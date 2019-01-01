Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 weather….



High Barometric Pressure extends from the Azores to Western Europe, bringing summery weather to the NW Alps for the next three days. Increasingly unstable air will then flow our way over the week to come.

Friday

Sunny Today, except for a few cumulous clouds over mountain ridges this afternoon. Max Temp 23 on the Plain. 26 in Valais. The 0 degree temperature line near 3500 meters. Weak to moderate NE winds in the mountains. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Saturday

Blue skies. Max Temps 26 to 28 C.

Sunday

Sunny and warm. Highs between 27 and 30 C. Cumulous clouds forming in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms possible by evening, mainly in the mountains.

Monday

Quite sunny at first. Clouds arriving from the West. Chance of thundershowers, more likely in the mountains. Highs 25 to 28 C.

Tuesday

Cloudy at first with some rain. Then sunnier, especially on the plain. Highs 23 to 26 C.



Wednesday and Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Chance of showers, perhaps with thunder.

