Thought for the Day

To all who receive the Sabbath as a sign of Christ's creative and redeeming power, it will be a delight.

13 “If you turn away your foot from the Sabbath,
From doing your pleasure on My holy day,
And call the Sabbath a delight,
The holy day of the Lord honorable,
And shall honor Him, not doing your own ways,
Nor finding your own pleasure,
Nor speaking your own words,
14 Then you shall delight yourself in the Lord;
And I will cause you to ride on the high hills of the earth..."

Isaiah 58:13-14

Welcome to the new "LifeStyle 74"

Zest for life, health, happiness, joy, peace, love, truth, new ideas, beautiful music... all that life should and can be 24 hours a day,
LifeStyle 74... unique in every way!

The 7 in our name focuses on NEW STAR, the 7 basic health principles:
Nutrition, Exercise, Water, Sunlight, Temperance, Air and Rest.

The 4 refers to balancing of the Physical, Mental, Social and Spiritual dimensions of humankind and our relationship with the Creator God.

LifeStyle 74... helping you live life to the fullest!

 
