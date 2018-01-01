Weather Forecast

Tuesday

Skies covered with intermittent precipitation today, more frequent along the Jura Arc and the PreAlps. Snow down to the plain, then the snow line rising to near 800 meters before lowering to the plain again during this afternoon. Max Temps +5 on the plain, +2 in Valais, -5 at 2000 meters. Winds moderate to strong NW in the mountains, gale force over ridges. On the Plateau, moderate SW winds especially around Trois-Lacs and in Ajoie.

Wednesday

Generally cloudy with intermittent snow, only light snow on the Plateau, but heavier snow in the mountains, especially along the PreAlps. Max Temp 2 C. Tempestuous N winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Cloudy North of the Alps with snow showers, mainly along the Jura and PreAlps. Sunnier around Lake Leman. Quite sunny in Valais. Moderate Bise winds accentuating the sensation of cold. Max Temp 0 C.

Friday

Often cloudy. Some light snow during the day, especially along the Jura and the PreAlps. Max Temp 0 C.

Saturday

Low Clouds North of the Alps up to near 2000 meters. Partly Sunny above, quite sunny in Valais. Clouds arriving during the afternoon. Some precipitation Saturday evening. The snow line rising from 700 to near 1000 meters North of the Alps. Max Temp 3 C.

Sunday

Weather improving during the day.

Monday

Variable weather. Clouds and rain at times. The snow line above 700 to 1000 meters.

That's RADIO 74 weather on Tuesday, January 8th.



SOS! RADIO 74 has to raise 16,500 CHF this week to pay the 1st quarter Swiss DAB+ transmission fees. The deadline is January 12th. Little of this money has arrived yet from you our listeners. Thank you for your priority attention to this.

Remember that the RADIO 74 contract to broadcast in Switzerland is predicated on paying these quarterly fees on time. If we fail, our contract to broadcast can be cancelled.

