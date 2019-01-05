News About France

Charlie Hebdo: four years on

By RFI Issued on 07-01-2019 Modified 07-01-2019 to 13:09

Front of Charlie Hebdo edition of 5 January 2019, " Charlie Hebdo

On 7 January 2015, two gunmen burst into the offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, killing twelve people. Today, the effects of the attack are still felt and accomplices of the perpetrators are still at large.

The two Islamist gunmen killed chief editor and cartoonist Charb, along with staffers Cabu, Honoré, Tignous and Wolinski, Bernard Maris, Elsa Cayat and Mustapha Ourrad, along with guest Michel Renaud and maintenance worker Frédéric Boisseau. Two police officers, Franck Brinsolaro and Ahmed Merabet, were also killed and eleven wounded – four seriously.

Then President François Hollande called the assault a "terrorist attack of the most extreme barbarity".

The gunmen, Saïd and Chérif Kouachi, were French Muslim brothers of Algerian descent. They were shot and killed by police after a two-day manhunt, but many still wonder what impact the attack is having today.

Time to move on?

Charlie Hebdo says many people have grown tired of the story. "Four years on, many people are already weary of it," says an editorial in the satirical weekly published on Saturday.

"Haven't you finished with that tale?" – one of questions sometimes put to Charlie Hebdo staff, according to cartoonist Riss (Laurent Sourisseau), one of the journalists who survived the attack. Or, "Perhaps you should move on!"

Riss also reports comments on social media, saying, "I thought he'd been killed," referring to one of the current team.

The editorial says behind this "apparent "indifference" is a trend, that shows populism and religion "returning to political life". It says the principles of enlightenment, the age of reason, are under attack.

The front of the 5 January 2019 issue features a Catholic priest and an imam blowing out a candle, and the text "the return of anti-enlightenment."

Critics say that freedom of speech has come increasingly under attack since the Charlie Hebdo murders.

Some point out that after the "Je suis Charlie" protests – the slogan used to show solidarity with victims and support for press freedom – faded away, some even blamed the magazine for the attacks.

Glenn Greenwald, of The Intercept, the magazine that helped NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden to publish his revelations about global snooping of the US intelligence agency, pointed out just months after the attack, in April 2015, that 204 PEN writers had objected in a signed letter against bestowing Charlie Hebdo with an award.

The letter said, "There is a critical difference between staunchly supporting expression that violates the acceptable, and enthusiastically rewarding such expression." It expressed concern that "by bestowing the Toni and James C. Goodale Freedom of Expression Courage Award on Charlie Hebdo, PEN is not simply conveying support for freedom of expression, but also valorizing selectively offensive material: material that intensifies the anti-Islamic, anti-Maghreb, anti-Arab sentiments already prevalent in the Western world."

Accomplice arrested after four years

In late December 2018, an accomplice of the Kouachi brothers was arrested.

Peter Cherif, age 36, was close to the brothers, and suspected of being one of the masterminds of the 2015 attack.

French authorities had been seeking him since he disappeared in 2011 on the final day of his trial in Paris for fighting in Iraq alongside Al-Qaeda in 2004.

Cherif, who was sentenced to five years in prison in the trial, was arrested on 16 December in Djibouti after arriving from Yemen carrying fake ID.

He appeared before a French judge on 27 December and was charged with "terrorist conspiracy" before being returned to prison to serve a five-year sentence from his original trial.

Prosecutors have said he is not currently being held in connection with the Charlie Hebdo attack.

In 2017, investigators opened a new line of inquiry into his activities in Yemen where he joined the senior ranks of the local branch of Al-Qaeda known as AQAP, according to a source close to the case.

His wife, “Soulef A”, who was arrested alongside Cherif and their two children in Djibouti, has been charged with "criminal association with terrorists" and "financing a terrorist enterprise", and held pending a hearing on 7 January, according to France 24.

Just a week after Cherif's arrest, judicial sources told AFP that French prosecutors were calling for 14 people to be tried in connection with Charlie Hebdo murders.

It will be up to anti-terrorist judges to decide whether all 14 are tried.

Those likely to face trial are accused of "complicity" in assisting the attackers, including providing them with weapons.

__________________________

French Cardinal’s trial highlights Church response to child abuse

By RFI with Mike Woods Issued on 07-01-2019 Modified 07-01-2019 to 18:03

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, archbishop of Lyon, went on trial on 7 January 2018 on charges of failing to report a priest's sexual abuse of children.Reuters/Emmanuel Foudrot/File Photo

A French Cardinal and five others have gone on trial in one of the most high-profile child abuse cover-ups to hit the country since an international push to denounce predator priests and a system accused of protecting them.

