the wall and head for the border just feet away.

The children saved were under the responsibility of the Oeuvre de Secours aux Enfants, a children's aid society founded in St Petersburg in 1912.

Loinger, who was awarded the Resistance Medal, the Military Cross and the Legion d'honneur, was born in Strasbourg in 1910.

Between April 1943 and June 1944, OSE workers and other rescuers helped hundreds of children escape to Switzerland across the lightly guarded border.   He alone is credited with saving at least 350 children.

______________________

Nine long weekends from French national days in 2019

Connexion

The French are known for their long, leisurely holidays and other days off work.
The year’s planning always begins by first of all marking down the many holidays, which can add up to 6 weeks of time. Work must be squeezed in around these sacred days of fun, frolic and travel.

2019 will have an exceptional number of days off. Many national holidays will take place on weekdays this year, leading to four three-day weekends, and many chances to “bridge” to four- or even five-day breaks.

In France, national holidays or bank holidays (“jours fériés”) are taken on the day they fall, rather than being moved to the nearest weekend, or the nearest Monday, as happens in the UK.

This leads to a practice called “faire le pont” - literally “doing the bridge”.

This happens when the national holiday falls just one day before or after the weekend, such as on Thursday or Tuesday.

Workers may choose to take an extra day off to “bridge” or join the national holiday to the weekend, giving them four days off in a row (the national holiday, the extra day off, and the weekend).

Some workers may even choose to take two extra days off, for example, when the national holiday falls on a Wednesday, giving them five consecutive no-work days.

In some cases, the extra day or days off may be deducted from the worker’s holiday allowance, but in others the company may give staff one day “free”.

This year, only the July 14th national day takes place on a weekend (Sunday).

Three days

Four three-day weekends will be possible: the Easter weekend of April 22 and Pentecost on June 10 fall on a Monday; while Toussaint on November 1, and the Armistice of November 11, both fall on a Friday.

Four days

Two four-day “bridges” from Thursdays will be possible: the Ascension (May 30) and the Assumption (August 15).

Five days

For those wanting even more, three five-day “bridges” from Wednesdays will be possible, as the Fête du Travail (May 1), 1945 Victory Day (May 8), and Christmas Day (December 25) all fall mid-week.

So if you live in France, get ready to play. That’s what life seems to be all about in this amazingly wonderful country!

_______________________

That’s News About France on Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019,
I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”

________________________

_________________________

US explorer completes first-ever solo trek across Antarctica

RT - Published time: 27 Dec, 2018 10:13 Edited time: 27 Dec, 2018 12:06

An Oregon man has completed the first successful, unsupported solo journey across Antarctica, making the ‘impossible’ 930 mile trek across the icy continent entirely unaided.

Colin O’Brady successfully finished the 54-day extreme hike on Wednesday, and documented his grueling journey on Instagram, where he shared a triumphant selfie at the wooden post marking the end of the Ross Ice Shelf, where the landmass ends.

“As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided.” O’Brady wrote. “While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced.”

The endurance athlete decided at the last minute to attempt to complete the last 80 miles in one final push over 32 hours, starting on Christmas Day.

Before now, the only people to cross Antarctica did so with assistance, such as using dogs or kites to propel them along, and receiving food drops along the way.

Throughout the challenge that saw him pass the South Pole, O’Brady was competing with another walker, Louis Rudd, who was attempting the same trek in honor of Henry Worsley, an adventurer who died attempting the crossing in 2016.

O’Brady’s wife Jenna Besaw told the AP he will wait for Rudd to complete the challenge so that they can celebrate their achievement together.

O’Brady has completed a number of breathtaking endurance exercises, including breaking the record for the “Explorers Grand Slam” in 2016, which saw him ski to the South Pole before climbing the ‘Seven Summits,’ the tallest mountains on each of the seven continents.

The Oregon man’s thirst for extreme endurance challenges was sparked after he was badly burned in Thailand in 2008 and was told he may never walk properly again. O’Brady, who had planned a career in finance before his accident, went on to prove his doctors wrong by completing a triathlon 18 months later.

___________________________

2018 will be the first year with no violent tornadoes in the United States

By Ian Livingston

December 26, 2018

Not all climate change is bad.   2018 was the first year since records began with no violent tornadoes touching down in the United States. Violent tornadoes are the strongest on a 0 to 5 scale, or those ranked EF4 or EF5.

It was a quiet year for tornadoes overall, with below normal numbers most months. Unless you’re a storm chaser, this is not bad news. The low tornado count is undoubtedly a big part of the reason the 10 tornado deaths in 2018 are also at a record low.

Most reports of tornadoes came on Halloween. Normally that would come in spring.

It was the first year since the modern record keeping began in 1950.

In simple terms, there have been downtrends in violent tornado numbers both across the entire modern period, and when looking at just the period since Doppler radar was fully implemented across the country in the mid-1990s. A 15-year average as high as 13.7 in the mid-1970s will probably drop to 5.9 this year.

