Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 Weather

An active weather front is crossing our region, to be followed by colder air. From Thursday, High Barometric pressure will extend from the Azores to the Alps for several days, fair weather with much warmer temperatures.

Tuesday

Mostly Cloudy today with rain, more frequent this morning, especially along the PreAlps. Variable cloudiness this afternoon, showers alternating with some shine on the Plateau. The Snow line lowering from 2200 to 1600 meters. Max Temp 16 on the Plain. NW winds, sometimes moderate, and moderate Westerly winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Cloudy in the morning with some showers, more frequent in the Alps and PreAlps. The snow line near 1500 meters. Becoming sunnier and drier in the afternoon. Max Temp 17 C.

Thursday

Sunny. Some clouds in the afternoon. Max Temp. 22 C.

Friday

Mostly Sunny in the morning. Rare showers, especially in the mountains. Max Temp 23 C.

Saturday

Sunny. Max Temp 24 C.

Sunday

Sunny and Warm.

Monday

Sunny. Showers possible in the afternoon.