News ABout France

French government on tenterhooks as new income tax regime rolls in

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 2 January 2019





The French government sought on Wednesday to downplay fears that workers will be left out of pocket as the country transitions to a pay-as-you-earn tax system that could fan the flames of a revolt over spending power.

After years of delays, France on January 1 ditched a system whereby residents file income tax returns based on the previous year's earnings, replacing it with a system where the state deducts the taxes directly from people's salaries or pensions each month.

Opinion polls show the French broadly supporting the change but the shift presents risks for President Emmanuel Macron, not least that workers may feel poorer when they receive their new net pay -- even if they will no longer have to save up to pay their taxes three times a year.

Any glitches in the new system which could see taxpayers pay more than they bargained for could further infuriate the "yellow vest" anti-government protesters who have been demonstrating around the country since mid-November over Macron's fiscal policies, which they see as skewed towards the rich.

Visiting a tax query call centre in the northern city of Amiens, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin attempted to assure the French that the change would be painless.

He attempted to silence the doomsayers, noting that so far there was no sign of the much-prophesied chaos and that the number of queries received by the call centre were on a par with an average month.

93 million letters

The shift to a pay-as-you-earn system was adopted by the Socialist government of Macron's predecessor Francois Hollande, but is only now being implemented, after some dithering by Macron on the issue.

To prepare the French for the change the government has sent 93 million letters and emails explaining the new system.

The move, which will only affect the 43 percent of households liable for income tax, brings France in line with most Western countries but comes at a critical juncture for the Macron.

__________________________

Can weakened Macron push through reforms in 2019?

By Angela Diffley Issued on 02-01-2019 Modified 02-01-2019 to 19:11

This time last year French president Emmanual Macron was riding high. By July the ride was over. After a hellish few months, there are doubts that he will be now be able to push through his proposed reforms for 2019.

Macron's big thing was his determination not to back down in the face of opposition - until he did.

His decision to find 10 billion euros to try to placate the Yellow Vests might not have neutered them, and could well embolden other sections of the population who oppose reforms planned for this year.

Will he tackle pensions first?

Among the most tricky for the government is pension reform - a key plank of Macron's presidential platform. The guiding idea is to end the division between the private sector and the public sector so that a euro earned in either is worth the same in pension terms. The legal retirement age of 62 will not be changed.

There could be a tough fight with France's trade unions who are embarrassed at being sidelined by the grassroots Yellow Vest movement and are keen to be seen to matter. The government faces a battle.

Reforming France's famous public services is not an easy job ..

The parliamentary timetable also includes a vote on reform of public services. Anything could happen.

Surveys showed there was considerable sympathy in France for some of the Yellow Vests concerns. Most of them had low paid jobs and said they felt crushed under the weight of endless taxes - but they also complained at the lack of public services where they lived.

In his speech at the height of the crisis, Macron reminded the French that taxes pay for public services. But he is also now acutely aware that he must trim fat wherever possible in the public sector as the government is reaching the limit of what taxpayers are willing to pay.

Again the government will have a fight on its hands as trade unions resist attempts to employ more contract workers or to introduce the idea of merit-related pay in the public sector. The Unions have declared January 15th a day of protest and hospital and retirement home workers are also making noises.

Meanwhile, a Facebook page for "angry teachers" (called the Red Pens!) is gaining momentum. Macron hopes to set the tone by announcing cuts in the senior echelons of the public services - but he will have huge difficulty meeting his target of 120,000 job cuts in the wider public sector by 2022.

Unemployment benefit too costly?

Again this is risky, in a volatile social climate. The government has made clear that if employers and trade unions can't reach some sort of deal, it will step in. Labour Minister Muriel Pénichaud says her aim is to reduce job instability and to encourage the unemployed to find jobs. Trade Unions fear the erosion of unemployed people's rights, while employers expect restrictions on their use of short term contracts.

Concerning Assisted reproduction for gay and single women…

François Hollande was clearly taken by surprise at the strength of opposition to his move to introduce same sex marriage in 2012.

After nearly a year of huge protest marches the law was passed in 2013. Macron was an advisor to the Elysées at the time and has criticized the political handling of the national debate.

He is hugely aware of the strength of opposition to any further challenges to the idea of the traditional family, amongst a highly-motivated and well-organized section of the population. And he intends to tread very carefully. After some delay, legislation will not be examined anytime before the European elections at the end of May. Amid an angry climate at the height of the Yellow Vest crisis, key social conservatives suggested that now is not the time to create further division among the French.

Separation of state and religion?

Always a highly sensitive issue - any alterations to the 1905 law on this subject invite intense scrutiny. Under the law the state is not allow to fund any religious activities in France.

Macron, who after his election spent more time than the usual consulting with Pope Francis, has hinted he might seek changes in the century old law.

