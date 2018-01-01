SOS - Swiss DAB+ Fees Due Jan 12th

EnglishFranÃ§ais
RADIO 74 is listener supported.  This means that listeners like you regularly send donations to keep the bills paid.

The budget for 2019 is again near 250,000 CHF.  The urgent immediate need is to pay our quarterly DAB+ transmission fees for 16,500 CHF.  The first quarter 2019 bill comes due on January 12th.  With your help, and many other listeners, we'll be able to make this payment on time.

You can donate here on the RADIO 74 website using a major credit or bank card.  For small to medium amounts, click on the yellow-brown "DONATE" button at the left of your screen.

Donations of any amount are welcome.  Near the top of your screen, just above "The Answer", click on Financial Support.  At the left of the next page, choose your country.  Click on it.  There you'll find simple instructions for donating on line, or at your bank or post office.

Ring RADIO 74 to request BVs (bulletins de versements) the pink slips used in Switzerland for making cash donations at the Post or a bank.
022 501 78 65.  In France ring us on 045 043 74 74.

The RADIO 74 team count on your solidarity.  God bless! 
And Happy New Year!

 
