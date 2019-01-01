EnglishFrançais
Thought for the Day

To all who receive the Sabbath as a sign of Christ's creative and redeeming power, it will be a delight.

13 “If you turn away your foot from the Sabbath,
From doing your pleasure on My holy day,
And call the Sabbath a delight,
The holy day of the Lord honorable,
And shall honor Him, not doing your own ways,
Nor finding your own pleasure,
Nor speaking your own words,
14 Then you shall delight yourself in the Lord;
And I will cause you to ride on the high hills of the earth..."

Isaiah 58:13-14

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather Forecast

Friday
Cloudy this morning with some light rain on the plain. Snow above 900 meters. Diminishing this afternoon. Sunnier in Valais. Max Temp 11. -3 at 2000 meters. Moderate to strong W winds in the mountains.

Saturday
Cloudy. Some rain. Snow above 1200 to 1500 meters. Max Temp near 12 C. Strong W winds north of the Alps.

Sunday
Cloudy with probably continuous rain. The snow line between 1300 and 1600 meters during the day, rapidly lowering to 1000 meters by evening. Max Temps 12 C. Strong to tempestuous winds in the mountains. Strong gusty winds on the plain second half of the day.

Monday
Cloudy with frequent showers. The snow line probably down to the plain. Thunder possible. But a little sunshine possible, notably along the foot of the Jura. Max Temp 5 C. Tempestuous NW winds in the Alps. Sustained winds on the Rhone plain. Gusty Joran winds on the Plateau.

Tuesday
Windy, westerly weather conditions. Maybe a little rain in the morning, more likely during the afternoon and evening. The snow line rising to 1000 meters for the day, then lowering. Max Temp 9 C

Wednesday and Thursday
Cloudy, with snow flurries down near the plain. But perhaps some sunrays on the plain. Strong W-NW winds. Max Temps 5-6 C.  

The source of LifeStyle 74 weather is Meteo Suisse.

Thank you for remembering that LifeStyle 74 is a not-for-profit radio broadcasting service. We’re on your radio today because people just like you are sending donations. Thank you for listening, and enjoying what you hear. And thank for remembering to send a donation to this radio station when you can. We’re counting on you !

 
