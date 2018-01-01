Weather Forecast

Friday

Mostly Sunny today, but Some low clouds this morning around Lake Leman. Cloudy in the north Jura Arc and in Ajoie. Becoming cloudy all over this evening. Cold this morning. Max Temp this afternoon +2 on the plain. -6 up at 2000 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau, sometimes strong around Lake Leman. Weakening this afternoon.

Saturday

Cloudy with some snow along the Jura Arc, in the PreAlps, and in German speaking Switzerland. A few sunrays in Valais. Strong to gale force N winds over mountain ridges in the Alps. Cold. Max Temp. 2 C.

Similar weather on Sunday and Monday

Cloudy North of the Alps. Yet some light snow possible in the Jura Arc and along the PreAlps. Quite sunny in Valais. Max Temp 4 C.

Tuesday

Sunny ! But Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to near 700 meters. Weather probably deteriorating Tuesday evening. Max Temp 2 C.

Wednesday and Thursday

Very cloudy. Intermittent precipitation. Rain on the plain. The snow line near 600 meters. Down to the plain in Central Valais.

That’s RADIO 74 weather on Friday, January 4th.



RADIO 74 is approaching another important deadline. On January 12th, the 1st quarter DAB+ transmission fees are due. 16,500 CHF. It’s quite a challenge! None of this money has yet arrived from you our listeners.

There are three ways to donate in Switzerland.

1 - At our website, using a major credit card: www.radio74.org.

2 - By making an electronic transfer. You’ll find our IBAN numbers at our website by clicking on the tab “Financial Support”, then on the left, click on your country.

3 - By ringing up RADIO 74 and requesting a bulletin de versement, a pink slip for making cash donations from the Swiss post or a bank. 022 501 78 65



In France, donate on line at our website: www.radio74.org

Or mail a check to RADIO 74, BP 388, 74163 St. Julien-en-Genevois.

Ring RADIO 74 on 045 043 74 74



Your solidarity helps keep this exceptional radio service on your radio.