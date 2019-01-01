Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 weather

Low Barometric Pressure covers Central Europe, maintaining a mass of damp, unstable air over the Alps. From tomorrow, a weak westerly current will permit a slow improvement in our weather.

Tuesday

Partly Sunny in Western Switzerland and adjacent France, and on the Rhone plain. Cloudier in the Alps and PreAlps with isolated showers. The snow line near 2200 meters. Max Temps on the Plain 18 to 20 C. 0 at 2500 meters. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains. Tendency of Bise on the Plateau second half of the day.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Quite sunny elsewhere. Cumulous clouds but generally dry. The snow line near 2000 meters. 21 C.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, despite some high cloud, and some cumulous clouds over the mountains. A shower not excluded. Max Temp 22 C.

Friday

Probably cloudier. Some showers arriving from the west. The snow line near 2400 meters. Max Temp 19 C.

Saturday

Generally cloudy with frequent showers. Some sunrays on the plain. The snow line near 2100 meters. High 18 C.

Sunday and Monday

Variable conditions. Alternating periods of rain and shine.

