Weather Forecast

Tuesday

Mostly Sunny today. Cumulous clouds developing over the mountains. Chance of thunderstorms towards evening. Max Temps 28 to 32 C. 0 at 3800 meters. Weak winds. Moderate S-SW winds in the mountains, especially in the Jura.

Wednesday

Sunny! But cumulous clouds in the afternoon leading to a shower or thunderstorm, locally heavy. Foehn winds in the Alps. High Temps 27 to 30 C.

Thursday

Partly Sunny. Some showers or thundershowers 2nd half of the day. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alps. Much cooler. Max Temps 18 to 22 C.

Friday

Quite Sunny. Chance of thunderstorms towards evening. Foehn in the Alps. Max Temps 21 to 25 C.

Saturday

Quite sunny. Scattered showers. Max Temps 20 to 24 C.

Sunday and Monday

Maybe Partly Sunny with some showers.

