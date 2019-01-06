News About France

Protesters attack French ministry with forklift truck

A French government minister had to be evacuated on Saturday when protesters smashed through the main gate of the ministry in Paris using a forklift truck during the latest "yellow vest" street demonstrations.

Videos posted on social media show the forklift truck ramming through the gates of the ministry forcing government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux and his aides to be hurriedly evacuated to a safer place.

The incident at the ministry for relations with parliament on Rue de Grenelle in central Paris occurred on Saturday afternoon after violence flared in parts of Paris during the latest yellow vest protests.

The video shows an individual driving the fork-lift at speed towards the gates with another person stood on the back. A small crowd cheered as the gates were rammed open.

Reports said individuals then went inside the ministry to smash cars and windows. The truck was also used to target a number of banks on Rue de Grenelle in the 7th arrondissement of Paris.

After the incident Griveaux said: "I was at my apartment this afternoon when "yellow vests" smashed the the gate with a construction machine found in the street, they also broke some windows and the ministry's cars are unusable.

"We will not give in to the violence nor to those who call to overthrow the government," Griveaux added.

"It is the Republic that has been attacked, its institutions and the democratic form of government. I hope the internal CCTV cameras at the ministry will identify those responsible so they can be punished".

Women Yellow Vests give alternative image of protests after day after violence

Protesters wearing yellow vests shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration by the "Women's yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, January 6, 2019. Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Women Yellow Vests marched in Paris and other towns in France to show a different, more pacifist, side to the movement the day after ‘Act VIII’ marked by new violence.

Women's protest

Several hundred women gathered in Paris on Sunday. Some wore red Phrygian caps, many waved yellow balloons. They sang the Marseilleise national anthem on the steps of Opera Bastille and chanted their version of the familiar refrain “Macron tu es foutu, toutes les femmes sont dans la rue” (Macron you’re done for, women are in the street).

"By holding the first all-women march, we wanted to communicate other than through violence," Karen, a 42-year old nurse from Marseille, told AFP.

"The only thing the media relays is acts of violence and you forget about the fundamental problem."

Karen is one of the founders of the “Femmes gilets jaunes” (Women yellow vests) facebook page but says today’s protest is not feminist but “aimed at giving the movement an image that hasn't been seen before”.

Act VIII of the yellow vest protests on Saturday brought 50,000 people onto the streets according to Interior Ministry figures. Largely peaceful, violence did break out late afternoon between protestors and riot police.

There were particularly violent scenes on Leopold Sedar-Senghor bridge where a professional boxer beat back riot police.

Outside Paris

Toulouse in south-west France had also seen outbreaks of violence but to some 300 women yellow vests marched peacefully behind a large black banner which read "Précarisées, discriminées, révoltées, Femmes en première ligne" (insecure, discriminated, appalled, women on the front line). French media reported that police presence remained discrete.

In Caen, in north France, another city marked by violence on Saturday, around 100 women marched, some with children.

"The government wants to portray us as thugs," said one protestor, 28-year old riding teacher Chloé Tessier. "But today we’re mothers, grandmothers, girls, sisters of all citizens, and we want to say that our anger is legitimate.

“It’s during periods of social crisis that women’s rights are most endangered," she added.

In Montceau-les-Mines in the Burugundy region, a young woman held a pushchair with the inscription "I’m a girl and don’t want to have a child in this kind of world".

In Paris, 40 year old Sophie Tissier "single mum with two kids" used a megaphone to talk about living on income support (550.93 euros a month) for over two years. "It’s very difficult for us, as women, to get in the spotlight in society. But we’re more peaceful than men and we want to act in a non-violent way. Many of us are protesting, we're on the roundabouts, because we’re more affected by growing insecurity on the job market.”

What France plans to do to prevent migrants crossing to Britain by boat

The French government announced an "action plan" on Friday to counter the rising number of migrants crossing the English Channel by boat to get to the UK. The plan includes boosting security at beaches along the north coast.

The plan was launched by authorities in the country's two most northern departments of Nord and Pas-de-Calais, after growing alarm over the rising number of migrants taking to the dangerous sea in rafts or stolen boats.

France plans to boost surveillance and security at the ports of Boulogne-sur-Mer and Calais, by increasing police patrols and improving security systems, including at beaches and other coastal points along the north coast.

Managers of small harbors and fishing areas will also be asked to be more vigilant.

The plan aims to catch human traffickers. Suspects will face swifter justice.

