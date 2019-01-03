News About France

Yellow Vest leader out of custody, denies organizing demonstration

Eric Drouet, a leader of the Yellow Vests movement, next to his lawyer Kheops Lara (R) as he leaves Paris' courthouse after being detained by the police during a demonstration in Paris, Dec. 23, 2018.FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP

Eric Drouet, one of the leaders of the Yellow Vests movement was released on custody Thursday without charge, hours after being arrested for organizing an unofficial protest in Paris. His arrest sparked criticism from MPs across the political spectrum.

"Everything that is taking place here is politics," Drouet told BFM TV, shortly after his release on custody Thursday.

Hours beforehand, he was arrested on his way to meet friends outside a McDonalds restaurant near the Arc de Triomphe war monument.

The arrest, criticized by his lawyers as 'heavy-handed', immediately sparked outrage on social media.

Radical leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, a fierce critic of President Emmanuel Macron, tweeted: "Again Eric Drouet arrested, why? Abuse of power. A politicized police targeting and harassing the leaders of the yellow vest movement."

The 33-year-old truck driver was taken into custody on Wednesday night for a Facebook post he wrote calling on Yellow Vest protesters to organize a new demonstration that would "shock public opinion".

"It wasn't a call for a demonstration," he insists, denying accusations that he had called for a rally on the Champs-Elysees Wednesday evening while failing to inform authorities in advance of the protest.

Under French law, protest organizers are required to inform authorities of the location at least three days in advance, but Yellow Vests have routinely flouted this since their often spontaneous demonstrations began in late November.

Yellow Vests galvanized after arrest

Drouet--who already faces a trial for carrying a weapon during a previous protest-- insists he was on his way to lay candles in central Paris in tribute to the ten Yellow Vest protesters killed since the start of the grassroots movement.

"I wasn't wearing a yellow vest, just walking on the pavement," he said, calling the arrest "incomprehensible".

"I'm not the Yellow Vests' representative. With or without me, it will continue", he said, speaking of the protests.

News of his arrest appeared to galvanize Yellow Vest protesters...

"Drouet was arrested for no reason," comments Fabrice, a 46-year-old Yellow Vest protester from Lyon.

"We will not give up; the Yellow Vests will continue," he told AFP.

Protesters say they were irked by President Macron's New Year's Eve televised address, viewed as an "act of war." They are planning further demonstrations tomorrow Saturday.

Eye on France: A letter from the president

President Emmanuel Macron is planning to write a letter to the French people.

According to daily newspaper Le Figaro, the presidential letter is timed for mid-January and will be about the great national debate which the administration promised to organize in the wake of the Yellow Vest protests.

There’ll be no monumental bill for stamps. The so-called “letter” will, in fact, be distributed on social media and published in the press.

The initiative, says Le Figaro, is a key part of Macron’s strategy to start turning around his poor public opinion standing.

The French leader is currently one point below the very low confidence rating of his predecessor, François Hollande, at the same stage, 18 months into a five-year mandate.

Determination, not resignation

The letter hasn’t been written yet, but the Elysée Palace has assured Le Figaro that it will offer a framework for the citizens’ debate, and explain what can be hoped for.

The actual writing will be done once the currently on-going gab-fest with the nation’s mayors comes to an end.

Broadly speaking, the four themes under consideration are: making France more green, collecting more money, organizing the State, and ensuring that democracy works better.

The nation waits

23 million people watched Macron’s televised address at the height of the yellow vest crisis early last month.

But that cost him at least ten billion euros in pre-Christmas gifts to the voiceless poor. This time, he’ll have to be careful about the tone (no condescension), the content (no more hand-outs) and the fact that the pen is mightier than the sword, especially when it’s in the hands of the political opposition.

Strong man leaves presidential team

One of the people who is currently sharpening his plume to contribute to that missive is the President’s speech writer, Sylvain Fort, and he directs Macron’s communications team.

But Fort too is about to jump ship, it having been confirmed Wednesday night that he’ll leave the Elysée Palace before the end of this month. He wants to spend more time with his family.

Record-breaking year for the Louvre with more than 10 million visitors in 2018

Not only is the Louvre the most visited museum in the world, but it welcomed more than ten million visitors in 2018 -- an unprecedented figure for an international museum, according to its management.

