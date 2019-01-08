News About France

Crowdfunding site cuts off cash for 'Yellow Vest boxer'

By RFI Issued on 08-01-2019

The crowdfunding website Leetchi has shut down a campaign for a former professional boxer filmed punching police officers during Yellow Vest protests in Paris, after French officials slammed the fundraising drive as encouraging violence against police.

On Tuesday, 8,052 people had pledged more than 117,000 euros on the Leetchi website for Christophe Dettinger, known as "The Gypsy From Massy" during his days in the ring, before the collection was declared “finished”.

Leetchi initially defended its hosting of the fundraising, saying that as a platform it was required to remain neutral. But on Tuesday morning, it announced that it had closed the fund.

"Christophe and his family are sincerely touched by your generosity ... and as he says, 'the fight continues!'" it reads on the site.

Leetchi did not reveal how much was raised in total, but said it would ensure the funds will be used only to pay for legal costs and that any money left over would be returned to donors.

Dettinger, age 37, turned himself in to police Monday after videos emerged of him landing punch after punch on shield-carrying officers during the latest Yellow Vest demonstrations in Paris on Saturday. He was still in custody on Tuesday.

In a video posted on YouTube on Sunday, he described himself as an ordinary citizen acting out of anger against what he called the repressive tactics of the police.

"I am a Yellow Vest. I have the anger of the people in me," said the 2007 and 2008 champion in the French junior heavyweight division.

But government officials denounced the fundraising drive, with many calling for it to be shut down or for the pledged funds to be seized.

"Is it normal to want to support this man seen hitting an officer on the ground, boxing an officer?" transport minister Elisabeth Roland asked Franceinfo radio.

"Apparently, hitting a police officer pays off," tweeted digital minister Mounir Mahjoubi. "Everyone must assume their responsibilities: this kitty is shameful," he added.

The SCSI-CFDT police union said the funds should be seized to compensate the two officers injured in Saturday's attack. They are off duty while they recover from their injuries.

Many Yellow Vest demonstrators point to a video showing a police captain beating protesters in the southern city of Toulon at the weekend – and their heavy use of teargas and rubber bullets – to support their claim that the violence runs both ways.

Eye on France: Carlos Ghosn to stay behind bars

RFI By Michael Fitzpatrick Modified 08-01-2019

Carlos Ghosn, the imprisoned former boss of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi motor empire, is back on the French front pages. It looks as if he won't be getting out of jail any time soon.

Ghosn was basically giving a Japanese judge a piece of his mind on the accusations which have kept the French-Brazillian-Lebanese businessman behind bars since November 19th, suspected of various forms of financial misdoing.

Noticeably thinner than when he was arrested, Ghosn appeared Monday at his own request, with a view to hearing from the judge why he has been kept in jail for so long, without any charge.

Why am I in jail?

The Japanese justice system allows for this sort of court session, where the suspect demands to be told just why he’s being held for questioning. The right to such a hearing is practically never invoked.

Ghosn told the judge yesterday that he had spent twenty years of his life forging the alliance between Renault and Nissan, a company which he brought back from the brink of collapse and which he says he loves. He said he was innocent and had always acted with integrity, never having faced any accusation of misbehavior in a business career spanning several decades.

The judge listened patiently but was not impressed.

He decided that the continued imprisonment of Carlos Ghosn was justified because there was a risk that the suspect might flee while on bail, or destroy crucial evidence.

Bail is normally granted under Japanese criminal law only when the accused admits his guilt. Then he’s let out to await trial, knowing that the vast majority of cases which come before Japanese courts result in a guilty verdict. If the cases against the Frenchman eventually come to trial, Charlos Ghosn’s lawyer reckons it could take another six months to organize.

Nissan keep up the pressure

Nissan repeated earlier claims that the company’s internal investigation had turned up “substantial and convincing proof” of Ghosn’s guilt.

Of course, there are suspicions that this case was leaked to the Japanese police by Nissan managers who were opposed to Ghosn’s plans to strengthen the ties between Renault and the Japanese company.

If that is ever proved, it may come to be seen as a classic case of shooting yourself in the foot, since Nissan is now itself facing investigation for its part in publishing the accounts in which the boss’s salary was under-declared.

The story so far...

