Weather Forecast

Higher Barometric Pressure and Sunnier skies over the next few days. A beautiful weekend in store, followed by the arrival of unstable, cooler air on Monday.

Mostly Sunny Today. Some clouds this afternoon, more dense along the Jura and the north of the Plateau. Max temps 20 to 23 C. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate N winds in the mountains.



Friday

Generally Sunny. Some high clouds, mainly along the Jura. Highs 23 to 26 C.



Saturday

Sunny. Max Temps 26 to 28 C.



Sunday

Mostly Sunny and warm. Highs 27 to 30 C. Tendency of thunderstorms towards evening in Western Switzerland and over high ground.



Monday

Mostly Cloudy. Some rain at times. Perhaps a clap of thunder. Cooler. High of 24 C.



Tuesday and Wednesday

Partly Sunny. Chance of showers or thundershowers.