A document leaked last autumn suggests that the government hopes to persuade associations running some mosques and prayer halls to have the buildings they use re-classified as religious rather than cultural.

This would place them in a category which ensures greater financial transparency. The attraction for the places of worship is that under proposed new rules such a classification would include the right to invest in property. Such a change in the law has long been a demand of the French Federation of Protestants, who are very likely to back it.

Constitutional reforms reformed

Macron has a big majority in parliament and was confident of getting his constitutional reforms through, but the debate was postponed when the Benallagate affair erupted in July last year.

Now in line with angry demands from the Yellow Vests, the government feels bound to change its earlier plans and include in any new constitutional reforms, mechanisms for more consultative democracy.

Already, following the Yellow Vest protest a huge "national debate" is to be launched in mid-January. The plan is that ordinary people write down their concerns and grievances in books in their local town halls and council offices, to be discussed at public meetings up and down the country.

Macron also wants to reduce the number of Senators in the French upper house of parliament by 30% and introduce a dose of proportional representation in parliamentary elections.

Make or Break?

Macron struck a contrite note at times when he addressed the nation on December 10th after several weekends of rioting and violence around the country.

He recognized that he had sometimes caused hurt by previous remarks.

But for the traditional French presidential New Year's Eve message, he appeared to have recovered some of his determination.

Now in a year when his party is expected to do badly in elections to the European Parliament, with the Benalla affair back in the news and amid a social climate which remains extremely volatile, Macron will need a lot more than a determination to succeed.

__________________________

Vests' opinions will be ignored

By RFI Issued on 02-01-2019 Modified 02-01-2019 to 12:27



Only one in two French people (50 percent) think that the government will, even partially, take into account the opinions expressed during the debate initiated by the French government on the issues raised by the Yellow Vests during their weeks of protests.

Opinions ignored?

According to an interactive Harris poll carried out for RTL and M6, 47 percent believe the opinions will be completely ignored.

Only those affiliated in some way or other to Emmanuel Macron’s Republic on the Move party believe the government will consider (82 percent) those opinions, according to the annual poll for M6 and RTL.

Nearly one in two French people (47 percent) would like the Yellow Vests to present a list of candidates in the European elections in May this year.

A clear majority among supporters of the left-wing France Unbowed party and the PCF – the French Communist Party – (64 percent) , the right-wing National Rally (58 percent) and the Socialist Party (56 percent) believe the Yellow Vests opinions will be ignored.

The French Unbowed respondents also say that they overwhelmingly favor of Citizen's Initiative Referendums (RICs) that can propose laws (80 percent), repeal one (72 percent), or terminate the mandate of an elected official (63 percent).

Pessimism for 2019

Overall, less than one in two (47 percent) say they are optimistic for the coming year, down 12 points from the same survey a year ago, compared to 51 percent (+13) who said they were pessimistic.

Purchasing power (73 percent, +9) should be the first priority for the government for 2019, fighting terrorism remains a top priority (71 percent, stable) while tackling unemployment is more important this year than last year (70 percent, +1). However, unemployment is also one of the areas in which the French are the least "optimistic" for the coming year (23 percent).

Confidence in the government to carry out various reforms is also limited: only 33 percent believe Macron will "act in a good way" in respect of the reform of the institutions, 32 percent for the reform of the health insurance and 29 percent for that of pensions.

Two in three (67 percent) French finally think that the government must "above all help the purchasing power of the French.

The survey was conducted online over the period 27 to 28 December to and was sent to 1967 people aged 18 and over.

____________________________

‘Stylos rouges’ teacher movement grows across France

Connexion

France has seen protests from "gilets jaunes" and "gyros bleus", but now a new movement of school teachers and educators, dubbed the "stylos rouges (red pens)", is gathering pace online.

The group, which calls itself “angry teachers” and says it is aligned with the gilets jaunes movement but represents educators especially, was created on December 12.

It has now attracted more than 41,700 members on its main Facebook Group; a major site of support for many of the protest movements seen in recent months.

A private group - which one must request to join - describes itself as for “angry teachers and members of national educational [establishments]”. It includes teachers from primary schools, collèges, and lycées (middle and high schools) from across the country.

The movement’s main objective is to have its “much derided profession re-evaluated”, with the importance of educators’ work recognized by the State.

The group is also calling for higher pay, and an end to the current freeze on public sector calculation points regarding annual inflation pay rises.

The stylos rouges have also demanded the appointment of more teachers, to allow smaller classes; and many supporters have called for the rejection or reform of the Bac examination and Parcoursup, the controversial new entry method for university education.

____________________________

Tougher sanctions for failing to seek work

Connexion

Unemployed people claiming state benefits in France now face stronger sanctions - including the suspension of payments for up to four months - if they miss meetings or other key obligations.

