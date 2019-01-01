Weather Forecast

EnglishFrançais
The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Barometric Pressure is uniform over Central Europe, with less a less stable air. A weather front will cross our region this evening. Tomorrow and Wednesday polar maritime air will be present over the Alps. From Thursday, High Barometric pressure will extend from the Azores to the Alps.

Today Monday
Sunny at first. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Some sparse showers, more numerous by evening, especially along the PreAlps. Max Temps 21 to 24 C. 0 at 3000 meters. Weak NW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday
Often very cloudy with rain, especially along the northerly slopes of the Alps. The snow line lowering from 2200 to 1700 meters. Max Temp 16 C.

Wednesday
Variable weather on the plain. Some shine, some showers, perhaps with thunder. Frequent rain in the mountains, especially on slopes north of the Alps. The snow line near 1500 meters. Drier by afternoon, with some sunrays. Max Temp 15 C. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau.

Thursday
Sunny ! Cloudier by late afternoon. Max Temp 19 C.

Friday
Mostly Sunny ! Despite frequent clouds from the north. Max Temp 23 C.

Saturday and Sunday
Sunny and warmer


La source de LifeStyle 74 weather: Meteo Suisse  Tel. 0848 800 162

Thank you for your donations, vital to keeping this non-commerical radio station on the air.

Donate here on our Home Page.

 
