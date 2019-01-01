Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 weather

Thursday

Mostly Sunny today. Some cumulous clouds over the mountains this afternoon. Max Temps 21 to 24 C. 0 at 3100 meters. Weak N winds in the mountains. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Friday

Quite sunny in the morning. Clouds arriving from the SW in the afternoon. Some showers, sometimes with lightning and thunder, especially on the Jura and the PreAlps. Max Temps 22 to 24 C.

Saturday

Partly Sunny. Sometimes cloudy with some light showers or thunderstorms. Rain more likely in the mountains, especially the Jura and PreAlps. Highs 21 to 23 C.

Sunday

Quite sunny on the plain with slight chance of isolated showers. Rain more likely in the mountains. Max Temps 20 to 22 C.

Monday

Variable conditions. Some shine, some clouds. Probably a few showers, more prevalent along the Jura and in the PreAlps. Highs 20 to 23 C.

Tuesday

Quite sunny at first. Weather probably deteriorating during the day from the west.

Wednesday

Variable weather. Some rain, some shine. Probably quite windy, with cooler temps.