"For the first time in its history, and I think for the first time in the history of museums, more than ten million visitors visited the Louvre in 2018," Jean-Luc Martinez, President and CEO of the Louvre, said on Thursday.

With 10.2 million visitors last year, the Louvre recorded a 25 percent increase compared to 2017 (8.1 million) and broke its own attendance record (9.7 million in 2012).

In 2017, the Louvre was followed by the National Museum of China with 8 million visitors, followed by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York (7.3).

French supermarkets banned from super-low promotions

Supermarkets in France are no longer allowed to run “super-promotions” on any food product, under a new law that could cost shoppers hundreds of euros per year.

Under new rules that came into force on January 1st, supermarkets must not discount any food product by more than 34% of the original, full price.

The law is intended to ensure that food producers always get a fair amount for their products, and that distributors are not able to discount products to such a low price that farmers and producers effectively receive nothing.

The law also states that “buy one, get one free” offers are no longer allowed. Instead, customers must buy at least two units of a product, before they can get the third free.

And, from March 1, supermarkets will no longer be allowed to have more than 25% of their products on discounts at any one time.

Super-promotions will still be allowed in other aisles - including in hygiene, beauty, and household cleaning - but not on any food products.

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about the French tart for kings

French families will mark the end of the festive season on Sunday January 6th, Epiphany, by scoffing down a pastry fit for kings. Here's the story of the Galette des Rois - a tart that can make you feel like a king.

What is a Galette des Rois?

It’s a frangipane tart made with pastry, butter, ground almonds and a few extra.

Why is it in the news this week?

On January 6th each year comes the feast of the Epiphany -- when the magi (kings) from the east arrived to give gifts of Gold, Incense and Myrrh to the newborn Baby Jesus.

According to this 14th century folklore, the cake was to draw the kings to the Epiphany. Biblically, they followed a star, probably a bright band of angels flying in the sky.

Interestingly during the French Revolution the name was changed to “Gâteau de l’egalité” because being a king at that time was not terribly popular, or safe.

But the Galette des Rois is more than having a cup of tea and something sweet. There’s an age-old protocol that needs to be followed.

First of all the youngest child has to hide under the table and tell whoever is cutting the cake who should get which piece.

Whoever finds the charm, known as a “féve”, in their slice (as long as they don’t swallow it) gets to wear the crown that comes with the tart and then names their king or their queen.

And then everyone just sits down and eats what’s left of it.

Is there just one type of Galette?

While traditionalists might insist on the original recipe and shape, French chefs are getting more inventive.

No galette is the same in any two pâtisseries.

And new recipes are being promoted including a galette with chocolate chips and nuts, caramelized apple and dried fruit or even almond, pear and chocolate.

I’d hate to find a bean in my cake...

Although la fève used to be a broad bean, it was replaced in around 1870 by a variety of figurines made out of porcelain or - more recently - plastic.

The figurines used to be in the shape of babies to represent Jesus, but can now be anything from a car to a shoe.

So, get yourself a galette before your local baker runs out today or tomorrow. Gather the kids or friends, to see who is chosen your king for the day!

State Dept. Issues Italy Travel Warning Due to Terrorism

The US State Department has issued a Level 2 travel warning for Americans visiting Italy due to terrorism

The warning, issued on Dec. 31, advises Americans to "exercise increased caution in Italy."

"Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Italy," the warning reads. "Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas."

Earlier in December, Italy's top anti-terrorism prosecutor said that stopping lone wolf attacks was a top priority for the government "because we no longer have a structure that is directly governed and directed by a center of international terrorism, but we have lone wolves."

Italy is also focused on protecting ancient monuments in Rome, such as the Colosseum, from vandalism and terrorism.

"It’s not just about vandalism," reported iNews. "The culture minister, Alberto Bonisoli, and Ms Russo announced the €7m security upgrade just days before a Somali national was arrested for allegedly plotting to bomb St Peter’s Basilica and other Italian churches." "ISIS has blatantly threatened to strike the Colosseum more than once."



And the US State Department has also issued a Level 2 Travel Caution to US Citizens travelling to China, effective yesterday, January 3rd, 2019.