Sea and air patrols by the French Navy, the Gendarmerie and the country's Border Patrol teams will all be increased.

These new measures will be in addition to a joint action plan announced on December 31 by the French and British governments, according to a statement from the French interior ministry.

In 2018, there were 71 attempts to cross the Channel by boat, compared to 12 in 2017.

Some 14 of those attempts were made in the first 10 months and 57 in the last two months of the year.

Out of these 71 attempts 31 failed and 40 succeeded. Out of the 504 migrants who attempted to reach the UK by boat last year, 276 successfully made it to the British coast, while 228 were intercepted by French authorities and returned to France, the ministry said.

Data from the UN's refugee agency showed that 55,756 people crossed the Mediterranean to Spain in 2018.

It added that the vast majority of those attempting to make the crossing were Iranian migrants and blamed the rise in the number of boat crossings on the increased security at ferry ports and the Eurotunnel rail terminal.

The ministry said many of the attempted crossings were made in makeshift rafts, which put the lives of the migrants in grave danger.

French cardinal to go on trial over child abuse cover-up

The highest-profile Catholic cleric to be caught up in a pedophile scandal in France is to go on trial on Monday charged with failing to report a priest who abused boy scouts in the 1980s and 90s.

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, the archbishop of Lyon, is to stand trial along with five others from his diocese over allegations that they helped cover up abuse in one of the parishes in the area.

The 68-year-old, an arch-conservative, is one of the most prominent Catholic figures in France who faces up to three years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros if convicted of failing to report the abuse.

He denies the allegations.

France's Catholic Church has been roiled in recent years by allegations against predator priests which have come to light in the wake of a global move by victims to come forward with evidence.

Clerics have been denounced in countries as far afield as Australia, Brazil, Chile, Ireland, and the United States.

'Abused as a child'

The scandal in Lyon first came to light in 2015 when a former scout went public with allegations that a local priest, Bernard Preynat, had abused him as a child 25 years ago.

The scout, Francois Devaux, who has since formed a victims' group, also filed a complaint against Barbarin, the priest's superior, alleging that he had known about the abuse but had covered it up.

After six months of investigation and 10 hours of interviews with Barbarin, investigators dropped the case in 2016 after concluding that the allegations against him were either too old or impossible to prove.

But a group of victims succeeded in having the probe reopened which led to Barbarin and the others, including the archbishop of Auch and the bishop of Nevers in France, being ordered to stand trial.

"We hope this time to have a ruling that will be clear and obvious for everyone," Devaux said before the start of the trial.

His victims' group, La Parole Liberee (Freed Speech), began with a handful of people, but soon received calls and testimony from up to 85 people claiming to have been victims of Preynat in Lyon.

The priest was prevented from leading scout groups after he was first denounced in 1991, but was later allowed to teach children and held positions of authority in parishes until the scandal surfaced in 2015.

The head of the Vatican's powerful Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, (also known as The Jesuits) Spanish Archbishop Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer, has also been accused of complicity in the alleged cover-up in Lyon.

France introduces extra tax on digital giants

Connexion

France is to impose an extra tax on digital, the GAFA giants… Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon… from this year, in part to finance the social measures announced in response to the gilets jaunes protests.

France has decided to break ranks with European partners and unilaterally begin taxing the “GAFAs”.

The government expects to rack in €500 million per year through this new funding stream. Taxes will also apply to “advertising revenues, platforms and the resale of personal data", Mr Le Maire said.

Giant digital corporations have been found to be paying an average of just 9% in tax in Europe, despite normal businesses being taxed at an average of 23%.

Spain and the UK have also announced their own version of the GAFA tax, while Italy has stated plans to do so should European negotiations drag on.

Worldwide, other countries have begun to impose significant taxes on the digital giants, most notably India and Singapore.

The important changes for drivers in France in 2019

Drivers in France, be advised of government imposed changes in 2019.

French president Emanuel Macron did postpone increasing taxes on petrol and diesel this year trying to calm protests by the "yellow vests". And the government says it won’t further reduce speed limits as it did in 2018.



Here’s a partial list of the changes…

Cost of breaking down on a motorway to rise

If you break down or have an accident on the motorway in France the price of road assistance and towing of your car will be at least €126.93, even more if the intervention lasts longer than 30 minutes, or if the car has to be towed to a garage over 5km away.

The cost also goes up by 50 percent if the breakdown occurs between 6pm and 8am, on weekends or on public holidays.

