Weather Forecast

Monday

Partly Sunny and dry today. Max Temps +4 C. -5 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate N winds in the mountains. Light Bise on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Cloudy with intermittent precipitation. The snow line lowering from 800 to 400 meters during the day. Max Temp 2 C.

Wednesday

Cloudy. Intermittent snow. Max Temp. 2 C.

Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Often cloudy along the Jura and PreAlps with some snow. Cold. Max Temp 0 C.

Friday

Partly Sunny. Slight chance of some snow in the PreAlps. High of 1 C.

At the weekend…

Probably cloudy with snow, down to 700 meters Saturday. Down to the plain on Sunday.

That’s RADIO 74 weather on Monday, January 7th. Welcome home to listeners who’ve been away on holiday. Happy New Year to you and everyone!