Exercise increased caution in China due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws as well as special restrictions on dual U.S.-Chinese nationals.

Chinese authorities have asserted broad authority to prohibit U.S. citizens from leaving China by using ‘exit bans,’ sometimes keeping U.S. citizens in China for years. China uses exit bans coercively:

to compel U.S. citizens to participate in Chinese government investigations,

to lure individuals back to China from abroad, and

to aid Chinese authorities in resolving civil disputes in favor of Chinese parties.

In most cases, U.S. citizens only become aware of the exit ban when they attempt to depart China, and there is no method to find out how long the ban may continue. U.S. citizens under exit bans have been harassed and threatened.

U.S. citizens may be detained without access to U.S. consular services or information about their alleged crime. U.S. citizens may be subjected to prolonged interrogations and extended detention for reasons related to “state security.” Security personnel may detain and/or deport U.S. citizens for sending private electronic messages critical of the Chinese government.

Extra security measures, such as security checks and increased levels of police presence, are common in the Xinjiang Uighur and Tibet Autonomous Regions. Authorities may impose curfews and travel restrictions on short notice.

Franklin Graham, son of famous Evangelist Billy Graham, Banned by Facebook

Franklin Graham

December 28, 2018 at 11:55 AM ·

Quote…Well, now we know. Facebook has a secret rulebook for policing speech. I was banned from posting on Facebook last week for 24 hours. Why? Because of a post from back in 2016 about North Carolina’s House Bill 2 (the bathroom bill). Facebook said the post went against their “community standards on hate speech.” Facebook is trying to define truth. There was a character in a movie a few years back who said, “The truth is what I say it is!” That’s what Facebook is trying to do. They’re making the rules and changing the rules.



Truth is truth. God made the rules and His Word is truth. Actually, Facebook is censoring free speech. The free exchange of ideas is part of our country’s DNA.

Since Facebook took down the 2016 post last week, I’ll copy it here so you can read it for yourself. Do you see any hate speech here?

April 9, 2016--- “Bruce Springsteen, a long-time gay rights activist, has cancelled his North Carolina concert. He says the NC law #HB2 to prevent men from being able to use women's restrooms and locker rooms is going "backwards instead of forwards."

Well, to be honest, we need to go back! Back to God. Back to respecting and honoring His commands. Back to common sense. Mr. Springsteen, a nation embracing sin and bowing at the feet of godless secularism and political correctness is not progress.

I’m thankful North Carolina has a governor, Pat McCrory, and a lieutenant governor, Dan Forest, and legislators who put the safety of our women and children first! HB2 protects the safety and privacy of women and children and preserves the human rights of millions of faith-based citizens of this state.”

A news link to a Washington Post article was also shared with the post.

Apple Removes Religious App for its Biblical Stand on Homosexuality

It should come as no surprise that Apple has removed from its online store a religious app accused of falsely portraying being gay as an “addiction,” “sickness,” and “sin” after a national gay-rights organization petitioned to have it pulled.

An LGBT activist group, Truth Wins Out, which says it fights “anti-gay religious extremism,” launched a petition Thursday urging Apple to remove the app by Living Hope Ministries, a nonprofit organization that says it serves “those who are seeking sexual and relational wholeness through a more intimate relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Living Hope Ministries developed its app three years ago, according to its executive director Ricky Chelette. He said the group is a “discipleship ministry” and “very much like a church.”

“We help people understand who they are in Christ,” Chelette told NBC News on Sunday. “We only help those individuals who are seeking us.”

Truth Wins Out alleged in its petition that the app sought for LGBT youth “to change from gay-to-straight through prayer and therapy.”

The petition had 356 supporters. Truth Wins Out said it will seek to have the Living Hope Ministries app removed from other platforms that still host it.

The gay-rights advocacy group thanked Apple and its openly gay CEO Tim Cook in a statement Friday.

“We thank Apple for exemplifying corporate responsibility and taking swift action to remove a dangerous app that stigmatizes and demeans LGBT people,” said Truth Wins Out Executive Director Wayne Besen. “Ex-gay programs are consumer fraud and cause significant harm to the people they purport to help.”

