Weather Forecast

The French income tax deadline for paper filings is today.



LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday

Mostly Sunny today. Cumulous clouds over high ground this afternoon. Perhaps a shower in the Jura and the south slopes of the Valaisanne Alps.

Max Temps 16 on the Plain. 20 in Valais. 0 at 2000 meters. Weak SW winds in the mountains. Weak Bise on the plateau.

Friday

Skies covering from the SW in the morning. Some showers during the afternoon, perhaps a flash of lightening, especially in the mountains. Rain more frequent south of the Alps. Max Temps 17 to 20 C.

Saturday

Often very cloudy. With showers at times, especially 2nd half of the day. Local lightening and thunder possible. Rain more frequent in the Simplon area and south of the Alps. Max temps 16 to 19 C. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alps.

Sunday

Variable cloudiness, often very cloudy with some showers, mainly 2nd half of the day. The snow line between 1800 and 2000 meters. Highs 15 to 18 C.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Variable weather. Some sunrays, but also some thundershowers.

The source of LifeStyle 74 weather is Meteo Swiss, available in French by calling 0848 800 162.



