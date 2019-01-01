Weather Forecast

LifeStyle 74 weather… Wednesday, June 5th



Sunny this morning. Cumulous clouds and thunderstorms developing this afternoon, locally intensive, notably along the Jura. Max Temps 27 to 30 C. The zero degree temperature line lowering from 3800 to 3200 meters. Westerly winds, becoming moderate to strong this evening. Gusty near storms. Strong Southerly winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Cloudy at first. Rain ending, becoming sunny by afternoon. Much cooler temps. Highs 18 to 21 C. 0 at 2800 meters elevation. Weak winds.

Friday

Quite sunny. Cumulous clouds in the afternoon. Thunderstorms possible towards evening and continuing overnight. Max Temps 23 to 26 C.

Saturday

Sunny! Cooler. Highs 20 to 23 C.

Sunday

Quite sunny. Thundershowers towards evening. Highs 21 to 25 C.

Monday and Tuesday

Probably quite cloudy with showers, locally with thunder.

LifeStyle 74 weather, heard frequently here on the radio, day and night, and can be read in English and French at our website at any moment. www.radio74.org



Your friends here at LifeStyle 74 love to be with you, spend some time with you each day, have been missing many of you. Radio can be habit forming, but it’s a good habit, and definitely is not addictive, as are all those smart devices that are invaded your home, your office, your car… your life!



Resolve to get yourself unhooked! Switch off your smart phone at times. Welcome back to radio, the unrivaled de-stressor. Welcome home to radio!

LifeStyle 74, gentle, stimulating, informative, inviting… ‘round the clock, on FM, and on DAB+.