Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Jan 2nd

Wednesday

Hereâ€™s the weather. Variable cloudiness today around Lake Leman, and in Valais. But cloudy in other areas with some light snow, mainly along the Jura and on slopes north of the Alps. Max Temps 4 C. Cold in the mountains. Temperatures dropping to -10 at 2000 meters, with strong to tempestuous N winds in the high mountains. Moderate Bise on the Plateau. Joran winds at the foot of the Jura.

Tomorrow Thursday and Friday

Generally Sunny! Some low clouds on the Plateau. And cloudier in the Jura Arc. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temp 2 C.

Saturday

Light snow, especially in the North Jura, the Northern Plateau and along the PreAlps. Sunnier in Valais with a few snow flurries. Max Temp 3 C.

Sunday

Some snow at first, but becoming sunny during the day. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. High 3 C.

Monday and Tuesday

Mostly Sunny, dry and cold.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019.