Anyone who misses a key meeting, or does not make sufficient effort to find and accept work, risks their benefit payments being suspended for up to four months, said the decree published in Le Journal Officiel.

The first missed meeting will incur a suspension of one month; the second, two months; and four months for three missed appointments.

Until now, a non-appearance at the Pôle Emploi (the French “job centre”) led to up to two months’ suspension of pay, while failure to show signs of looking for work would entail up to two weeks stoppage.

Now, failure to show up for a job interview will be punished by one month’s suspension, which could build to four months’ suspension for other infractions, such as failing to look for work.

The government has also announced the creation of more staff dedicated to dealing with employment seekers. This will soar from 200 staff members now, to 600 by mid-2019, and to 1,000 by 2020.

A Pôle Emploi survey from August 2018 found that 12% of unemployed people showed “insufficient [evidence of] job seeking”.

The new measures come as part of President Macron’s electoral promise to tighten unemployment laws, and make sanctions more uniform and easy to understand.

____________________________

French supermarkets blasted for selling zebra meat

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 2 January 2019

An animal rights group has called French supermarkets 'shocking' for selling meat from exotic animals, especially the zebra which is an endangered species.

An animal rights organization has condemned several of France's largest supermarket chains for selling 'exotic' meats including zebra but also ostrich, kangaroo and bison dishes over the festive season.

A study by animal rights charity 30 million d'amis identified supermarkets Carrefour, Auchan, Intermarché, Houra and Cora as selling or having sold meat in store or online from some of these animals under brands including Damien de Jong, Maître Jacques or Saveurs forestières, which offers zebra steaks marinaded in honey.

Selling this meat isn't illegal but the organization said it was outrageous that supermarkets were selling the meat of animals such as the zebra which are an endangered species.

The zebra meat sold in French comes from South African farms which are completely legal. But in the wild, a quarter of the common zebra population has disappeared over the last 25 years, and in some countries, they are only found in nature reserves.

____________________________

The EU wants Black Boxes in Every Car to Spy on Your Driving

By Ron Myers, 2 Dec 2019

As the “Big Brother” mindset becomes ever more dominant in Europe’s nanny-state style of government, the next step is to slap automobile drivers with yet more draconian surveillance.

Not satisfied with radar flashing boxes all over the country, and mobile patrol cars which clandestinely check your speed and mail you a fine, EU legislators now want to go farther.

The European Parliament is set to debate a bill in coming days which would mandate that every new car sold in the EU be equipped with a “black box,” a computer, that tracks and records all the major parameters of your automobile: your speed, your location, with sensors that detect how smoothly you drive.

This data would be recorded in a non-erasable memory and made available on demand by police agencies and even your insurance company.



The potential for abuse is glaring. For example, suppose the police stop you for a minor infraction. The officer plugs his computer into your car and extracts the data, the detailed record of all your driving over recent days, weeks and months. He notices that you’ve slightly exceeded the speed limit 22 times and writes you a ticket for each infraction. The combined fines are huge. And worse, you lose all your driving points, and your driving license is mercilessly suspended.

The car “black boxes” are the essence of a police state which seeks absolute control over its subjects and thanks to technology spies on everyone, all the time, seeking an excuse to pounce on you and punish you.

A petition against the proposed European car “black boxes” is being circulated on line by the Ligue de Defense des Conducteurs entitled:

"Non au flicage permanent des conducteurs".

120,000 drivers have already signed the petition. But in order to be effective, 150,000 to 200,000 signatures are required to get the attention of EU Parliamentarians.

Learn more on line at : www.liguedesconducteurs.com

or telephone 01.43.95.40.20 (23 avenue Jean Moulin, 75014 Paris).

_______________________________

Daughter of oldest-ever woman accused of having faked age

Connexion

There are calls for the body of the world’s oldest-known modern-day person to be exhumed for DNA testing after new claims that her extreme longevity was faked.

According to accepted history, Jeanne Calment died in Arles in 1997 aged 122; three years older than the next-oldest person on record, an American. Her longevity famously meant that a local notaire ended up paying twice the value of her home after he bought it en viager when she was 90 (he died two years before her after paying her rent for 30 years and his widow continued to pay).

Now however new Russian research claims to provide evidence that the woman who died in 1997 was not Jeanne Calment but rather her daughter Yvonne, who was supposed to have died of pneumonia aged 36 in 1934. It is suggested that it was really Jeanne who died in that year, aged just 59, while Yvonne pretended to be her own mother and then lived on to an actual age of 99.

It is said that the motive for the switch might have been for the daugher to avoid paying inheritance tax, as Jeanne Calment was well-off.

Two researchers, aging expert Valery Novoselov and mathematician Nikolay Zak, have researched this switch theory, which was also alluded to in a book about insurance published in 1997.

