Weather Forecast

Monday

Partly Sunny and dry today. Max Temps +4 C. -5 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate N winds in the mountains. Light Bise on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Cloudy with intermittent precipitation. The snow line lowering from 800 to 400 meters during the day. Max Temp 2 C.

Wednesday

Cloudy. Intermittent snow. Max Temp. 2 C.

Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Often cloudy along the Jura and PreAlps with some snow. Cold. Max Temp 0 C.

Friday

Partly Sunny. Slight chance of some snow in the PreAlps. High of 1 C.

At the weekendâ€¦

Probably cloudy with snow, down to 700 meters Saturday. Down to the plain on Sunday.

Thatâ€™s RADIO 74 weather on Monday, January 7th. Welcome home to listeners whoâ€™ve been away on holiday. Happy New Year to you and everyone!

Another important deadline is breathing down on us this week. First quarter Swiss DAB+ transmission fees are due on January 12th. 16,500 CHf Literally none of these funds have arrived yet from you our listeners. As always if we donâ€™t pay on time, our contract to broadcast in Switzerland can be cancelled.

You can make your donation on line at our website www.radio74.org



Or ring up RADIO 74 and request a BV, a bulletin de versement, for making cash donations from the Swiss Post or at a bank. 022 501 78 65.

In France ring RADIO 74 on 045 043 74 74.