Weather Forecast

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

A change in the weather this week. Switzerland and adjacent France is on the edge of a vast Low Pressure system centered over Scotland. Unstable air will flow towards our region leading to occasional thunderstorms, beginning this evening.

Monday
Quite sunny this morning. Cloudier this afternoon. Cumulous over the mountains. Some showers perhaps with thunder towards evening, locally heavy, especially along the Jura and the PreAlps. Wind gusts in and near storm cells. Moderate SW winds, strengthening. Max Temps 27 to 30 C. 0 near 3600 meters.

Tuesday and Wednesday
Sunny, but Cumulous clouds over the mountains. Perhaps a shower or thunderstorm. Highs 29 to 31 C.

Thursday and Friday
Partly sunny. Some showers, mainly second half of the day. Much cooler. Highs 20 to 24 C.

Saturday and Sunday
Partly Sunny. Maybe some showers.

We urgently need to hear from you tangibly. We are again falling dangerously behind in payables.

 