Chelette said he was not informed in advance that Apple would remove the app, and he plans to challenge that decision.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the advocacy group doesn’t know what we do and is presuming that we’re some hate organization. We are not,” Chelette affirmed. “We love gay-identified individuals.”

He also said the ministry does not believe its message promotes conversion therapy.

“We try to help folks who are conflicted with their faith and feelings,” he said, adding that he himself was attracted to men in the 1980s and had an experience with Christ that transformed his life. “We have been doing that for a very long time.”

Apple did not immediately return NBC News’ request for comment.

Our Comment:

Now we know how those who believe and teach the Bible will be treated in the “public square,” which is controlled by those who want to censor the voice of reason and remove religious freedom and freedom of speech. This is only the beginning. Other politically incorrect points of biblical faith will one day be demonized and silenced. We are watching religious liberty dissolve in our society.

Prophetic Point:

“Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.” 2 Timothy 2:12.

Surprise Announcement Unleashes More Panic On Wall Street

A surprise announcement by Apple has just sparked another wave of panic selling on Wall Street

Well, that sure didn’t take long.

A surprise announcement by Apple has just sparked another wave of panic selling on Wall Street. In a letter to shareholders, Apple CEO Tim Cook admitted that first quarter revenue is going to be way, way below expectations. That immediately set off “flash crashes” all over the globe as investors reacted to this unexpected news. According to Cook, the primary reason for the coming “revenue shortfall” is a slowing economy in China…

Apple said it sees first-quarter revenue of $84 billion vs. a previous guidance of a range of $89 billion and $93 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $91.3 billion for the period, according to the consensus estimate from FactSet. Apple blamed most of the revenue shortfall for struggling business in China. But the company also said that upgrades by customers in other countries were “not as strong as we thought they would be.”

Once this letter was released, many investors rushed to dump as much Apple stock as they could, and trading in the stock was temporarily halted…

After being halted temporarily, Apple shares resumed trading at 4:50 p.m. ET, quickly falling over 8 percent to $145.12. The plunging shares wiped out more than $50 billion in the company’s market value, according to Bloomberg data. Apple, which was trading around $146 in after-hours trading is now down more than 37 percent from its Oct. 3 high and has fallen mightily since becoming the first U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion market cap in August.

And many investors generally assume that pretty much any bad news for Apple is bad news for the tech sector as a whole, and so just about every big tech stock was being pummeled in the aftermath of this surprise announcement. The following numbers come from Business Insider…

__________________________

Fired For His Faith, Christian Fire Chief Wins $1.2M Lawsuit

Kelvin Cochran had a childhood dream: to one day become a firefighter and save lives.

He achieved that dream and served faithfully for over 30 years eventually becoming the Fire Chief for the city of Atlanta.

But in January 2015, after the anti-Christian left found out about his faith in Christ, Chief Cochran was fired from his dream job.

“The growns asked us all the time: What do you want to be when you grow up?” Chief Cochran explained. “My answer was always the same. I told them that I wanted to be a firefighter.”

As one of the first African American firefighters in Louisiana, Chief Cochran faced terrible discrimination as he fought to change the department’s history of racism.

“At that time there was a designated bed for black firefighters, as well as designated forks, spoons, and plates so no one would have to share with the black firefighters.”

“I also faced a steady stream of racial slurs and negative attitudes because of the color of my skin,” said Chief Cochran.

“That gave me a conviction that should I ever be in a position of leadership I would never allow someone to have the same experience of discrimination as I did as a minority.”

And God would indeed lift Chief Cochran to a position of leadership where he would be instrumental in making the changes needed to reform an ugly past.

In 1999, he became the first African American Fire Chief of the Shreveport Fire Department, and then, in 2008, he was appointed Fire Chief for the city of Atlanta.

One year later, President Barack Obama appointed him to the position of U.S. Fire Administrator and he was unanimously confirmed by a bipartisan Congressional Committee.

In 2010, at the personal request of the Mayor of Atlanta, he returned to reassume his position as Fire Chief of the city.

By all accounts, Chief Kelvin Cochran is a hero. He not only fought to save countless lives from burning buildings, but he fought to end the evils of racism and discrimination.

