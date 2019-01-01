Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 weather….

Winds will shift from North to South today, conveying progressively damper and milder air towards the Alps. Unstable air will arrive today and be with us over the weekend.

Friday, May 17th

Clouds arriving from the SW, becoming denser this afternoon. Expect rain, especially in the mountains. Perhaps a flash of lightening and a clap of thunder. Rain all day in the Simplon area. The snow line near 1800 meters. Max Temps 16 to 20 C. 0 at 2500 meters. Moderate S-SE winds in the mountains. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alps. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau, could briefly strengthen and change directions during showers.

Saturday

Generally Cloudy, but some sunrays, especially on the plain in the morning. Showers during the second half of the day, locally with lightening and thunder. More frequent rain in the Simplon area. Max Temps 16 to 19 C. Foehn in the Alps.

Sunday

Mostly Cloudy, with a few sunrays, notably on the plain. Showers at times, sometimes stormy 2nd half of the day. The snow line between 1800 and 2000 meters. Max Temps 15 to 18 C.

Monday and Tuesday

Variable conditions. Some rain with thunder, but also some sunrays. Highs 16 to 18 C.

Wednesday

Variable cloudiness. Some sunshine. Some thundershowers, especially in the mountains. Warmer. Highs 19 to 23 C.

Thursday

Probably Sunnier and generally dry for the day.

Next Friday and Saturday

Unstable air from the SW could lead to some showers.