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, age 68, is one of six Church officials accused of failing to report Bernard Preynat, a priest accused of abusing children around the French city of Lyon between 1986 and 1991.

Preynat was denounced within the Church and prevented from leading scout groups in 1991 but was later allowed to teach children and held positions of authority until the scandal became public in 2015.

Preynat has acknowledged abusing boys and is set to go on trial this year.

Barbarin admitted in 2016 to having known about the allegations for nearly a decade, and his trial is expected to hinge upon whether he should have reported the priest to police.

He denies allegations of wrongdoing and faces up to three years in prison and a 45,000 euro fine if found guilty.

Two other French Catholic officials have been convicted of failing to report child abuse in the past, but Barbarin is the highest-profile official implicated in a cover-up.

“It’s very rare that cardinals or bishops are prosecuted for covering up child abuse, and that’s the most effective action that civil authorities can take to change the system,” says Miguel Hurtado of the international victims’ rights group The Ending Clergy Abuse Global Justice Project.

“The biggest precedent [French judges] can set is to say that nobody is above the law, no matter how powerful you are; that you may be a cardinal, but if you cover up abuse, you go to jail.”

Accusations beyond Barbarin

The case involving Barbarin comes amid a global move of victims denouncing both predator priests and the officials accused of protecting them.

As the trial opened, Pope Francis renewed a promise to rid the Church of abuse, following clerics being denounced as far afield as Australia, Brazil, Chile, Ireland and the United States.

“The abuse of minors is one of the vilest and most heinous crimes conceivable,” Francis said in an annual address to ambassadors to the Vatican.

But if Barbarin is one of the highest-ranking Church officials to be brought to trial, the accusations in this case go even higher.

“Cardinal Barbarin has made it clear that he was just following orders, that he was doing what the Vatican told him to do,” says Hurtado, referring to Spanish Archbishop Luis Ladaria Ferrer, the head of the Vatican’s powerful Congregations for the Doctrine of the Faith (formerly called The Jesuits).

The third most powerful figure in the Vatican, Ladaria advised Barbarin to handle the accusations against Preynat by taking the “necessary disciplinary measures while avoiding public scandal”.

Ladaria was named in the case but will not appear in court because the Vatican invoked his diplomatic immunity, a gesture that Hurtado says speaks for itself when it comes to the Church’s willingness to address the issue in a serious way.

“The problem is not a few rotten apples, because the whole system is corrupt,” he says.

“There are systems and structures in place that allow these kinds of cases to be covered up, not reported to the police. So this is not only a problem of Cardinal Barbarin. It’s also a problem with how the Catholic Church operates.”

_________________________

Gilets jaunes: Philippe plans show of force to combat criminals

RFI By Paul Myers Issued on 07-01-2019 Modified 07-01-2019 to 21:51

French prime minister Edouard Philippe spoke for 10 minutes on TF1 about the government's response to the violence during gilets jaunes protests. AFP/Eric Feferberg / POOL / AF

French prime minister Edouard Philippe on Monday vowed to bring in laws to crackdown on the violent elements infiltrating the gilets jaunes - yellow vests - protests that have crippled cities and businesses in France for two months.

Philippe told TF1's 20 heures that around 80,000 police and gendarmes will be on duty for the ninth round of demonstrations expected on 12 January throughout the country.

The flood of officers, said Philippe, would combat criminals who have been hiding in the crowds before breaking away to smash up shops and loot.

"The freedom to demonstrate in France must be kept and we need to come down on those who don't want to obey this right," Philippe told the program.

He said the government would discuss proposals to bring in a law restricting unauthorized protests and forcing those convicted of vandalism to pay for the damage they have caused.

Citing a system used to stop notorious football hooligans from entering grounds, the prime minister also announced plans to prevent known troublemakers from taking part in demonstrations. "That measure worked well," he said, referring to the stadium ban.

More than 5,500 people have been held in police custody and 1,000 sentences passed since the first demonstrations on 17 November 2018.

"Those who want to undermine the institutions of the state will not have the final word," said Philippe.

"Those who want to come along to destroy and loot are changing their methods and we will do the same," he added. "The security forces will be there to pick them out and bring them to justice."

_____________________________

Former boxer arrested for assault during Yellow Vest protest

By RFI Issued on 07-01-2019 Modified 07-01-2019 to 18:18

Christophe Dettinger was arrested following an alleged assault on a police officer during a gilets jaunes demonstration.AFP

French police have arrested a former professional boxer who was seen in Paris punching officers during the eighth weekend of Yellow Vest protests.

In images filmed on 5 January, a man in a black duffel coat can be seen squaring up to police officers before knocking one down in a flurry of punches and then kicking him on the ground.