Among other factors they studied old photographs of the two women and they claim that key aspects like eye color and chin-shape are different between the young and old ‘Jeanne Calment’. They add that Jeanne’s extraordinary health also raises doubts about her claimed great age; for example she had good muscle tone and could sit up without support and suffered no dementia.

The claim of a switch has been called “completely impossible and unrealistic” by the former mayor of Arles at the time of Jeanne’s death who said she was under supervision by numerous doctors who would have noticed if something was amiss. It was never noticed by locals in the town of Arles or discovered by the notaire who took out the viager.

What is more if the claim is true it then it would also suggest involvement by others in the cover-up, notably Jeanne’s husband who she married in 1896 and who died in 1942. The research director at French national health and scientific research body Inserm, who helped validate Jeanne's age for the Guiness Book of Records, has stated he has no doubts about it, and the new research is a 'hatchet job' which is defamatory towards the family, and ignores the evidence in favor of Jeanne's record age.

However the director of research at French national demographics body Ined, Nicolas Brouard, states he has had some similar doubts before and the Russian research is "good work" and a good argument for exhuming Jeanne Calment’s body so as to find out once and for all.

________________________________

That’s News About France on this Thursday, January 3rd.

I’m Ron Myers reporting…. for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

________________________________

Former NY Times editor rips Trump coverage as biased

FOX NEWS By Howard Kurtz

A former executive editor of the New York Times says the paper’s news pages, the home of its straight-news coverage, have become “unmistakably anti-Trump.”

Jill Abramson, the veteran journalist who led the newspaper from 2011 to 2014, says the Times has a financial incentive to bash the president and that the imbalance is helping to erode its credibility.

In a soon-to-be published book, “Merchants of Truth,” that casts a skeptical eye on the news business, Abramson defends the Times in some ways but offers some harsh words for her successor, Dean Baquet. And Abramson, who was the paper’s only female executive editor until her firing, invoked Steve Bannon’s slam that in the Trump era the mainstream media have become the “opposition party.”

“Though Baquet said publicly he didn’t want the Times to be the opposition party, his news pages were unmistakably anti-Trump,” Abramson writes, adding that she believes the same is true of the Washington Post. “Some headlines contained raw opinion, as did some of the stories that were labeled as news analysis.”

What’s more, she says, citing legendary 20th century publisher Adolph Ochs, “the more anti-Trump the Times was perceived to be, the more it was mistrusted for being biased. Ochs’s vow to cover the news without fear or favor sounded like an impossible promise in such a polarized environment.”

Abramson describes a generational split at the Times, with younger staffers, many of them in digital jobs, favoring an unrestrained assault on the presidency. “The more ‘woke’ staff thought that urgent times called for urgent measures; the dangers of Trump’s presidency obviated the old standards,” she writes.

Trump claims he is keeping the “failing” Times in business—an obvious exaggeration—but the former editor acknowledges a “Trump bump” that saw digital subscriptions during his first six months in office jump by 600,000, to more than 2 million.

Former executive editor of the New York Times Jill Abramson.

“Given its mostly liberal audience, there was an implicit financial reward for the Times in running lots of Trump stories, almost all of them negative: they drove big traffic numbers and, despite the blip of cancellations after the election, inflated subscription orders to levels no one anticipated.”

The Times has long faced accusations of liberal bias, even before Trump got into politics and became its harshest critic. But Abramson’s words carry special weight because she is also a former Times Washington bureau chief and Wall Street Journal correspondent specializing in investigative reporting.

Baquet has said that Trump’s attacks on the press are “out of control” and that it is important to use the word “lie” when the president tells a clear untruth.

________________________________

Persecution of Christians is 'set to rise' in 2019

Christian Today staff writer Wed 2 Jan 2019 11:16 GMT

Release International has warned that the persecution of Christians worldwide is set to rise in 2019.

The charity has welcomed a review of Christian persecution ordered by Britain's foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt and led by the Bishop of Truro, Philip Mounstephen. Its chief executive Paul Robinson said there was a 'worrying upward trend' in persecution and backed calls for the UK to do more to 'support the suffering church worldwide'.

Release said its partners support the view that persecution is rising and have warned the trend will continue into 2019. Among the countries it names as of particular concern for 2019 are Nigeria, India and China.

In Nigeria Fulani militants are set to continue devastating attacks against Christians in the north and centre of the country. In the first six months of 2018 alone, they killed up to 6,000 people and drove 50,000 from their homes.

A Release partner said: 'The escalation in killing is very clear. There is a deliberate plan to destroy and take over the predominantly Christian communities in the region.'

In China there has been a sharp increase in government opposition to religion, including Christianity. Tough new rules, which came into effect in 2018, have banned children and young people from church meetings. In some areas, house churches unwilling to come under state control have split down in order to survive.

