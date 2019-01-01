Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 weather

A ridge of High Barometric pressure across our region will assure sunny, dry weather through Thursday evening. Then the Barometer will fall again, allowing unstable, mild air to flow towards the Alps for a few days.

Wednesday

Sunny in the West of the country today. Cloudier over Ajoie and in Eastern Switzerland. Cumulous clouds over the mountains this afternoon, tending to drift over the plain. Max Temps around 21 C on the Plateau, 23 in Valais. 0 at 2800 meters. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains this morning, weak this afternoon. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Thursday

Sunny! Cumulous clouds developing over the mountains in the afternoon. Max Temp 22 to 24 C.

Friday

Sunny at first. But clouds arriving from the Southwest, becoming stormy during the afternoon, especially along the Jura and PreAlps. Max Temps 21 to 23 C.

Saturday

Cloudy. Chance of showers, more prominent in the mountains. Sunrays on the plain, especially in Central Valais. Highs 18 to 21 C.

Sunday

Partly Sunny. Still a chance of shower in the morning, more likely in the PreAlps. Max Temps 22 to 24 C.

Monday

Sunny!

Tuesday

Quite sunny at first. But weather probably deteriorating during the day from the West.