One of the officers is then beaten by other protesters wearing yellow vests before being rescued by fellow riot police in protective equipment and helmets.

The man, identified by French media as 37-year-old Christophe Dettinger, is a former heavyweight fighter who was known in the ring as "The Gypsy From Massy".

He could face up to three years in jail and a 45,000 euro fine if convicted of assaulting a police officer.

Interior minister, Christophe Castaner, said Dettinger had handed himself into police in Paris on Monday. "He was immediately arrested and will be held accountable for his acts by the justice system," Castaner added.

Dettinger posted a video on social media on Sunday in which he said he had supported the Yellow Vests since the beginning and denounced repression from the French police.

"I was tear gassed with my friend, my wife. Anger rose up in me and, yes, I reacted badly. I defended myself," he said.

Around 50,000 gilets jaunes protesters took to the streets for the eighth consecutive weekend on 5 January in cities around France to denounce the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

In some of the worst violence, several men in Paris drove a forklift truck through the doors to the ministry building of government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux.

While the number of demonstrators has dwindled from the 282,000 high of the first rallies on 17 November, the determination of a smaller but increasingly radical core of protesters has forced the government to rethink its economic and security policies.

The prime minister, Edouard Philippe, is expected to announce tough measures to tackle the violence in an interview on TF1 on Monday night.

__________________________

British man killed in accident at French Alps ski resort

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 7 January 2019





A British holidaymaker was knocked over and killed at the French Alps ski resort of Morzine on Monday morning.

The 32-year-old British man, who was on holiday at the ski resort, was knocked over and killed by a car at around 4am on Monday morning, according to the local Dauphine Libere news site.

The fatal accident occurred on the D 228 road known as the Route de Bois-Venants.

Reports say the driver of the car was returning home to Thonon-les-Bains and did not see the pedestrian who was walking by the side of the road.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene but were unable to save the victim.

Morzine is a popular ski resort in the Hautes Savoie area of the French Alps and is a particular favorite among Britons who head to the region every winter.

The town and its surrounding area is also home to hundreds of Britons who live in the region all year round.

_______________________________

Festive santons now have their own gilets jaunes

Connexion

For several weeks, gilets jaunes protesters have been regular sights at roundabouts across the country - and they have inspired a new-generation character in a traditional festive industry.

'Santons' are traditional handmade clay figures using traditional methods handed down through the generations that grace Nativity scenes across Provence in particular. Now, one company has taken inspiration from the 21st century protesters and created a gilets jaunes santon - which has quickly become an international best-seller.

A spokesman for Marseille-based Santons Magali said that orders for the €15 figure, which carries a blank sign on which to write personal messages, were coming in from all corners of France and overseas for the made-to-order figurine.



Could this be called the “Silly Gilet”?

_________________________

The fruit and veg to eat to stay healthy this January

Connexion

Avocado, beetroot, carrot, cauliflower, clementine, and sweet potato: just some of the seasonal produce that the French agricultural ministry says the public should be eating this January 2019.

The ministry regularly publishes a guide for the public on seasonal and recommended fruits and vegetables, in a bid to improve public health and help the environment.

Despite the cold of January, current recommendations include:

Vegetables

Avocados, beetroot, cardamom, carrots, celery, cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, squash, turnips, onions, sweet potatoes, leeks, potatoes, pumpkin, Jerusalem artichokes, endives, and lamb's lettuce.

Fruit

Lemons, starfruit, clementines, kiwis, coconuts, pears, apples and oranges.

Eating seasonally is known to help improve the biodiversity of the countryside, and protect nature; as well as helping consumers to cut down on their carbon footprint, by reducing the number of transport and air miles travelled by their food.

The recommendations come soon after reports that eating organic (bio) food may help to reduce the chance of contracting cancer; and news that reducing your meat intake can help improve health.

On January 3, 500 high-profile figures - including actors, entertainers, directors, professors, writers, artists, and scientific researchers - signed an open letter as part of a nationwide campaign to encourage the public to cut out both meat and fish from their diets, for at least one day a week.

__________________________

That’s News About France on Tuesday, January 8th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

__________________________

Extended News...

Record Numbers of Americans Want to Leave the U.S.

Gallup Pole by Julie Ray and Neli Esipova

https://news.gallup.com/poll/245789/record-numbers-americans-leave.aspx

Story Highlights

40% of women younger than 30 would like to leave the U.S.

22% who disapprove of Trump would like to move vs. 7% who approve

Canada is top desired destination for would-be migrant Americans

____________________________

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- While Donald Trump has spent much of his presidency focused on the number of people who want to get into the U.S., since he took office, record numbers of Americans have wanted to get out.