The Renault boss is currently being investigated on three separate counts: there are two sets of suspicions that he allowed Nissan’s annual accounts as presented to the Tokyo Stock Exchange to underestimate his annual income. The alleged “error” there comes to something like 70 million euros.

And then there’s the suspicious use of Nissan funds to cover Ghosn’s personal investment losses following the 2008 global crash. That’s reckoned at 15 million euros. In each case, Ghosn claims to have acted with the full approval of Nissan company directors. And he says the stock guarantee deal was a temporary thing, which didn’t cost Nissan a rin, which is one thousandth part of a yen.

Le Monde says there’s been a clear decision by the Ghosn family to launch a media offensive, with his daughters recently giving an interview to the New York Times, and his son speaking to the French tabloid Journal du dimanche last weekend.

Le Monde also says the Japanese prosecutor doesn’t appear to like the heat. Ghosn was subject to a questioning session by the prosecutor on New Year’s, a day when the police traditionally give their victims, and themselves, a break.

The leftist Libération newspaper says the story throws a harsh light on the Japanese justice system. Suspects can be kept in jail for weeks, months even, without charge. The prosecutors work to force their victims to admit their guilt. Practically no one who is arrested on suspicion emerges from the system without ultimately being found guilty. The left-wing paper says such a legal set-up is hardly a symptom of a healthy society.

The French businessman could finally be charged on Friday, when his current incarceration for investigation comes to an end…. unless the prosecutor decides to present new charges, which could see Carlos Ghosn kept behind bars for a further 22 days of questioning.

In the meantime, Carlos Ghosn will have to make do with the standard prison fare of three bowls of rice per day. No wonder he’s looking thinner than at the time of his arrest!

'Sweep your own door': French minister bashes Italian politicians for Yellow Vest support

RT - Published time: 8 Jan, 2019

© Reuters / REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France’s minister for European affairs hit back at Italian populist duo Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio, telling them to mind their own business after the pair bashed French President Emmanuel Macron for his unpopularity.

Interior Minister and Northern League leader Matteo Salvini threw his support behind France’s anti-government Yellow Vest demonstrators on Monday, saying that he supports “honest citizens who protest against a governing president [who is] against his people.”



Vice-President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Luigi Di Maio, who is the leader of the Five-Star Movement (M5S), urged French demonstrators, on his party’s blog, “not to weaken,” and said that establishment politics in Europe “has become deaf to the needs of citizens who have been kept out of the most important decisions affecting the people.”

France’s Minister for European Affairs, Nathalie Loiseau, gave Salvini and Di Maio a telling off for commenting on her nation’s state of affairs, saying her government would never stoop so low.

“France refrains from giving lessons to Italy,” she tweeted. “Salvini and Di Maio should learn to sweep their own doorstep.”

'An assault on French gastronomic tradition': US Supreme court upholds foie gras ban

AFP 8 January 2019

France called California's law "an assault on French (gastronomic and cultural) tradition". But on Monday the US Supreme Court upheld a ban on foie gras, ending a long legal battle between animal rights activists and defenders of the delicacy.

The highest US court rejected an appeal filed by foie gras producers against a law prohibiting the sale of products obtained from force-feeding geese or duck to enlarge their liver.

The law, passed in 2004 by California in the name of animal rights, carries a fine of $1,000.

It took effect in 2012, was suspended by the courts in 2015 -- but then upheld on appeal in 2017.

Producers of foie gras from Canada and New York, along with a California restaurateur, then appealed to the Supreme Court in defense of this delicacy they called "perhaps the most maligned (and misunderstood) food in the world."

They argued that a state could not ban a federally authorized product.

They had support from France, which called California's law "an assault on French (gastronomic and cultural) tradition." But the high court threw out the appeal with no explanation. Thus, as such, California's law will remain in effect.

The first Paris restaurant for nude diners to close down

The Local 8 January 2019

The French capital's very first restaurant reserved exclusively for naked diners will close its doors in February just 15 months after opening due to a lack of the simple bare necessity: customers.

Paris' very first nudist restaurant O'Naturel gave diners a place to leave their clothes and inhibitions at the door, and its opening in November 2017 was hailed as evidence of the rising popularity of naturism in France.

