Weather Forecast

Thursday

Hereâ€™s the weatherâ€¦ Generally Sunny today. Max Temps +2 C -9 at 2000 meters elevation. Strong N-NE winds in the mountains. Moderate Bise on the Plateau, sometimes strong over Lake Leman.

Friday

Sunny, except some low clouds on the Plateau and around the Jura Arc. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temp 2.

Saturday

Cloudy. Some light snow in the PreAlps and the Jura Arc. Quite sunny in Valais. Max Temp 3 C.

Sunday

Cloudy north of the Alps. Light snow possible along the PreAlps and the Jura Arc. Sunny in Valais. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. High of 4 C.

Monday

Stratus on the Jura and PreAlps up to between 1200 and 1500 meters. Sunny above and elsewhere. Moderate Bise on the Plateau. High 4 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Mostly Sunny days. But Stratus covering the Plateau.

Thursday, January 3rd.

