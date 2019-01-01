Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 weather…



Quite sunny this morning. Cloudier this afternoon in the northern Plateau, the Jura and the PreAlps. Max Temp : 14 C. 20 in Valais. 0 at 1800 meters. Strong to tempestuous Bise winds on the Plateau and Jura. In the Alps, moderate to strong NE winds.

Wednesday

Sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Quite sunny on the Plateau and the Jura. Cloudier to the North and East. Max Temp 13 on the Plateau. 18 in Valais. Attention gardeners : cold tonight. Light frost expected by dawn.

Thursday

Quite sunny in Western Switzerland and in Valais, but cloudier in the North and East. Max Temp 15 on the Plateau. 20 in Valais.

Friday

Partly Sunny. Showers, sometimes with lightning and thunder second half of the day. Max temp 18 C. 22 in Valais.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Cloudy. Showers at times. Perhaps some lightening. High 18 C. 21 in Valais.