New all-seeing 'turret' cameras

Smart cameras, called "turret" cameras or radars tourelles in French are coming… 6,000 of them, giving a nice little boost to the government's coffers.

The new "turrets" can also detect driving offences, such as not wearing a seat belt or using their mobile phone at the wheel, with a range of around 100 meters.

Around 60 of these new cameras are planned for each department across France by 2020.

Car insurance to rise slightly

Car insurance could rise from 1 to 2 percent in 2019. The price hike is blamed on increasing cost of repairing damaged cars.

Motorway tolls to rise steeply

The price of motorway tolls, known as péages in French, have risen, they say to cover the losses due to vandalism during yellow vest protests.

Tolls are set to go up 1.9%, though the government is hesitating implementation, fearful of sparking yet more protests.

Extra driving lesson for new drivers

French authorities are introducing a system whereby those who have recently passed their tests can opt for a one day complementary lesson, reducing their probation period by a year.

Car tests

Unless the move is completely abandoned, from July 1st drivers of diesel vehicles will be forced to undergo much stricter testing each two years. The contrôle technique will take longer and cost more. Many cars will probably not pass the test, leaving the owner without transportation.

Incentives for exchanging cars to increase

From January the financial incentives given to car owners who exchange their old polluting vehicles for new greener ones will double for those on modest incomes.

The grant or prime as it is called in French will rise from €2,000 to €4,000 for the 20 percent of households on the lowest incomes and for those drivers on low incomes who have to drive more than 60km a day to get to and from work.

The prime rises to €5,000 for those who buy 100 percent electric or hybrid vehicles.

Few lower wage earners are expected to make good on the government’s offer. They usually can only afford used cars.

Penalties for higher polluting cars to rise

To help finance the grants that will be paid to drivers who change their old cars for greener models, the French government is to increase the financial penalties on older, higher polluting cars.

The surcharge on cars emitting over 117 grams of CO2 per km will be extra €50 a year.

Green push in Paris

Vehicles posted with Crit'Air 4 stickers will no longer be able to enter Paris on weekdays from July 1st 2019 in an effort to reduce pollution in the French capital. No diesel vehicle older than 13-years-old will be allowed in the city.

800,000 vehicles are being impacted by the ban in the greater Paris region of Île-de-France, according to a report in BFMTV.

Hardest hit is the city of Seine-Saint-Denis to the north of Paris with an estimated 128,015 of Crit'Air 4 labelled vehicles.

Pick-up trucks

Pick-up trucks, which have been exempt from environmental fines, despite their tendency to pollute more, will no longer be exempt.

And finally ... uninsured drivers

French police now have access to files to determine if a vehicle is uninsured.

Motorists driving without insurance face fines of up to €3,750, with additional penalties… cancellation of a driving license and confiscation of the vehicle.

French mayor returns Christmas rubbish to owners

Connexion

A mayor in Brittany has become the latest official to send an illegally-dumped pile of rubbish back to its owner.

Arnaud Lécuyer, mayor of Saint-Pôtan in Côtes-d'Armor, became irritated at a pile of rubbish dumped anonymously in the town centre, and decided to investigate the perpetrator.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Lécuyer said that a local address was visible among the pile of boxes, gift wrapping, food leftovers and other household waste, prompting the mayor to return the rubbish to its rightful owners.

In a letter accompanying the return, Mr Lécuyer included a photo of the waste, and wrote: “Over this holiday season, I suppose that these boxes, wrapping paper and leftover food fell off Father Christmas’ sleigh when he was leaving your house.

"To help repair his error, I thought it would be useful to bring them back to you."

The mayor also advised the residents of the opening hours of the local dump, and called on them to display better “civic duty”.

Speaking to local newspaper Ouest-France, Mr Lécuyer remarked: “I still haven’t heard back from the person concerned. I imagine they must have been a little embarrassed. This behavior must stop.”

Mr Lécuyer is not the only Breton mayor to take such direct action against illegal rubbish dumpers in recent months.

In September 2018, Denis Rapinel, mayor of Ille-et-Vilaine, returned a huge pile of household waste - including cardboard boxes, an old office chair, some non-bio-degradable plastic bags, and what appeared to be a broken microwave oven, to a local resident after finding it dumped in the countryside.

Illegal dumping in nature is a growing problem all over France, prompting the government to launch a range of measures to tackle the estimated 80,000 tons of waste that is dumped in the countryside every year.

That’s News About France on Monday, January 7th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

