To all who receive the Sabbath as a sign of Christ's creative and redeeming power, it will be a delight.

13 “If you turn away your foot from the Sabbath,
From doing your pleasure on My holy day,
And call the Sabbath a delight,
The holy day of the Lord honorable,
And shall honor Him, not doing your own ways,
Nor finding your own pleasure,
Nor speaking your own words,
14 Then you shall delight yourself in the Lord;
And I will cause you to ride on the high hills of the earth..."

Isaiah 58:13-14

URGENT! URGENT! URGENT!

Our DAB+ transmission fees were due on Feb 6th.  At latest tally, we still needed 6'400 CHF.

We risk permanently losing our privilege of broadcasting in Switzerland for paying late.

LifeStyle 74 is a listener sponsored radio station, dependent on donations from you our listeners.   The deadline to pay our DAB+ transmission fees for the months of January, February and March was February 6th.  So this is really urgent.

You can donate through the Paypal system at the left of our home page using a major credit card.

Or make a bank transfer using our IBAN numbers. At the top of the home page click on Financial Support.

Then at the left, depending on where you live, click on Donations in Switzerland or Donations in France.   There you’ll find the appropriate IBAN number and Swift Code.

Please note that all donations in Switzerland are sent to the Home and Family Life association.

We humbly thank you for your generous support.

Note: 2nd quarter Swiss DAB+ transmission fees for 16'500 CHF will be due on April 4th.

 