But after little more than a year the Paris restaurant is set to close its doors for the final time in February... and it's all down to a lack of sufficient numbers of customers, said the the owners, 42-year-old twins Mike and Stephane Saada.

Diners were presented with a list of rules outlining what is expected of them in terms of behavior -- any voyeurism or exhibitionism likely to shock was not tolerated and only teenagers (who must be accompanied by an adult) were allowed to keep their clothes on in the dining room.

Patrons left their clothes in the cloakroom, along with mobile phones and cameras, for obvious reasons.

O'Naturel boasted a minimalist decor and limited menu options, of upmarket French bistro cuisine -- lobster, foie gras and snails with parsley cream sauce -- priced at 49 euros for three courses.

A large white curtain over the windows was designed to shield diners from peeping Toms outside, and the black chair covers were discreetly changed and sanitized between “sittings.”

What you need to know about PACS vs marriage in France

The Local - Evie Burrows-Taylor 8 January 2019





Unsure whether to get married or go for a civil partnership? Here's an overview of the differences between PACS and marriage in France.

What are the legal difference of choosing to enter a PACS (pacte civil de solidarité or 'civil union') or to get formally married in France?

The PACS was introduced in 1999. It was intended to primarily for homosexual couples to give them similar rights and benefits to those given to married couples.

But in order to be fair, the government made the PACS option open to heterosexual couples. And in fact, the later are opting for PACS at unimagined levels!

Some 94 per cent of "solidarity pacts" are being made between people of the opposite sex, despite PACS being specifically designed for homosexuals, who are not allowed to formally marry in France.

In 2016, 191,000 couples were PACSed in France, of which around 184,000 were heterosexuals. Meanwhile the number of marriages of opposite sex couples has dropped to only 225,000,

Of course, it’s always better to be PACSed than simply cohabitating. Especially are women better protected, who have the most to lose in case children are procreated. But maximum protection and best situation for children comes from formal marriage.

Yet it’s estimated that over 40 per cent of French children are born out of wedlock and a fifth are raised by a single parent (85 per cent by women).

The basics

You can get out of a PACS union more easily than a marriage

Divorcing in France can be a lengthy, complicated and expensive process involving lawyers but if you are pacsé all you need to do is send an official letter off to your local court to inform them of your decision.

If you are PACS you don't have the same inheritance or adoption rights.

You can declare joint taxes, receive the tax benefits of being in a couple, transfer rental contracts between partners, and employers must take PACS into account for time off work for births, deaths, and holidays.

The usual rules for being married, such as not already being married to someone else, not being closely related, and being of age and in sound mind, also apply to the PACS.

Adoption rights

In France, only married couples can jointly adopt a child.

That means that if you are pacsé and would like to adopt, you only have access to individual adoption which means only one of you would officially be the child's parent.

In fact, adoption isn't all that easy for couples who are married, with the rules stipulating that a couple must have been married for more than two years or over the age of 28 before they apply.

Health Insurance

In terms of social protection, and particularly health insurance, pacsé couples are considered to be the same as married couples.

Pensions

On the other hand, your partner would not be entitled to your pension in the event of your death if you are pacsé rather than married even if you have children together.

Meanwhile a spouse or divorced former spouse is entitled, on a means-tested basis, to a portion of the deceased's pension.

Taxes

When it comes to both income tax and wealth tax pacsé couples are treated the same way as married couples.

Inheritance

One of the biggest differences between a PACS union and a marriage in France is that if you are married, even in the absence of a will, the surviving spouse is automatically entitled to a share of the deceased's inheritance.

On top of that, the surviving spouse has the automatic right to continue living in the family home.

However for the surviving person in a pacsé union there is not automatic right to any of the above. Instead you would have to have written a will stipulating those conditions if that is what you would like to happen.

That means that if you are pacsé then the surviving partner is not as protected as they would be if you were married however you can easily get around this by writing a will.



God invented marriage. It’s one of the two institutions he introduced in the Garden of Eden. The other being the Sabbath. He intended both to be permanent. Humans like to tinker with God’s law, and in so doing they deprive themselves of the many wonderful benefits of solid homes and the blessings of weekly rest. Jesus said, “I have come that they might have life, and that they might have it abundantly.” Who would want anything less?

