Weather Forecast

Wednesday

Cloudy today with intermittent snow showers, scattered showers on the plain, more frequent in the mountains, especially along the PreAlps. Brief sunrays possible along the Jura and in Central Valais. Max Temps on the plain +3 C. Lowering to -10 up at 2000 meters. Strong N winds in the mountains, gale force in the high mountains. Gusty Joran winds along the Jura.

Thursday

Cloudy with residual showers North of the Alps. Sunny in Valais except Stratus in the Rhone Valley. Max Temp 0 C. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau making it feel colder.

Friday

Low clouds. Snow arriving towards evening, continuing overnight, especially in the Jura and PreAlps. Weak Bise on the Plateau. Max Temp 0 C.

Saturday

Tenacious low clouds North of the Alps up to near 2000 meters. Quite sunny elsewhere and in Valais. Clouds arriving by evening followed by some precipitation. The snow line rising from 700 to 1000 meters North of the Alps. Max Temp 3 C.

Sunday and Monday

Mostly Cloudy. Intermittent precipitation. The snow line between 600 and 1000 meters. High of 4.

Tuesday

Weather perhaps improving.

That's RADIO 74 weather on Wednesday, January 9th.



