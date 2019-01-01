Welcome to the new "LifeStyle 74"

To all who receive the Sabbath as a sign of Christ's creative and redeeming power, it will be a delight.

13 “If you turn away your foot from the Sabbath,

From doing your pleasure on My holy day,

And call the Sabbath a delight,

The holy day of the Lord honorable,

And shall honor Him, not doing your own ways,

Nor finding your own pleasure,

Nor speaking your own words,

14 Then you shall delight yourself in the Lord;

And I will cause you to ride on the high hills of the earth..."

Isaiah 58:13-14