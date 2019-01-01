Weather Forecast

Tuesday

Quite sunny in the morning. Then cloudier. Some sprinkles of rain by late afternoon. The snow line near 1600 meters, lowering to 800 m.by Tuesday evening. Strong W winds. Max Temp 10 C.

Wednesday

Cloudy with intermittent snow flurries on the plain, more frequent in the mountains. But some sunrays, more generous on the Plateau. The snow line between 400 and 800 meters. Windy. Max Temp 7 C.

Thursday

Cloudy with snow flurries as low as 400 to 800 meters on the plain, more frequent in the mountains. Sustained W-NW winds. Max temp 6 C.

Friday

Variable conditions. Quite cloudy at times with some showers. The snow line between 1000 and 1400 meters. Westerly winds. Max temp 11 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Probably variable conditions. Alternating periods of sunshine and showers. Windy.



