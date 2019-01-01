Weather Forecast

ATTENTION!

Swiss Mother’s Day this Sunday.

French Mother’s day takes place on May 26th.

Swiss Father’s take comes on June 2nd.

French Father’s Day on June 16th.

__________________________

LifeStyle 74 weather….

Partly Sunny today on the Plateau and Jura. Quite sunny in the Alps and PreAlps. Rain diminishing over high ground. Max Temps 18 to 21 C.

0 at 1500 meters. Moderate to Strong W winds in the mountains.



Tomorrow Saturday

Often cloudy. Little or no sunshine, but a few sunrays on the plain. Showers, more frequent along the PreAlps. Thunder and lightning not impossible. Moderate to Strong SW winds. The snow line lowering from 2000 to 1600 meters, then down to 1200 meters overnight into Sunday. High 17 C. Temperatures quite cold by Sunday morning.

Sunday

Quite sunny. Cloudy in the Alps and PreAlps. Showers diminishing. The snow line near 1200 meters. Max Temps 14 to 16 C, up to 20 in Valais.

Monday

Quite sunny with moderate to strong Bise winds. Partly sunny north of the PreAlps. Max Temps 14 to 16 C., up to 20 in Valais.

Tuesday

Quite sunny. But cool for the season with moderate to strong Bise winds. Highs 15 to 17 C. Up to 20 in Valais.

Wednesday

Continued mostly sunny. Bise winds. Cool for the Season.

Thursday

Quite sunny.

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather.



Thank you to every donor for all your doing to keep this community service radio station on the air. Donations can be made here on our website.