Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 weather

Barometric Pressure is falling. Air is becoming more unstable, reaching the lowest tomorrow, before a modest rise in pressure on Sunday. The next weather system is expected to arrive Monday.

Friday

Sunny this morning. But skies covering from the Southwest during the day. Rain with thunder and lightning already possible from noon onward, beginning along the PreAlps and Jura, later on the Plateau and Lake Leman. This weather front is expected to stall over our region leading to considerable accumulated rain. Max Temps 22 to 24 C. 0 at 3000 meters. Weak winds, variable at all elevations.



Saturday

Partly sunny. Probably dry in the morning. Then from mid-afternoon, chance of showers with lightning and thunder more pronounced, beginning along the Jura and PreAlps, spreading to all areas. Important rain fall possible. Max Temps 20 to 23. Strong wind gusts possible in and near storm cells.

Sunday

Becoming quite sunny, after dissipation of residual clouds. Perhaps bringing a last rain drop early in the morning. Cumulous clouds in the mountains during the afternoon, locally heavy rain, particularly in the PreAlps. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temps 22 to 24 C.

Monday

Quite sunny at first. Weather deteriorating. Probably some rain from the West before evening. Max Temps 22, 24 in Valais.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy in the mountains. Variable weather on the plain, with zones of intermittent rain, particularly along the Jura and the PreAlps. Max Temps 20 to 22C.

Wednesday

Variable weather. Alternating periods of rain and shine. Sustained Westerly winds. Cooler.

Thursday

Probably quite sunny and generally dry. Cool.

_____________________





Lifestlye 74 weather is on the air in English many times of the day and night. And can be read on our website. www.radio74.org



Help keep these News, Weather, Family, Health, Educational and Inspirational radio programs coming into your home, car and office, by making generous, regular donations. Details here on our website.