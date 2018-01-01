Weather Forecast

EnglishFranÃ§ais
Thursday
Hereâ€™s the weatherâ€¦ Generally Sunny today. Max Temps +2 C   -9 at 2000 meters elevation. Strong N-NE winds in the mountains. Moderate Bise on the Plateau, sometimes strong over Lake Leman.

Friday
Sunny, except some low clouds on the Plateau and around the Jura Arc. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temp 2.

Saturday
Cloudy. Some light snow in the PreAlps and the Jura Arc. Quite sunny in Valais. Max Temp 3 C.

Sunday
Cloudy north of the Alps. Light snow possible along the PreAlps and the Jura Arc. Sunny in Valais. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. High of 4 C.

Monday
Stratus on the Jura and PreAlps up to between 1200 and 1500 meters. Sunny above and elsewhere. Moderate Bise on the Plateau. High 4 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday
Mostly Sunny days. But Stratus covering the Plateau.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Thursday, January 3rd.

The next major funding deadline comes on January 12th. The next DAB+ bill comes due on that day to pay for DAB+ transmission fees across Switzerland.

We especially appeal to listeners in Zurich and Sion to help pay half of this, the amount it costs to broadcast in your areas. 16,500 CHF.

Learn more and donate here on the RADIO 74 website.

 