Though relatively average by global standards, the 16% of Americans overall who said in 2017 and again in 2018 that they would like to permanently move to another country -- if they could -- is higher than the average levels during either the George W. Bush (11%) or Barack Obama administration (10%).

While Gallup's World Poll does not ask people about their political leanings, most of the recent surge in Americans' desire to migrate has come among groups that typically lean Democratic and that have disapproved of Trump's job performance so far in his presidency: women, young Americans and people in lower-income groups.

During the first two years of the Trump administration, a record-high one in five U.S. women (20%) said they would like to move to another country permanently if they could. This is twice the average for women during the Obama (10%) or Bush years (11%) and almost twice the level among men (13%) under Trump. Before the Trump years, there was no difference between men's and women's desires to move.

The 30% of Americans younger than 30 who would like to move also represents a new high -- and it is also the group in which the gender gap is the largest. Forty percent of women younger than 30 said they would like to move, compared with 20% of men in this age group. These gender gaps narrow with age and eventually disappear after age 50.

Desire to migrate among the poorest 20% of Americans during Trump's first two years is also at record levels. It is more than twice as high as the average during Obama's two terms. So far under Trump, three in 10 Americans (30%) in the poorest 20% say they would like to migrate if they could, compared with an average of 13% under Obama.

But more than anything else, Trump himself may be the primary motivator. Regression analysis shows that regardless of differences by gender, age or income -- if Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, they are more likely to want to leave the U.S. Overall, 22% of Americans who disapproved of Trump's job performance during his first two years said they would like to move, compared with 7% who approved.

Destination Canada?

Before and after Trump's election, many Americans -- particularly Democrats -- threatened to move to Canada (as Republicans did after Obama was elected). Canada always has been one of the top desired destinations for Americans, but that desire has only increased since Trump's election. In 2018, more than one in four Americans (26%) who would like to move named Canada as the place they would like to go, up from 12% in 2016.

It's important to note that people's desire to migrate is typically much higher than their intention to do so -- as such, it is unlikely that Americans will be flocking to the Canadian border. In fact, since Trump's election, Canadian statistics show only a modest uptick in the number of Americans who have moved to Canada.

Bottom Line

After years of remaining flat, the number of Americans -- particularly young women -- who desire to leave the U.S. permanently is on the rise. This increase is concerning, but none of this suggests that the U.S. is going to suddenly see a mass migration in which it could lose as many as 40% of its young women.

However, the "Trump effect" on Americans' desire to migrate is a new manifestation of the increasing political polarization in the U.S. Before Trump took office, Americans' approval or disapproval of the president was not a push factor in their desire to migrate.

Dato Tsabutashvili contributed to this analysis.

For complete methodology and specific survey dates, please review Gallup's Country Data Set details.

Learn more about how the Gallup World Poll works.

___________________________

Trump heads to TV, border as fed workers face paycheck sting

By MATTHEW DALY, CATHERINE LUCEY and JILL COLVINtoday

AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — With no breakthrough in sight, President Donald Trump will argue his case to the nation Tuesday night (at 9pm ET) that a “crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border requires the long and invulnerable wall he’s demanding before ending to sign any budget law and end the partial government shutdown. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers face missed paychecks Friday as the shutdown drags through a third week.

Trump’s Oval Office speech — his first as president — will be followed by his visit Thursday to the southern border to highlight his demand for a barrier. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that he will use the visit to “meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis.”

The administration is also at least talking about the idea of declaring a national emergency to allow Trump to move forward on the wall without Congress approving the $5.6 billion he wants. Vice President Mike Pence said the White House counsel’s office is looking at the idea. Such a move would certainly draw legal challenges, and Trump — who told lawmakers he would be willing to keep the government closed for months or even years — has said he would like to continue negotiations for now.

Trump’s prime-time address will be carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox Broadcasting, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, MSNBC and NBC.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer called on the networks to give Democrats time after Trumps speech to respond.

Left-wing networks (most of them are) can be expected to grant equal time or even more than equal time to Pelosi and Schumer. That’s what they would normally do. Likely even FOX channels will give time to the Democrats in keeping with their “fair and balanced” policy.

_______________________________

More Bad Jokes: Chemistry Edition

Two atoms meet on the street. One says to the other, “How are you?”

The other says, “Terrible. I’ve lost an electron.”

“Are you sure?”

“Yes. I’m positive.”

--Submitted by Joseph Bookmyer

Q. Why should you never trust an atom?

A. They make up everything.

A neutron walks into a bar. He asks the bartender, "How much for a beer?"

The bartender offers him a warm smile and says, "For you, no charge."

"Remember, if you're not part of the solution, you're part of the precipitate!"

Q. What happened to the man who was stopped for having sodium chloride and a 9-volt in his car?

A. He was booked for a salt and battery.