The pattern in peak tornado season this year was not very good for tornadoes. (ESRL/NOAA)

The causes for 2018′s lack of violent tornadoes are many, but one key factor is high pressure tending to be more dominant than normal throughout peak season this past spring. This was particularly so during April and May, when tornado numbers were below to well below normal.

__________________________

Cancer breakthrough: Scientists say immune system transplants mean 'future is incredibly bright'

The Telegraph Sarah Knapton, Science Editor  26 December 2018 • 10:00pm

Scientists have discovered a breakthrough treatment to fight cancer, as they claim the disease will no longer be deadly for future generations.

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London believe it is possible to strengthen the body's defences by transplanting immune cells from strangers.

Patients will begin to receive the new treatment next year, and the team now wants to establish ‘immune banks’ to store disease-fighting cells.

Immunology expert Professor Adrian Hayday, group leader of the Immunosurveillance Lab at The Crick, said scientists and doctors could become more like engineers, upgrading the body rather than bombarding it with toxic chemotherapy.

_____________________________

 

'We are at ground zero of new medical epidemic'

WND  1 Jan 2019

The online ScienceMuseum describes the marketing of a sleeping pill called thalidomide to pregnant women “one of the darkest episodes in pharmaceutical research history.”

The teratogen made users sleepy and relaxed and was seen as a perfect example of the newly – at the time in the 1950s – fashionable tranquilizers.

But it caused malformed limbs in thousands of newborns, which parents discovered only after their children were born.

Now, a secret undercover study has revealed that expecting mothers are being told to take another teratogen, which by definition can cause malformation of an embryo.

It’s marijuana.

“Only once has a known teratogen like cannabis been marketed globally. That was thalidomide,” said Dr. Albert Reece, a professor at Edith Cowan University.

“In the womb, it can not only interfere with brain development but basically amputate the forebrain,” he warned. “But as with thalidomide, no one is properly looking at the side-effects. They are frightening.”

It was the Christian Institute that reported on an “undercover investigation” done by the University of Colorado, in one of the earliest states to approve, five years ago, the commercial business of selling marijuana, which found “women pretending to be suffering from morning sickness were encouraged to take cannabis.”

“Cannabis-based medicines are being distributed to pregnant mothers in the U.S., despite evidence that the drug harms babies,” the Institute’s report said.

“Researchers contacted cannabis dispensaries around the U.S. In two-thirds of cases, cannabis products were recommended for morning sickness. Many attempted to sell the would-be mothers a version of cannabis containing THC, the chemical that gives users a ‘high,'” the report said.

“A number of women were advised that they should keep it a secret from their doctors and one was told that something ‘going through your digestional tract’ will have ‘no effect’ on the unborn life,” the report said.

However, the report confirmed cannabis use has been linked to birth defects including gastroschisis, where the intestines develop outside the body, congenital heart conditions and even anencephaly, where part of the brain is simply missing.

Torri Metz, a University of Utah professor, said in the Institute report, “There are also concerns about possible long-term effects on the developing brain, impacting cognitive function and decreasing academic ability later in childhood.”

“We are at ground zero of this new medical epidemic which will lead to havoc,” warned Karen Randall, an emergency room doctor in California.

“When a breast-feeding mother uses marijuana, it gets concentrated in the breast milk. There are many studies that show memory is decreased with constant use, so I guess that in five to ten years, we are going to see a lot of kids with learning issues,” she said.

The Daily Mail reported recently that the Colorado researchers found of 400 calls to cannabis dispensaries, two-thirds recommended their products for morning sickness.

The report pointed out, “To blame is a simple fact: a multitude of studies over several years have shown all forms of cannabis to be ‘teratogenic.’ Meaning that, like tobacco or excessive alcohol, they can harm a fetus.”

It’s already been linked to several birth defects, including at least six that threaten the newborn’s life.

“Babies exposed to marijuana in utero are at increased risk of admission to neonatal intensive care units,” Metz said.

“There are also concerns about possible long-term effects on the developing brain, impacting cognitive function and decreasing academic ability later in childhood.”

The Institute reported studies by Harvard and the University of Montreal also have shown the drug “to be linked with poorer memory function, which could seriously damage young people’s academic ability.”

Psychiatrist Dr Max Pemberton said: “Whether its schizophrenia, anxiety or depression, serious mental health problems as a result of cannabis use are well-established.”

Read more at https://www.wnd.com/2019/01/new-thalidomide-pregnant-women-getting-marijuana/#qFjYfB2KqURqUXbY.99

__________________________

The first two years of Donald Trump's Presidency have been record breaking.

He has delivered what he promised. Here are a few of his 289 accomplishments since taking office:

Lowest unemployment rate in 50 years

Lowest Black and Hispanic unemployment in American history

The American Embassy in Israel moved to Jerusalem

Veteran Homelessness has dropped 50% since Trump took office

The US has added over 300,000 new Manufacturing jobs

The Obamacare Mandate is repealed

There is peace on the Korean Penninsula for the first time in 60 years

Enforcement of immigration laws and improved border controls

Nominated two Supreme Court justices who will uphold the constitution.

