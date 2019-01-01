Welcome to the new "LifeStyle 74"
Zest for life, health, happiness, joy, peace, love, truth, new ideas, beautiful music... all that life should and can be 24 hours a day,
LifeStyle 74... unique in every way!
The 7 in our name focuses on NEW STAR, the 7 basic health principles:
Nutrition, Exercise, Water, Sunlight, Temperance, Air and Rest.
The 4 refers to balancing of the Physical, Mental, Social and Spiritual dimensions of humankind and our relationship with the Creator God.
LifeStyle 74... helping you live life to the fullest!