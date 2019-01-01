LifeStyle 74 Weather Forecast

Friday

Cloudy this morning with some light rain on the plain. Snow above 900 meters. Diminishing this afternoon. Sunnier in Valais. Max Temp 11. -3 at 2000 meters. Moderate to strong W winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Cloudy. Some rain. Snow above 1200 to 1500 meters. Max Temp near 12 C. Strong W winds north of the Alps.

Sunday

Cloudy with probably continuous rain. The snow line between 1300 and 1600 meters during the day, rapidly lowering to 1000 meters by evening. Max Temps 12 C. Strong to tempestuous winds in the mountains. Strong gusty winds on the plain second half of the day.

Monday

Cloudy with frequent showers. The snow line probably down to the plain. Thunder possible. But a little sunshine possible, notably along the foot of the Jura. Max Temp 5 C. Tempestuous NW winds in the Alps. Sustained winds on the Rhone plain. Gusty Joran winds on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Windy, westerly weather conditions. Maybe a little rain in the morning, more likely during the afternoon and evening. The snow line rising to 1000 meters for the day, then lowering. Max Temp 9 C

Wednesday and Thursday

Cloudy, with snow flurries down near the plain. But perhaps some sunrays on the plain. Strong W-NW winds. Max Temps 5-6 C.

The source of LifeStyle 74 weather is Meteo Suisse.