Has announced plans to end the US war engagement in Syria and perhaps Afghanistan and to bring the troops home.

But this tremendous success hasn't found favor with the media which is maintaining a merciless propaganda war on this dually elected President, greatly handicapping his efforts to do the job he was elected to do.

Numerous studies indicate that media coverage of President Trump has thus far been nearly 95% negative.

___________________________

America’s Epidemic of Empty Churches

By Pastor Hal Mayer on Dec 26, 2018 06:00 am

The Atlantic: Three blocks from my Brooklyn apartment, a large brick structure stretches toward heaven. Tourists recognize it as a church—the building’s bell tower and stained-glass windows give it away—but worshippers haven’t gathered here in years.

The 19th-century building was once known as St. Vincent De Paul Church and housed a vibrant congregation for more than a century. But attendance dwindled and coffers ran dry by the early 2000s. Rain leaked through holes left by missing shingles, a tree sprouted in the bell tower, and the Brooklyn diocese decided to sell the building to developers. Today, the Spire Lofts boasts 40 luxury apartments, with one-bedroom units renting for as much as $4,812 per month. It takes serious cash to make God’s house your own, apparently.

Many of our nation’s churches can no longer afford to maintain their structures—6,000 to 10,000 churches die each year in America—and that number will likely grow. Though more than 70 percent of our citizens still claim to be Christian, congregational participation is less central to many Americans’ faith than it once was. Most denominations are declining as a share of the overall population, and donations to congregations have been falling for decades. Meanwhile, religiously unaffiliated Americans, nicknamed the “nones,” are growing as a share of the U.S. population.

Any minister can tell you that the two best predictors of a congregation’s survival are “the number of people in regular attendance and donations,” and American churches are struggling by both metrics. As donations and attendance decrease, the cost of maintaining large physical structures that are in use only a few hours a week by a handful of worshippers becomes prohibitive. None of these trends shows signs of slowing, so the United States’ struggling congregations face a choice: Start packing or find a creative way to stay afloat.

“Years ago, the neighborhood church was the place many in America got together and, along with local schools, was where they got to know their neighbors,” Duggins told me. “But this model is no longer relevant for many people, so churches have to think creatively about how to help people encounter others and God in their everyday lives.”

To test their idea, Duggins and Heath approached the pastor of White Rock United Methodist Church in Dallas about collaborating. Half a century ago, it was a massive congregation with robust weekly programming, a strong reputation in the community, and a 6,000 square meter building. But the neighborhood’s demographics shifted in recent years, and church membership waned. Its combination of sprawling space and shrinking attendance made White Rock the perfect guinea pig for Duggins and Heath’s experiments.

Missional Wisdom moved into the bottom 1,500 square meters of White Rock’s building and got to work. It converted the fellowship hall into a co-working space and transformed Sunday school rooms into a workshop for local artisans, including a florist and a stained-glass-window artist. It formed an economic empowerment center, where the group teaches a local population of African refugees language and business skills. And it finished out the space with a yoga studio and a community dance studio. Today, the church building is bustling most days, and the congregation is both covering expenses and generating revenue from its profit-sharing agreement with Missional Wisdom.

Next, the Missional Wisdom team partnered with Bethesda United Methodist Church in Asheville, North Carolina—a congregation with challenges similar to White Rock’s. Together, they created a community center called Haw Creek Commons. In addition to co-working space, they retrofitted the building with a textile and woodworking shop, meeting rooms that are used by local business and AA groups, a retreat space that can sleep up to nine, and a commercial kitchen in the basement for local bakers and chefs. Outside, Missional Wisdom constructed a community garden, food forest, beehives for the Haw Creek Bee Club, a greenhouse, and a playground for the children who attend the school next door.

Duggins said that the goal of these two experiments was simply to create opportunities and space for the community to gather and connect with one another. But as with White Rock, Haw Creek Commons has had residual positive effects on its host congregation.

“We wanted to transform the church into a place that would draw people who might not otherwise come, and in Asheville, we’ve seen it break down stereotypes of what the church is,” Duggins said. “At Bethesda, there were less than 10 people in the church on a given Sunday, but now there are more than 50.” Multipurpose spaces lower the barriers to entry. When someone using a co-working space experiences a personal crisis, they have a comfortable place to turn to.

Our Comment:

“Post-Modern people are more secular than ever. They tend to avoid church and Christianity. They have not seen the true power of Christianity to change lives into godly examples of faith. Church is more like entertainment. They hear preaching, but it doesn’t motivate godliness.

Prophetic Link:

This sign of the times fulfills the words of Jesus who said of the end times, “And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.” Matthew 24:12.

__________________________

 