China has been continuing a policy of removing Christian symbols and closing churches. Increasingly, they are targeting the larger unregistered house churches. A Release partner believes they have been emboldened to close these higher profile churches by the lack of opposition from the West. 'The government wants to reduce Christianity to just a minor activity by unimportant older people,' the partner said.

Up to a million Uighur Muslims are believed to be detained in Chinese 're-education' camps.

In India, attacks against Christians by Hindu nationalists are on the rise. Violent mobs have broken up prayer meetings, several states have passed laws prohibiting so-called forced conversion (effectively outlawing all evangelism), and pastors have been attacked.

Other countries of specific concern for 2019 include North Korea, Eritrea and Pakistan, where Christian Asia Bibi is still not free to leave, despite being acquitted of blasphemy.

_________________________________

Editorial

Theresa May’s Anti-Christian Regime

Britain's blindfolded investigation of persecution of Christians.

Front Page Magazine - January 2, 2019 Jules Gomes

https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/272389/theresa-mays-anti-christian-regime-jules-gomes



You don’t need to be a fan of the vintage British political sitcom Yes Minister to understand how government reviews are instruments of inertia, damage control, public relations, virtue signaling, obfuscation and a surrogate for action. As the smooth-tongued civil servant Sir Humphrey Appleby from Yes Minister puts it: “The job of a professionally conducted internal inquiry is to unearth a great mass of no evidence.”

On Boxing Day, Britain’s Conservative in Name Only (CINO) government in cozy chumminess with the Church of England gave the nation a gift. The day was most certainly chosen for its significance: in British tradition postmen, errand boys, servants and the hoi polloi expect to receive a gift box from the high and mighty.

So as his Boxing Day 2018 gift, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP announced a review into the global persecution of Christians, which would be led by Philip Mounstephen, Anglican Bishop of Truro. The heralding of this great news of glad tidings was peppered with the standard British bureaucratic blather.

The Foreign Office said its independent review would consider “tough questions and offer ambitious policy recommendations.” It would provide “an objective view of Britain’s support for the most vulnerable Christians globally,” trumpeted Lord Tariq Ahmad, Britain’s special envoy on freedom of religion.

It looked like a docile beach donkey from C. S. Lewis’ Narnia had morphed into Rudyard Kipling’s Lion King. The media munchkins gobbled it down for brunch.

Britain has done little to help persecuted Christians since the 17th century, when it gave refuge to French Huguenots fleeing the terror unleashed by the Edict of Fontainebleau. The British saw this as a juicy opportunity to cock a snook at King Louis XIV, their frog-eating foe.

The present CINO regime under PM Theresa May has not only refused to rescue Christians, but has actively stepped up its Leftwing, anti-Christian foghorning.

In the first quarter of 2018, Britain refused to give asylum to a single Syrian Christian, but let in 1,112 Syrian Muslims. More shamefully, the Home Office refused to release this data until Barnabas Fund took the extreme step of obtaining an order from the Information Commissioner threatening the Home Office with contempt of court proceedings. Even then, the figures were only released kicking and screaming just before the deadline, when the charity demanded that the immigration minister personally order their disclosure.

Just before Christmas, Frontpage Mag reported how Prime Minister Theresa May and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby had washed their hands of persecuted Christian mother Asia Bibi, who has spent eight years on Pakistan’s death row on trumped-up charges of blasphemy.

“Were you disappointed and saddened that Britain didn’t offer her asylum?” BBC pundit Andrew Marr asked Welby. “A lot goes on behind the scenes that we don’t know about,” spluttered Welby. “I know there is great deal of work being done and we need to stop talking about her and listen to her—what does she want, where does she want to go; I hope that our government and other governments will make it possible either for her to come here if that’s what she wants (Welby’s emphasis) . . . or for her to go somewhere else if that’s what she prefers,” said the weasel-worded Welby, worming his way out of the accusation of doing nothing.

Is… Welby truly believe a woman being hunted by Muslim mobs and refused asylum by a lineup of Western countries has a choice?

Radical cleric Hassan Haseeb, who led the pro-blasphemy law demonstrations in Pakistan and called for the execution of Asia Bibi, was a key speaker at an anti-terrorism conference in Manchester, in July 2018, even though the government was warned about him in 2016.

I hear my reader say. Surely the government has the best intentions of Christians at heart?

Remember how the Church of England rebuffed the review into the George Bell scandal? Bishop Bell, who stood against Hitler and supported Bonhoeffer, was exonerated by an independent review of molesting a child. Instead of apologizing for slandering the bishop’s impeccable reputation, Welby gave a bum salute to the Lord Carlile review, and refused to rescind his statement that Bishop Bell still had a “significant cloud” over his name.

