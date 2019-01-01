Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 weather

A change in the weather this week. Switzerland and adjacent France is on the edge of a vast Low Pressure system centered over Scotland. Unstable air will flow towards our region leading to occasional thunderstorms, beginning this evening.

Monday

Quite sunny this morning. Cloudier this afternoon. Cumulous over the mountains. Some showers perhaps with thunder towards evening, locally heavy, especially along the Jura and the PreAlps. Wind gusts in and near storm cells. Moderate SW winds, strengthening. Max Temps 27 to 30 C. 0 near 3600 meters.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunny, but Cumulous clouds over the mountains. Perhaps a shower or thunderstorm. Highs 29 to 31 C.

Thursday and Friday

Partly sunny. Some showers, mainly second half of the day. Much cooler. Highs 20 to 24 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Partly Sunny. Maybe some showers.

LifeStyle 74 weather…



We urgently need to hear from you tangibly. We are again falling dangerously behind in payables. You can donate on line here on our website: www.radio74.org