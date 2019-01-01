Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 weather

A vast Barometric Depression covers Central Europe drawing damp unstable air towards the Alps.

Monday

Cloudy today. Showery. Abundant rain along the PreAlps. The snow line near 2000 meters. Max Temp 16 C. 0 at 2500 meters. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains. Weak SW winds on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Partly Sunny in the West of the country and on the plain of the Rhone. Cloudier in the Alps and PreAlps. Showers, sometimes with lightening and thunder, especially in the PreAlps. The snow line near 2000 meters. Max Temp 18 C.

Wednesday

Quite Sunny. Chance of showers, perhaps with lightening, mainly in the mountains. Snow above 2000 meters. Max Temp 21 C.

Thursday

Mostly sunny ! …some cumulous clouds in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. High 22 C.

Friday

Probably cloudy. Some rain in the West of the country. Max Temp 19 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Probably cloudy with frequent showers.