Neither Hunt not Mounstephen have wheezed a word demanding that Britain open its doors to Asia Bibi, the world’s best-known persecuted Christian.

One person who could have lent authenticity to the review is Baroness Caroline Cox. A member of the House of Lords, Cox has spent decades campaigning for persecuted Christians—even daring to visit North Korea—the worst country on earth for human rights abuses against Christians.

In July 2017, she introduced a bill to prevent women from Shariah-sanctioned discrimination. She was president of Christian Solidarity Worldwide and became patron of Barnabas Fund in 2016. But Cox has savaged cultural Marxism with her book The Rape of Reason and her review might call the government and Church of England to account and miraculously result in action!

Cox might even draw attention to the persecution of Christians in Britain. We can’t have that, can we? Because when the review is published and heads are patted, the state-approved hostility against orthodox and evangelical Christians in Britain will continue as if nothing ever happened.

There are enough cases to merit publishing a Dictionary of Christian Persecution in the United Kingdom. My favorite is the arrest of street preachers Overd and Stockwell. At trial, the public prosecutor Ian Jackson said that publicly quoting parts of the King James Bible in modern Britain should “be considered to be abusive and is a criminal matter.”

Britain’s highest-ranking legal eagles, the Lord Chancellor and Lord Chief Justice, removed Christian magistrate Richard Page from office in 2016 for saying that it was in a child’s best interests to be raised by a mother and a father. It could soon be illegal for Christians to pray for a homosexual who wants to be heterosexual; the Church of England General Synod has virtually banned “conversion therapy” and is pushing the government to make it a criminal offense.

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams downplayed this oppression by saying that Christians in Britain who claim they are persecuted should “grow up” and not exaggerate what amounts to feeling “mildly uncomfortable.”

The radical leftist archbishop should tell this to father-of-six Nissar Hussain, who was nearly beaten to death by Muslims, after being persecuted for years in Bradford. Hussain converted from Islam to Christianity. Neither the police nor Anglican bishops lifted a finger to help him, Hussain said. He also said he wasn’t the only convert from Islam facing violent persecution in 21st century Britain.

Williams should know that the dictionary definition of persecution is “hostility and ill-treatment, especially because of race or political or religious beliefs” and is not limited to violence.

Critics might contend that such persecution is on an individual level and not state-sponsored. Really? In 2017, following the arrest of a street preacher, Lord Pearson asked the government in the House of Lords: “My Lords, will the Government therefore confirm unequivocally that a Christian who says that Jesus is the only Son of the one true God cannot be arrested for hate crime or any other offense, however much it may offend a Muslim or anyone of any other religion?” The government whip refused to comment.

Barnabas Fund then ran a campaign seeking a new Act of Parliament in the UK to guarantee seven fundamental aspects of freedom of religion. It demonstrated how these freedoms are under grave threat: freedom to read the Bible in public, freedom to interpret Scripture without government interference, freedom of worship, freedom to choose or change your religion, freedom to preach and try to convince others of the truth of your beliefs, freedom to establish churches, synagogues, etc., and freedom from being required to affirm a particular worldview or set of beliefs in order to hold a public sector job or stand for election, work in professions such as teaching and law, or study at university.

Not a single serving Church of England bishop, including the archbishops of Canterbury and York, was willing to support the campaign.

Biologically, there’s no such thing as being half-pregnant or somewhat pregnant. Politically, in the Byzantine circumlocution of British church-state doublespeak, a half-pregnancy isn’t just possible—it’s inevitable. Britain’s Foreign Office review into persecuted Christians is a half-pregnant woman.

______________________________

"The secret not yet told": Women describe alleged abuse by nuns

CBS News January 2, 2019, 7:38 AM

Catholic bishops from across the U.S. are gathering Wednesday for a weeklong retreat on the clergy sex abuse crisis at a seminary near Chicago. Organizers said the retreat, which was requested by Pope Francis, will focus on prayer and spiritual reflection and not policy-making.

The gathering comes as CBS News has also learned of several cases involving nuns accused of sexual misconduct. The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests – or SNAP – said it doesn't keep count of sexual abuse allegations, but CBS News' Nikki Battiste has spoken with several women who recently reported misconduct, ranging from forceful kissing to molestation, all carried out by nuns.

When Trish Cahill was 15 years old she said she confided in Sister Eileen Shaw at a convent in New Jersey. Cahill said she told Shaw things she'd never revealed to anyone about her now-deceased uncle – a priest – whom she claims sexually abused her, starting at age five.

"I would have done anything for her. I would have died for her," Cahill said. "She gave me everything that was lacking that I didn't even know I was lacking. I was so broken. She filled in all those pieces."

She now describes that process as "grooming," saying Shaw plied her with drugs and alcohol while teaching her how to have sex with a woman.



