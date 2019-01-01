Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 Weather…



A strong northerly air current is flowing from High Barometric centered over the British Isles and a depression over the Adriatic. The cold Bise winds will be with us through Friday. Wetter weather at the weekend.

Monday

Mostly Sunny ! Max Temps 15, 18 in Valais. 0 at 1500 meters. Very strong Bise winds on the plateau and Jura. Moderate to strong NE winds in the Alps.

Tuesday

Mostly Sunny. Some cumulous clouds during the afternoon, especially in Eastern Switzerland. Very strong Bise winds around Lake Leman. Highs 12 on the plain. Up to 16 in Valais. Attention gardeners: probably freezing temperatures Tuesday night.

Wednesday

Sunny. Some passing clouds, more numerous in the East. 13 C. Up to 18 in Valais. Watch for freezing temperatures again Wednesday night, especially in Valais.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny. Cloudier in the mountains with chance of a shower there. Highs 17 to 20 C.

Friday

Becoming cloudy with some rain. Max Temp 17 C.

At the weekend… Saturday and Sunday… Cloudy with a few showers.

LifeStyle 74 weather is produced by Meteo Suisse and is interpreted into English by the LifeStyle 74 team.

___________________

When was the last time you made a donation to this radio station? It’s easy and fast at our website using a major bankcard. You’ll find our IBAN numbers for Switzerland and France here on the Home Page.

We need far more monthly supporters in order to operate this station normally. Thank you for becoming one of them.

Or ring up to learn more. Request some BVs for making cash donations from a Swiss bank or post office.



In Switzerland: 022 501 78 65.

In France: 045 043 74 74.