But despite all that, Chief Cochran committed an unforgivable sin in the eyes of those who hate God and hate His Church.

Chief Cochran had the nerve to turn notes he had written leading a men’s Bible study at his church into a book designed to teach men how to live the Christian life.

One page in his 162-page book explained God’s plan for sex and marriage and that marriage was defined by God as the union of one man and one woman.

This sent the anti-Christian left into a frenzy and they were out for blood.

According to the Daily Signal, “in late 2014, retired Atlanta Fire Department Capt. Cindy Thompson contacted GA Voice, a Georgian LGBT group, to protest Cochran’s book and its mention of homosexuality.”

“Thompson then brought the book to the Mayor’s LGBT liaison, Robin Shahar. Soon afterward, LGBT activist groups began to rally for the Fire Chief to be fired.”

The story went viral as headlines on homosexual-themed websites reached a fever pitch of hysteria:

“Atlanta fire chief goes on anti-gay crusade in self-published book”

“LGBT group calls for immediate dismissal of Atlanta Fire Chief”

The Mayor of Atlanta, under pressure from gay activists, launched an official investigation on Chief Cochran for discrimination.

And even though the investigation found no evidence of any such discrimination, Chief Cochran was fired anyway.

But… that wasn’t the end of the story.

A religious freedom non-profit advocacy organization called Alliance Defending Freedom took up the Chief’s case and fought it all the way up to the federal court which just ruled in his favor and ordered the City of Atlanta to pay $1.2 million dollars in damages to Chief Cochran.

“The government can’t force its employees to get its permission before they engage in free speech. It also can’t fire them for exercising that First Amendment freedom, causing them to lose both their freedom and their livelihoods,” said Kevin Theriot, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom.

“We are very pleased that the city is compensating Chief Cochran as it should, and we hope this will serve as a deterrent to any government that would trample upon the constitutionally protected freedoms of its public servants,” Theriot added.

Chief Cochran said in a statement:

“No one should have to choose between keeping his job and speaking about his faith on his own time, but that’s the situation I faced as fire chief of the City of Atlanta.

“All my life, I dreamed of being a firefighter, and I had to overcome many instances of discrimination because of the color of my skin.

“Those challenges and my faith taught me the value of creating an inclusive, diverse, and tolerant environment in the workplace. Regardless of any characteristic or belief of my fellow firefighters, I was honored to serve alongside them.

“Every day of my 34-year career, I would have gladly laid down my life to protect anyone in Atlanta or in Shreveport [in Louisiana], where I served before that—no matter who they were or what they believed.

“But in serving the public as a firefighter, I did not forfeit my constitutional right to speak freely on my own time.”

“If we want to have freedom for ourselves, we have to extend it to others—even people with whom we disagree about important issues like marriage.”

____________________________

Europe's New "Munich": Iran

Iran's terror campaign is not directed only at the West's democratic ally in the Middle East, but also at Europe itself.

"The Iranian regime spends nearly a billion dollars a year just to support terrorism". — Nathan A. Sales , US State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism, November 13, 2018.

, US State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism, November 13, 2018. In 1938, the leaders of France and Britain signed the Munich Agreement with Hitler and Mussolini. British PM Neville Chamberlain hailed the agreement as bringing "peace for our time." The weak and blind European governments trusted the Nazi leadership, who were already planning not only the invasion of their neighbors, but also the Holocaust. Today's short-sighted effort by Europe to appease Tehran for profit is simply a replica of its 1938 surrender.

In November, just days after Iran's President Hassan Rouhani called Israel a "cancerous tumor in the region," and while various recent Iranian terror plots on European soil were under investigation, Iranian representatives met with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels to discuss nuclear cooperation in the framework of the unsigned, illegitimate "nuclear deal".

In the choice between greed and values, Europe is approaching an existential crossroads with Iran. Europe is both undermining its credibility and surrendering its principles.

For Western governments to defend the interests of businesses is normal. But to betray the Iranian people, who are repressed by their own regime; to undermine Israel's concerns about Iran's all too real threats of annihilation; to beg for an accord that fast-tracks Iran's nuclear weapons capability, and to boycott efforts by the US administration to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its actions -- these are not normal. They are lethal.

________________________________