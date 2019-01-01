Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Wednesday

Mostly Sunny on the plain today. A few isolated showers possible, mainly in German speaking Switzerland. Showers in the PreAlps, less frequent in the Alps and the Jura. The snow line rising from 1500 to 1800 meters by afternoon. Max Temps 17 on the plain, up to 20 in Valais.

Thursday and Friday

Generally Sunny ! Max Temp 22 C., up to 25 in Central Valais Friday.

Saturday

Sunny. Max Temp 25 C.

Sunday

Sunny and warm for the season. Max Temps 27 to 29 C. Chance of afternoon showers in the Simplon areas.

Monday

Partly Sunny. Chance of showers or thundershowers Max Temp 24.

Tuesday

Partly Sunny with good chance of showers. Cooler.