"I'm with my friends during the day. And I'm with this pedophile nun on the evenings and on the weekends, and in the summer," Cahill said.

The Catholic Church has been plagued with high-profile abuse scandals but "pedophile nun" is a phrase many people have probably never heard before.

"That's really a shame. Because there's a lot of them out there … it's the secret not yet told," Cahill said.

Mary Dispenza is trying to change that.

"The demands of chastity and celibacy are unrealistic demands for many of us," Dispenza said.

Dispenza, a former nun from another congregation, remembers what happened when a superior summoned her to her room.

"I knelt down right next to her and she kissed me all over softly, my face … and I want to say, 'Oh but it wasn't bad,' but it was. And I've carried it with me until today," Dispenza said.

Through her work with SNAP she said she would occasionally hear about abuse or cover-ups by nuns, but since the publication of a grand jury report identified hundreds of pedophile priests in Pennsylvania, at least 18 people have contacted her to share stories of abuse by religious sisters.

Asked why we haven't heard much about abuse by nuns until recently, Dispenza said, "A lot has to do with the culture of nuns which are, they are very, very private by nature."

Cahill reported her abuse to the sisters of charity of St. Elizabeth in 1994. The congregation paid her a $70,000 out-of-court settlement.

"They had canon lawyers on retainer just for people like me. Shut her up, pacify her, tell her you love her and you'll pray for her, and send her on her way," Cahill said.

In a statement, the congregation told CBS News, "The case was investigated immediately when it was reported in 1994 and a settlement was reached that was mutually agreed on by all parties. We believe that the Sisters of Charity acted in a responsible manner."

We reached out to Sister Eileen Shaw who Cahill said she continued to see for years as an adult. She hung up on Battiste.

The Sisters of Charity removed her from her role as a grade school principal but reports she remains a nun. They're providing her with food and housing while restricting her from outside ministry. In the meantime, Cahill said the settlement she signed wasn't enough to help her deal with a lifetime of trauma. But she hopes that her voice can help prevent this from happening again.

"That this is the beginning of many, many times more that I get to speak and I get to educate, and I get to, possibly, prevent this from happening to anyone ever again," Cahill said.

Cahill said she believes other nuns had to have known what was going on with her. She's struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, along with alcohol and drug addiction that she said began with her abuse. The Sisters of Charity said they're willing to meet with her to address her continuing concerns.

_______________________________

Liberal revolt threatens to derail House Democrats on their first day in charge

Mike DeBonis and Jeff Stein, The Washington Post Wednesday, January 2, 2019

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Democratic congressional leaders speak outside the White House in Washington after a meeting with President Donald Trump, Jan. 2, 2019. Trump's comments prior ... more

WASHINGTON - House Democratic leaders are set to advance sweeping internal rules changes Thursday that would attempt to bring more sunshine to congressional governance and defuse a pair of political powder kegs that wreaked havoc on GOP leaders over the past eight years.

But in their first day of power in the new Congress, Democrats must stave off a liberal rebellion after prominent Democrats said they would oppose the entire rules package that has been carefully assembled by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and a top lieutenant.

Rep. Ro Khanna of California and Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said they would vote against the rules changes - in the second vote Democrats will take in the majority after ostensibly electing Pelosi as the new speaker - because of the inclusion of a fiscal measure known as "pay as you go," or PAYGO. That rule, echoing a provision in federal law and in the Senate's rules, would require the House to offset any spending so as not to increase the budget deficit.

So far, Democrats have given no signs of needing to revise the measure to win votes - and assuming its passage Thursday afternoon, Pelosi plans to move quickly to vote on legislation that would reopen portions the government that have been closed for nearly two weeks amid a standoff over money demanded by President Trump for a border wall.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., the incoming chairman of the House Rules Committee, has spent months putting together the proposals to create, in Pelosi's wording, the "most transparent" House ever. That is set to be followed by the introduction, later this week, of a broad campaign and government bill - one titled "H.R. 1" to emphasize its importance to House Democrats, though the GOP-controlled Senate remains a probable obstacle.

"We're setting the table," said Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., who is drafting the bill. "This will give everyday Americans a lot more confidence that all the other things we have on the agenda are going to be done in a way that really meets their expectations and responds to their priorities."

Under the rules proposals, legislation would have to be vetted by relevant committees before it hits the House floor, and there would be a 72-hour window from the time a vote is scheduled and when the roll call actually happens.

In a nod to a bipartisan group of centrists, legislation or amendments with broad support would get special privileges in committees and on the House floor - that provision brought a public endorsement from a Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., a rare move on what is almost always a party-line vote.

In addition, McGovern included two proposals designed to overcome the hurdles that GOP leaders faced time and again from the party's most ideological flank.

