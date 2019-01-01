Weather Forecast

EnglishFrançais
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

An active weather front is crossing our region, to be followed by colder air. From Thursday, High Barometric pressure will extend from the Azores to the Alps for several days, fair weather with much warmer temperatures.

Tuesday
Mostly Cloudy today with rain, more frequent this morning, especially along the PreAlps. Variable cloudiness this afternoon, showers alternating with some shine on the Plateau. The Snow line lowering from 2200 to 1600 meters. Max Temp 16 on the Plain. NW winds, sometimes moderate, and moderate Westerly winds in the mountains.

Wednesday
Cloudy in the morning with some showers, more frequent in the Alps and PreAlps. The snow line near 1500 meters. Becoming sunnier and drier in the afternoon. Max Temp 17 C.

Thursday
Sunny. Some clouds in the afternoon. Max Temp. 22 C.

Friday
Mostly Sunny in the morning. Rare showers, especially in the mountains. Max Temp 23 C.

Saturday
Sunny. Max Temp 24 C.

Sunday
Sunny and Warm.

Monday
Sunny. Showers possible in the afternoon.

 
