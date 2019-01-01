Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Barometric Pressure is uniform over Central Europe, with less a less stable air. A weather front will cross our region this evening. Tomorrow and Wednesday polar maritime air will be present over the Alps. From Thursday, High Barometric pressure will extend from the Azores to the Alps.

Today Monday

Sunny at first. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Some sparse showers, more numerous by evening, especially along the PreAlps. Max Temps 21 to 24 C. 0 at 3000 meters. Weak NW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Often very cloudy with rain, especially along the northerly slopes of the Alps. The snow line lowering from 2200 to 1700 meters. Max Temp 16 C.

Wednesday

Variable weather on the plain. Some shine, some showers, perhaps with thunder. Frequent rain in the mountains, especially on slopes north of the Alps. The snow line near 1500 meters. Drier by afternoon, with some sunrays. Max Temp 15 C. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau.

Thursday

Sunny ! Cloudier by late afternoon. Max Temp 19 C.

Friday

Mostly Sunny ! Despite frequent clouds from the north. Max Temp 23 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Sunny and warmer



La source de LifeStyle 74 weather: Meteo Suisse Tel. 0848 800 162