First, Democrats are allowing the House to approve an increase in the nation's borrowing limit without an actual vote, instead having it deemed approved each time the House approves its annual budget resolution. Under GOP rules, what is often called the debt limit vote was separate and led to many tense battles with conservatives who wanted to hold the federal borrowing authority hostage in exchange for other demands.

In addition, Democrats are eliminating a rarely used rule that allowed any lawmaker to file a motion to force a vote on ousting the speaker. First, John Boehner, R-Ohio, then Paul Ryan, R-Wis., faced steady threats from conservatives about forcing them out of office through these means.

Now, under McGovern's rule, it would take a majority of House Democrats to support a resolution to even force a vote to vacate the speaker.

That would take away power from ideological firebrands, but this week, caucus liberals such as Khanna and Ocasio-Cortez - and activists on the political left - focused their ire on the PAYGO proposal.

Defeat of the rules legislation would be an embarrassing setback for Pelosi that could herald future division in the Democratic caucus. More importantly, for the short term, the House cannot proceed with legislative business at the start of each new Congress until the rules are settled.

Two years ago, at the start of their last term in power, Republicans faced a revolt when they advanced proposals that gutted the power of an ethics body, causing a last-minute rewrite of their rules package.

The liberal hard-liners argue that PAYGO amounts to a legislative straitjacket that could impede their efforts to pass ambitious social programs. And they are especially dubious of its necessity after congressional Republicans waived the law in 2017 to pass a tax bill that added more than $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over its first decade.

"This is in no way a vote against the leadership; this is a vote against austerity economics that has caused great harm to middle-class and working families," Khanna said in an interview Wednesday. "I don't think we need to handcuff ourselves in ways that Republicans never have."

Ocasio-Cortez announced her opposition in a tweet: "PAYGO isn't only bad economics . . . it's also a dark political maneuver designed to hamstring progress" on health care and other legislation, she wrote.

Beyond Khanna and Ocasio-Cortez, however, opposition to the proposal appeared muted Wednesday. Several high-profile freshmen Democrats - Reps.-elect Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachussets - have not taken a public position.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said in a statement that PAYGO "is a no go for me" and that the rule could obstruct "critical investments in education, infrastructure, and health care," but he stopped short of saying definitively that he would vote against the rules changes.

Reps. Mark Pocanm D-Wis., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the co-chairpersons of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said they would support the overall rules package despite their opposition to PAYGO, citing a commitment from House leaders that the provision "will not be an impediment to advancing key progressive priorities" in the new Congress.

"We all agree that the real problem with PAYGO exists in the statute that requires it," they said in a statement. "That is why we will be introducing legislation in the 116th Congress to end PAYGO."

House Democratic leaders agreed last year to drop another rule proposal opposed by Pocan and Jayapal, one that would have made it more difficult to pass legislation raising taxes.

The PAYGO rules date back nearly 30 years, to Congress' initial attempts to rein in the budget deficits of the 1980s. But the rules fell by the wayside amid the budget surpluses of the 1990s.

When Democrats took control of Congress in 2007, they included PAYGO provisions in their rules; in 2010, they wrote it into federal law. But Republicans never included the measure in House rules, and the law has been repeatedly waived over the years - making its practical effect questionable.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, tweeted in response to Khanna on Wednesday, pointing out that the federal law remains in place regardless of what rules House Democrats adopt - and that including the measure in the rules would allow Democrats to "designate appropriate offsets" rather than allow the Trump administration to make the across-the-board cuts mandated in law.

"A vote AGAINST the Democratic Rules package is a vote to let Mick Mulvaney make across the board cuts, unilaterally reversing Democratic initiatives and funding increases," he wrote, referring to the budget director and acting White House chief of staff.

- - -

The Washington Post's Paul Kane contributed to this report.

______________________________

'This disease is a monster'-- mystery polio-like virus

By Katie Davies For Dailymail.com

Published: 01:48 GMT, 2 January 2019 | Updated: 06:40 GMT, 2 January 2019

Furious mothers of children who have been left partially disabled and fully paralyzed by the polio-like illness of Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) have blasted the CDC for failing to act - and say they warned the organization that 2018 was going to be the worst year yet.

Several parents of children who were diagnosed with the illness up to four years ago have spoken to DailyMail.com and revealed their anger that more has not been done to educate doctors and stop the illness in its tracks.

This year the number of cases reached its highest yet with 341 children taken ill across 39 states - 186 of those cases have so far been confirmed with investigations underway on the rest.

That is a steady climb from the 35 confirmed in 2017, 149 in 2016, 22 in 2015 and 120 in 2014.

The illness appears to surge every other year with every resurgence worst than the last.

More than 17 countries have reported the odd AFM case, however, only the US has biannual surges and now experts are warning ahead for 2020.